NFL fans had some incredible jokes after reports of Tom Brady’s retirement

Tom Brady has had so much success during his career that he’s an easy target. So when reports circulated that he was planning to retire this offseason, NFL fans couldn’t help but crack jokes at the expense of the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

Brady’s agent Don Yee hasn’t openly refuted the quarterback’s decision. But he also didn’t confirm it. Brady also reportedly called Buccaneers GM Jason Licht to tell him he had not made a final decision.

Alas, when ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Brady’s career was over, the Twitter world had a field day.

active NFL quarterbacks have a combined zero playoff wins against Patrick Mahomes — Eric Eager 📊🏈 (@PFF_Eric) January 29, 2022

tom brady tasting a strawberry for the first time pic.twitter.com/PqU7Kyx7oU — charles (bic fizzle stan) mcdonald (@FourVerts) January 29, 2022

matthew stafford ended tom brady’s career, never forget that — will defries (@WilldeFries) January 29, 2022

Have Aaron Rodgers to Tampa Bay rumors started yet? — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 29, 2022

The last active Montreal Expos draft pick is reportedly set to retire https://t.co/REXuErB53z pic.twitter.com/BztTQBR2ST — Montreal Gazette (@mtlgazette) January 29, 2022

Also a reminder that Brady is a complete and total on-field/on-course psycho. pic.twitter.com/xkXexBbUH5 — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) January 29, 2022

Tom Brady has been in the NFL longer than Trey Lance has been alive. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) January 29, 2022

Tom Brady retiring right after a Supreme Court vacancy cannot be a coincidence — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) January 29, 2022

Sources say Tom Brady saw this tweet on Thursday and decided to retire… https://t.co/7R3qP2li5M — Oliver Hodgkinson (@ojhodgkinson) January 29, 2022

Brady in 6 months pic.twitter.com/IbmM1OrvD6 — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) January 29, 2022

I’m not convinced Tom didn’t look at the weather app and decide to release one more blow to New England pic.twitter.com/QkSaFWk0PP — 𝕂𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕚 𝔸. 𝕃𝕦𝕟𝕚𝕤 (@KwaniALunis) January 29, 2022

1

1