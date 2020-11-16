NFL fans freaked out about the insane weather on final drive of Patriots-Ravens

With the New England Patriots defeating the Baltimore Ravens by a 23-16 score, a major player in this game was not even on the field.

The pouring rain and strong winds certainly played a part in the New England Patriots securing a victory on Sunday night in Week 10. On the Baltimore Ravens final drive, the sideways rain and gusting wind made it difficult for quarterback Lamar Jackson to throw the football. With no timeouts, it was, pun intended, a perfect storm for New England. With this win over Baltimore, they remain in the playoff hunt.

NFL fans freaked out about the weather throughout the entire night, especially as it became a huge storyline on the final drive for the Ravens. Check out some of the best reactions below.

Rain on me. pic.twitter.com/PeEXvb87JP — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 16, 2020

Honestly, I don’t think I’ve seen worse rain during a football game. You could barely see the field those final plays. Great win for the @Patriots pic.twitter.com/BGrsQ1GfE2 — ThoseSporks (@ThoseSporks) November 16, 2020

So I thought I was watching the Weather Channel tonight. Turns out I was watching the Patriots vs Ravens. pic.twitter.com/d0KiOniTpD — CJ 🇺🇸 (@AirborneSpore) November 16, 2020

Good thing @Patriots Coach Belichick turned up that weather machine for that last Ravens possession….. — Brian 🇺🇸 (@85patsfan) November 16, 2020

Clearly the Patriots cheated by turning on the weather for that final Ravens drive….notice how it calmed down right after the 4th down drop — Pat Patriot (@DanEgan2018) November 16, 2020

Bill really is a genius. He purposefully planned it so Ravens get the ball for the last possession of the game in the absolute worst weather of the entire game. #Patriots #NFL — Joseph Canari (@JoeCanari) November 16, 2020

Watching the Ravens @ Patriots game, and I feel drenched watching it! It’s not weather for football players, but weather for ducks!! — Dan Cohen (@DanCohen17) November 16, 2020

Watching the Patriots and Ravens play in this weather is making me cold. Just grabbed blanket number 2. — Reina (@rryjackson) November 16, 2020

With this win, New England stays in the playoff hunt, and rides a two-game win streak heading into their matchup with Houston next weekend.

