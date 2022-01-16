NFL fans erupt over controversial whistle during Bengals TD vs. Raiders

Chris Roling and Bill Riccette
·4 min read
It’s never a good thing when officials make controversial decisions in a football game. That gets magnified during the playoffs. We saw a controversial whistle blown that still weirdly benefited the Cincinnati Bengals .

With two minutes left in the first half, the Bengals had third and four from the Las Vegas 11-yard line. Bengals QB Joe Burrow scrambled right, fired to the back of the end zone and connected with WR Tyler Boyd for a touchdown. However, the side judge inadvertently blew the whistle, thinking Burrow had stepped out of bounds.

But the weird thing is that the referees came together and still ruled the play a touchdown. The reality is that the Bengals were given a gift because that play should have been ruled dead and the down should have been replayed.

The NFL is going to wait until after the game to release a statement on the play, meaning the final score is going to be a very interesting factor here.

Here’s how fans reacted to the controversy.

