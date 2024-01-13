NFL fans blast decision to postpone Steelers-Bills Wild Card game

The NFL’s decision to postpone the Pittsburgh Steelers-Buffalo Bills Wild Card game isn’t sitting well with fans. Blizzard-like conditions were a significant advantage for Pittsburgh, given the emergence of their ground game, but now the playing field has been leveled.

There are many reasons why this decision is inconvenient, but what it comes down to is the safety of those traveling to the game.

Here are some of our favorite reactions to the postponement.

It’s about travel to/from the game… I got it. 😂 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 13, 2024

Buffalo is a fake cold weather town. — Jim Rosati 🏴‍☠️ (@northsidenotch) January 13, 2024

I’m in KC and it will be dangerous weather when the Chiefs play tonight. This game is still happening. Smdh — i am culture (@MccoyRbm1732) January 13, 2024

Horrible time of the game though 430 on a day where most actually work. Fuck this — Js412 (@Js412561) January 13, 2024

Wussafication of America — Joe Donald (@psujoe91) January 13, 2024

I’m getting crushed with texts from Steelers fans who think that NY’s Governor who is from Buffalo and is a Bills fan moved the game to Monday to help her favorite team win the game. They’re pissed. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) January 13, 2024

