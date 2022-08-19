NFL fans are dragging Dan Orlovsky, MNF announcers calling Bears-Seahawks game

The Chicago Bears dominated the Seattle Seahawks in a 27-11 victory on Thursday. But listening to the Monday Night Football crew, you wouldn’t have thought that was the case.

Troy Aikman and Joe Buck are set to make their Monday Night Football debut this season, coming over from FOX. But they weren’t on the call for Thursday night’s game. That honor went to the B-Team — Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky. And it was evident pretty early on that they were in for a rough night.

The Seahawks were bad. But this announcing crew might’ve been worse.

NFL fans absolutely dragged the backup MNF crew of Levy, Riddick and Orlovsky, who didn’t seem at all prepared to call this game and left fans clamoring for Troy Aikman, Joe Buck and the Manningcast come the regular season.

Here’s what NFL fans had to say about the MNF announcers:

Who is having a worst night? — Barroom Network (@BarroomNetwork) August 19, 2022

ESPN announcers Dogged the bears their whole drive despite driving down and getting 3. Praised the Seahawks- 3 and out. Dudes are clowns 🤡 — Evan (@EvanCleer) August 19, 2022

Watching the Bears – Seahawks game on ESPN, and somehow ESPN has crammed three of the worst NFL announcers in one booth. Sure, Louis Riddick is probably the worst of the three, but damn it is way too close of a competition. — Wayne Kessler (@KFIweb) August 19, 2022

#Bears #Seahawks #espn if you are playing a drinking game every time announcers said Russell Wilson… you are probably passed out on the floor by now. — Richard Yoakum (@RichardYoakum) August 19, 2022

TFW the announcer spends 10 min fawning over the Seahawks with nary a kind word for the @ChicagoBears and the Bears are winning 10-0 with 2 min left in the half. #GoBears — 🇺🇦Precinct CommitteeGrandma 🌻 ✈️🚂🚖🐝 (@GrandmasforPete) August 19, 2022

Alright so literally no one is happy Dan Orlovsky is on the broadcast tonight. — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) August 19, 2022

announcers after seattle turns it over: "the bears have life" meanwhile, they are up 17. this monday night booth.. 😂 — dave (@runbackdave) August 19, 2022

Every time Orlovsky speaks now he buries himself a little more. I’m starting to feel sorry for him — Greg Gabriel (@greggabe) August 19, 2022

I wonder if these idiotic announcers realize that Seattle is about as long of a trip as Chicago has is because Chicago is in the MIDDLE OF THE COUNTRY? — Ken Mitchell (@WCGBearsDenDude) August 19, 2022

Well Bears fans, I have to say I was as surprised as y’all were to hear the announcers say Charles Leno during the game referencing a player on the field considering Charles Leno has been upstairs asleep 🤣🤣 #ComeOnMan — Jen Leno (@jennifermleno72) August 19, 2022

Orlovsky doesn’t have a freaking clue what a Will LBer means to the Defensive scheme the Bears play. The Will is the most important player followed by the 3T. Can’t they do their homework?? — Greg Gabriel (@greggabe) August 19, 2022

Hi I don’t ever want to listen to Orlovsky call another #Bears game 🙃 — Brenda Webber (@BrendaJWebber) August 19, 2022

This ESPN broadcast team is soooo bad. Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky need less air time. They just called Sean Desai…Ryan Poles? 😬 — Aalap Desai (@ADesai410) August 19, 2022

Did Dan Orlovsky really just say the Bears have the worst QB situation in the league? Dude pic.twitter.com/cVFYO4zFNZ — Embarrassed Chicago Bears Fan (@coleyhiles1) August 19, 2022

Need to boycott TNF games until they get orlovsky and Riddick out. Orlovsky cant evaluate a QB or admit he’s wrong, and Riddick is mad Poles got the job, not him. pic.twitter.com/dIsLszl6sk — Jack McShane (@jackmcs5) August 19, 2022

The ESPN broadcast was atrocious tonight. The Bears dominated and yet the broadcast booth still clowned on the Bears. Dan Orlovsky does not know ball. He tried to justify us being bad by saying that he went 0-16 after going 4-0 in preseason. Yes, YOU went 0-16. We have not. — The Chicago Bear Cave (@chicagobearcave) August 19, 2022

I missed that Orlovsky is apart of MNF now. Yikes. Save us, Peyton and Eli. — ChiefsJayhawksRoyals (@CJR16255) August 19, 2022

Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky are terrible in the booth…might as well get SAS up there and call it Monday Night Worst Takes — Jean-Luc La Forge (@SportsTrekTNG) August 19, 2022

Good lord Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick..are talking nonsense. pic.twitter.com/52i6Y1EJEo — Hevin Dester 🐻☠️ (@HevinDester) August 19, 2022

The face when Orlovsky or Riddick open their mouthes to say anything https://t.co/jpFWtWiZiO — CJ🐻⬇️ (@connor_riecks18) August 19, 2022

One time. I saw a brick. It was a simple brick. On the side of the road. I am convinced that brick was/is smarter than Dan Orlovsky. — TheOverSkilled (@REALOverSkilled) August 19, 2022

Orlovsky just said the Broncos are the team to beat in the AFC West. Yeah, I’m done with this one. — Chase Snyder (@ChasingSnyder) August 19, 2022

Bears crushing the Seahawks 24 to 0 ESPN booth: “The Bears roster stinks! Pay Roquan” — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) August 19, 2022

i didn’t think anyone could irritate me more than steve levy, and then dan orlovsky showed up. — Mo (@not_maureen) August 19, 2022

The @ChicagoBears are up 17-0. Levy: "How we feel about Chicago?"

Orlovsky: "Maybe we can credit Chicago a little bit." Really? Can we? Piss off, Dan Orlovsky. — Jodie White 🐻⬇️ (@BlkHwkFan) August 19, 2022

Dan Orlovsky eats cupcakes like a psychopath — Hamza Baccouche (@HamzaPOD) August 19, 2022

Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick are just absolutely HORRENDOUS right now on the Bears vs Seahawks broadcast. The Bears are winning this game 24-0 in the 3Q, and both of them continue to talk about how this Bears roster stinks and a bunch other BS. RIDICULOUS. — SoldierFields (46-72) (61-58) (@HowardB84115849) August 19, 2022

So the worst team in the NFL are giving Seattle problems & when they aren’t then Seattle is shooting themselves in the foot. Riddick & Orlovsky can only say “they need to clean that up” Yeah ok smh 🤣🤣 They look horrible #dabears — 3 Point Stans Pod (@3PointStansPod) August 19, 2022

Adding Dan Orlovsky did not improve this Steve Levy/Louis Riddick booth. Little wonder that ESPN threw a blank check at Buck and Aikman. — Jon Benne (@LordBenne) August 19, 2022

Ugh….with Orlovsky doing the Thursday Night preseason game…I have trivia for you. Q: What’s the difference between Dan Orlovsky and Napoleon Dynamite’s Uncle Rico? A: +2 wins for the former and the latter is entertaining on camera.#NFL #overthemmountains — BECK #FtheSC (@GrimbyBECK) August 19, 2022

@espn, I'd rather have fiery diarrhea for eternity than to ever listen to that annoying, non stop yapping moron Dan Orlovsky call another football game. — BoonesFarm (@_Boones_Farm) August 19, 2022

OK, they actually started talking about Chicago positively with 20 seconds left in the half. — Ken Mitchell (@WCGBearsDenDude) August 19, 2022

"Crucial turnover… giving the Bears life." pic.twitter.com/sHTtnGzdF3 — Barroom Network (@BarroomNetwork) August 19, 2022

Dan absolutely losing his mind about the state of the Bears roster — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) August 19, 2022

This ESPN MNF football crew pic.twitter.com/hcHfM8vUP8 — Jake Anderson (@jake_anderson44) August 19, 2022

These MNF announcers are easily the worst announcing crew in the NFL — Depressed White Sox fan (@kevin_barnacle) August 19, 2022

ESPN is forcing us to watch commentators eat and discuss cupcakes instead of the actual rarity of a successful onside kick. Not hard to see why the MNF crew is the worst. — Steven Hammond (@StevenHammond93) August 19, 2022

