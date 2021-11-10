NFL fans are fed up with league’s reasoning behind taunting call on Bears

Alyssa Barbieri
One of the biggest points of contention this season has been the NFL’s new taunting penalty, which has been subjective and ridiculous considering football is a game of emotion.

Monday night’s game between the Bears and Steelers shed a light on the NFL’s poor officiating, specifically the ticky-tacky taunting penalty on Bears outside linebacker Cassius Marsh that had NFL fans livid during Chicago’s loss to Pittsburgh.

NFL SVP of Officiating Perry Fewell addressed the taunting penalty, specifically noting how Marsh took “several steps toward the Pittsburgh bench” and was “posturing toward their sideline.”

But never mind Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt, who, after sacking Justin Fields, pointed to Chicago’s offensive line and then proceeded to blow kisses toward the Bears sideline but wasn’t flagged for it.

We’re just nine weeks into the 2021 season and NFL fans are beyond fed up with these bogus taunting calls. But they’re not exactly surprised the NFL is backing Corrente.

