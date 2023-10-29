Advertisement

NFL fans, former players react to glorious A.J. Brown catch

Brooke Destra
·2 min read

NFL fans, former players react to glorious A.J. Brown catch originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It's redundant to say at this point but A.J. Brown is … insanely good.

Scary good.

And he's an Eagle.

Man, we are lucky.

After going five consecutive weeks with 125-plus yards, he just made a catch against the Commanders to further his case as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL.

The Eagles' offense struggled in the first half of Week 8 against Washington but a dart from Jalen Hurts found Brown in the corner of the end zone ... and the entire league is talking about it.

Fans (both of the Eagles and throughout the league). Former players. Top sports sites.

The catch is everywhere … and rightfully so.

Thanks again, Tennessee Titans.