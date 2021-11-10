NFL fans are fed up with league’s reasoning behind taunting call on Bears

One of the biggest points of contention this season has been the NFL’s new taunting penalty, which has been subjective and ridiculous considering football is a game of emotion.

Monday night’s game between the Bears and Steelers shed a light on the NFL’s poor officiating, specifically the ticky-tacky taunting penalty on Bears outside linebacker Cassius Marsh that had NFL fans livid during Chicago’s loss to Pittsburgh.

NFL SVP of Officiating Perry Fewell addressed the taunting penalty, specifically noting how Marsh took “several steps toward the Pittsburgh bench” and was “posturing toward their sideline.”

But never mind Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt, who, after sacking Justin Fields, pointed to Chicago’s offensive line and then proceeded to blow kisses toward the Bears sideline but wasn’t flagged for it.

We’re just nine weeks into the 2021 season and NFL fans are beyond fed up with these bogus taunting calls. But they’re not exactly surprised the NFL is backing Corrente.

Everything in this video is wrong. Actually upsetting. https://t.co/nNAG1pCoJX — UTTMFB Highlights (@UpToTheMinuteFB) November 10, 2021

This is all so gross and stupid. https://t.co/l5s2n4AnC1 — Nick Fantana (@NickFantana) November 10, 2021

No fun league https://t.co/w8xXuCubFQ — Jarred Walp (@jaywalp) November 10, 2021

But if you’re a Watt brother, you can sack Fields, point in his direction, do a celebration, and blow a kiss at their sideline? Makes sense! 🙄🙄🙄 @NFLOfficiating is such a joke https://t.co/fBEUUmU6VT — Jordan Dicksen (@Jordan_D23) November 10, 2021

once again, the fans hate it, the players hate it, and with no players and no fans there is no NFL so what exactly is the point who is making these rules and why ? lol https://t.co/WYgnWdl9uN — michael fisher (@realmacklarry) November 10, 2021

Thanks man. Wow. Now explain the ref throwing his body at the player. I can’t WAIT to hear your passive aggressive explanation on that one https://t.co/gczzIpa72D — Bruno Reagan (@BrunoReagan) November 10, 2021

“Posturing towards their sideline” is just…. Again, in that situation, I just don’t like that call. https://t.co/1iPWexJsEK — Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) November 10, 2021

BROO WHAT!!! 😂😂😂.. WE HAVE TO STOP THIS! https://t.co/XbSKLmYO38 — JUCO Football Frenzy (@JUCOFFrenzy) November 10, 2021

These taunting rules are awful https://t.co/wjO13trqu2 — Manuel Casasnovas (@MrCasasnovas) November 10, 2021

But teams can run to the end of the end zone and have a huge celebration after a turnover. https://t.co/B0UycSUtgp — YE. (@AssoholicFucker) November 10, 2021

"POSTURING TOWARDS THEIR SIDELINE"

give me a break. https://t.co/LEl4HUE4xz — TJ Fantasy (@tjfantasy24) November 10, 2021

These are grown men… this is is so dumb. No way these calls should have such an impact on the results of a game — Mike Dunleavy (@MikeDunleavy19) November 10, 2021

What a joke. The biggest obstacle the NFL has to overcome is its own incompetence. — L P (@LPHalas) November 10, 2021

Laughable. And of course Perry won’t comment on his ref purposely hip checking the player. @NFLOfficiating clown show continues. — Dominic Senska (@Senska11) November 10, 2021

What if he was just postering towards the fans? Ever think of that @NFLOfficiating https://t.co/mlFfLLqBOX — Albaro (@martinez3507) November 10, 2021

But @_TJWatt blowing kisses at #DaBears sideline was all good? If you're going to call it, call it both ways! Honestly neither should've been flagged, but acting like officiating was justified here is a PROBLEM. It was completely 1 sided & some calls were just absurd.#NFL https://t.co/YibQIOwrgb — Mac McIntyre (@MaCaVeLi919) November 10, 2021

Oh no a grown man stared at a bunch of grown men, we must protect them — Jason (@J_bird1087) November 10, 2021

.@NFLOfficiating, would it be considered taunting if a defender sacked a QB, jumped up and aggressively pointed at the OL with his right hand, then pointed at him with his left hand, turned and kicked the air, then looked towards the opposition’s sideline and blew a kiss? — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) November 10, 2021

All of explanations start with, "taunting is a point of emphasis," which just means, "We're calling these because we were told to call them more" and not because there's anything egregious going on. Refs don't want to get downgraded, so they throw the flag. https://t.co/v50taIElml — Rob “Stats” Guerrera (@StatsOnFire) November 10, 2021

It was also the only call discussed from that game. Bogus. https://t.co/Glc1uwhxuy — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) November 10, 2021

So you’re not even allowed to stand essentially. https://t.co/9mdfK6oDDF — Dakota Cox (@DakotaJamesCox) November 10, 2021

The taunting rule is dumb but the ref made the call the NFL wanted him to https://t.co/Wj0JzT4YB8 — Jordan Banyas (@BananyasSplit) November 10, 2021

