NFL fans erupt over controversial whistle during Bengals TD vs. Raiders

It’s never a good thing when officials make controversial decisions in a football game. That gets magnified during the playoffs. We saw a controversial whistle blown that still weirdly benefited the Cincinnati Bengals .

With two minutes left in the first half, the Bengals had third and four from the Las Vegas 11-yard line. Bengals QB Joe Burrow scrambled right, fired to the back of the end zone and connected with WR Tyler Boyd for a touchdown. However, the side judge inadvertently blew the whistle, thinking Burrow had stepped out of bounds.

But the weird thing is that the referees came together and still ruled the play a touchdown. The reality is that the Bengals were given a gift because that play should have been ruled dead and the down should have been replayed.

The NFL is going to wait until after the game to release a statement on the play, meaning the final score is going to be a very interesting factor here.

Here’s how fans reacted to the controversy.

NFL declines comment on apparent errant whistle during controversial Bengals TD vs. Raidershttps://t.co/0WgalRXF0H pic.twitter.com/4k4z8o46Am — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 15, 2022

Oh wow yeah, there definitely was a whistle there. By rule, that TD should have been dead ball. Refs probably just didn’t want to cost the Bengals a TD because of their own actions. Rough luck for the Raiders.

pic.twitter.com/AIs08180Qo — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 15, 2022

No win situation here for @NFLOfficiating . The official should NEVER have blown the whistle, because he wasn't out. Had that negated the TD, it'd be disastrous. The fact they DID blow the whistle, however, still means there's a problem. Only for the Raiders, not the Bengals. https://t.co/A53uSuB8zi — Marx8385 🐬 (@Marx8385) January 15, 2022

The Refs in this game: "I don't always blow my whistle when I'm supposed to but when I do blow my whistle, I blow it at the wrong time. #Bengals #Raiders pic.twitter.com/sdUuABNN1p — Patrick Allen (@RPatrickAllen) January 15, 2022

I’d be very upset if I was on the Raiders. On the Bengals though so… what whistle? https://t.co/zKZ8coU7PP — Tone Digs (@ToneDigz) January 15, 2022

The refs screwed up so badly that they went from potentially screwing over the Bengals because of the wrongly blown whistle to screwing the Raiders by just disregarding the whistle and giving the touchdown. https://t.co/SgRLIRXBI9 — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) January 15, 2022

Your level of outrage about the Raiders-Bengals rogue whistle probably depends on which team/total you bet on. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 15, 2022

VERY audible on TV (but not from the press box), an inadvertent whistle was blown just before a scrambling Joe Burrow hit Tyler Boyd for a TD. #NFL rules say the ball should've been dead immediately and the down replayed. Ouch.#Bengals #Raiders https://t.co/eybu9Ei0HP — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) January 15, 2022

That whistle was a bad call, right result. Either way it’s a terrible call, with either the Raiders or the Bengals getting shafted. At least this resulted in the right result? 🤷‍♂️ — James D Koh (@JamesDKoh) January 15, 2022

By rule, the Bengals last touchdown shouldn't have counted. But that's truly a damned if you do, damned if you don't moment. The Bengals would've been screwed if a touchdown didn't count because that wasn't reviewable. Raiders put in tough spot too with whistle blowing. Ugh. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) January 15, 2022

The more they show the play the “erroneous whistle” the less I think it had any impact on the play at all. #Bengals #Raiders — Ryan Pence (@pencerm) January 15, 2022

This bengals – raiders whistle controversy is stupid. The whistle was blown a split second before he caught the ball. — Age of Omicron (@don_drone) January 15, 2022

Raiders got screwed by the officials ignoring the inadvertent whistle, but the Bengals for sure would’ve been much more screwed if the officials didn’t ignore it — Adam Stites (@AdamStites_) January 15, 2022

The funniest part about this officiating disaster is that it’s not towards one team, it’s just all around BAD. Miss OPI & blown whistle helping the Bengals, random flags & changing of calls for the Raiders. The refs aren’t biased they just STINK — Andrew Scherer (@ahscherer) January 15, 2022

If that was an official who blew the whistle on that Burrow TD, the Raiders need to be raising an issue. Guys tend to stop when the whistle is blown — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) January 15, 2022

The blown whistle thing is a mess, but let’s not pretend like that Raiders defender was about to make a play on that ball. That whistle happened like 1/4 of a second before that ball was caught. — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) January 15, 2022

