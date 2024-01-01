NFL fans compare Jordan Love to Aaron Rodgers often during Packers' win over Vikings on 'Sunday Night Football'

It's safe to say nobody told fans to R-E-L-A-X after the Packers' first seven games.

But yes we are now actually talking about playoffs after Jordan Love and the Packers dominated the Vikings, 33-10, on "Sunday Night Football" and improved to 8-8.

Playoffs after a 2-5 start? Are you kidding me?

Love still has to win one more game, but he's now in the same position as former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was last season.

Win the Week 18 game at Lambeau Field against the Chicago Bears next Sunday and the Packers are in the NFL tournament.

Love also became the fourth quarterback to throw for 30 touchdowns in a season Sunday night. The other three are Lynn Dickey, Brett Favre and Rodgers.

Love also has thrown two more touchdown passes than Rodgers did in his first season as a starter. And they both have a passer rating of 98.3 through 16 games in their first season as a starter.

And despite the sometimes uncanny statistical resemblance, Love now has a chance to do something Rodgers did not do in his first season — or his last: advance to the postseason.

It's probably not fair to compare Love's talents to Rodgers' yet, but those certainly weren't the only similarities pointed out on social media Sunday night during the Packers-Vikings game.

But unlike Love's and Rodgers' first years as starters in Green Bay, social media and fairness have very little in common. Here's a sample:

Like Master Like Padawon



From Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers and now Jordan Love - the Jump Throw lives on💯 pic.twitter.com/U5LqoRelOU — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) January 1, 2024

Jordan Love off his back foot like Favre and Rodgers to Jayden Reed for the TD🫢 pic.twitter.com/moL5cdf48X — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) January 1, 2024

Jordan Love became the fourth different Packers QB to throw for 30+ TDs in a season, joining Lynn Dickey, Brett Favre (8 times), and Aaron Rodgers (8 times). — Packers History (@HistoricPackers) January 1, 2024

2023 Jordan Love > 2022 Aaron Rodgers. It's not even close. — Wisconsin Family (@Wisconsin_fam) January 1, 2024

NFC North fans watching Jordan Love



pic.twitter.com/qhIdoJHMeM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 1, 2024

Aaron Rodgers somewhere smiling looking like a proud father right now. He signed over his ownership to Jordan — Dadrian🧀 (@KingDay__) January 1, 2024

We’re sitting here in Minneapolis during a TV timeout, on New Year’s Eve 2024 while they play Prince ♫ “Party like it’s 1999! ♫



Favre. Rodgers. Love. pic.twitter.com/84HIz0mHmr — Mike Clemens (@MikeClemensNFL) January 1, 2024

But about that deep ball....

Cris Collinsworth saying that Jordan Love is a better deep ball thrower than Aaron Rodgers may be the stupidest thing he's ever said about the #Packers. — Bruce Irons (@BruceIronsNFL) January 1, 2024

