NFL fans decried ‘worst roughing the passer penalty of all-time’ in Rams-Titans game

The Tennessee Titans have made their case as one of the favorites in the AFC with an impressive stretch of victories in a four-game span.

In successive weeks, the Titans have defeated the Bills, Chiefs, Colts and Rams.

The latter came Sunday night in Inglewood, California as Tennessee beat the Rams 28-16. The Titans got a little help from the officials.

With the Titans leading 21-9 in the fourth quarter, Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw an incomplete pass on a third-down play. With five minutes to play, the Rams appeared ready to get the ball back.

Instead, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was flagged for roughing the passer. The Titans then went down and scored a touchdown that sewed up the victory.

Was this the worst roughing the passer penalty of all time? That’s what one Twitter user was saying.

This is it. The worst roughing the passer penalty of all time. pic.twitter.com/9IcGubJaTi — National Football Post (@FootballPost) November 8, 2021

NBC Sports rules analyst Terry McAulay thought it was a bad call.

Is the #NFL ever going to do anything about these BS roughing the passer calls? Gets worse every week. As you can hear former NFL ref Terry McAulay say in this cut, “that’s not a foul.”#SNF #LARvsTEN pic.twitter.com/B3KAp8WSSc — Pop (@financejonE) November 8, 2021

Story continues

As did others, who agreed it might have been the worst roughing call in NFL history or at least an egregious error on the officials. The NFL Network’s Rich Eisen weighed in, as did former Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz.

What a ridiculous roughing call with the game on the line.



This is the next step in the evolution of “New York” stepping into the ear pieces of the refs. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 8, 2021

Would love just one game without an egregious reffing error. Apparently that’s too much to ask these days — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) November 8, 2021

That may be the worst roughing the passer call I have ever seen. — Russell Johnson (@RivalsJohnson) November 8, 2021

I’ve seen some questionable roughing calls this year. That may be the worst. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 8, 2021