Advertisement

NFL fans compare Jordan Love to Aaron Rodgers often during Packers' win over Vikings on 'Sunday Night Football'

Emmett Prosser, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·2 min read

It's safe to say nobody told fans to R-E-L-A-X after the Packers' first seven games.

But yes we are now actually talking about playoffs after Jordan Love and the Packers dominated the Vikings, 33-10, on "Sunday Night Football" and improved to 8-8.

Playoffs after a 2-5 start? Are you kidding me?

Love still has to win one more game, but he's now in the same position as former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was last season.

Win the Week 18 game at Lambeau Field against the Chicago Bears next Sunday and the Packers are in the NFL tournament.

Love also became the fourth quarterback to throw for 30 touchdowns in a season Sunday night. The other three are Lynn Dickey, Brett Favre and Rodgers.

Jordan Love was ready to party on New Year's Eve after the Green Bay Packers cruised to a 33-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.
Jordan Love was ready to party on New Year's Eve after the Green Bay Packers cruised to a 33-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

Love also has thrown two more touchdown passes than Rodgers did in his first season as a starter. And they both have a passer rating of 98.3 through 16 games in their first season as a starter.

And despite the sometimes uncanny statistical resemblance, Love now has a chance to do something Rodgers did not do in his first season — or his last: advance to the postseason.

It's probably not fair to compare Love's talents to Rodgers' yet, but those certainly weren't the only similarities pointed out on social media Sunday night during the Packers-Vikings game.

But unlike Love's and Rodgers' first years as starters in Green Bay, social media and fairness have very little in common. Here's a sample:

But about that deep ball....

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: NFL fans compare Jordan Love to Aaron Rodgers after Packers' victory