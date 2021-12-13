NFL fans blast Cris Collinsworth, Al Michaels during Bears-Packers broadcast

It was an entertaining first half between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, where both teams combined for 48 first-half points and some thrilling touchdowns.

But things quickly changed in the second half, where we got to a point in the game where we knew exactly what was going to happen and the Packers cruised to an easy 45-30 win.

While Chicago was absolutely brutal in the second half, there were many who found the broadcast team of Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth even more unbearable.

Twitter — Bears fans or not — voiced their frustrations with Michaels and Collinsworth, which included how they came off as a Packers home broadcast, how they praised Matt Nagy as a head coach you should want around a young quarterback and how they handled the Aaron Rodgers-vaccination status topic.

This broadcast is a celebration of the Green Bay Packers franchise. Make it stop. Please. — Bear Report (@BearReport) December 13, 2021

Does anyone know how to turn it off the Green Bay home broadcast? — John Buffone (@JDBuffone) December 13, 2021

Ahh, I see we’ve hit the point of the broadcast where the guys behind the mic do some public negotiating for Rodgers. — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) December 13, 2021

DID COLLINSWORTH JUST SAY NO ONE HAS BEEN MORE HONEST THIS SEASON THAN AARON "I'M IMMUNIZED" RODGERS???????? — katie dzwierzynski (@kdzwierzynski) December 13, 2021

Guys Chris Collinsworth REALLY likes the Packers. If you couldn’t tell. — Bears Nation (4-9) (@BearsNationCHI) December 13, 2021

Cris Collinsworth gushing about Aaron Rodgers for three hours is the reason the mute button was invented — Jacob Mann (@Jacob___Mann) December 13, 2021

Chris Collinsworth when Aaron Rodgers is playing: pic.twitter.com/LUBSEYywqL — Windy City Gridiron (@WCGridiron) December 13, 2021

That was some pretty lame caping for Aaron Rodgers by Michaels/Collinsworth — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) December 13, 2021

Being a Bears, Vikings or Lions fan and hearing Cris Collinsworth gush about Aaron Rodgers would have to be one of the more excruciating experiences in sports fandom. — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) December 13, 2021

Collinsworth and Michaels care way more about Aaron Rodgers than the actual game — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) December 13, 2021

Chris Collinsworth is just awful to listen to during GB games..literally nauseatingly in love with Rodgers — Jonathan A (@JonathanAHand) December 13, 2021

If i never had to hear collinsworth again, id be ok with it — Hangry For Christmas cookies (@Hall02) December 13, 2021

Did Chris Collinsworth just seriously ask if we have heard a guy be more honest than Aaron Rodgers has been this year? pic.twitter.com/AzJgz8Jnvn — Brian Linder (@SportsByBLinder) December 13, 2021

As I remember every Sunday – I CANNOT BELIEVE CRIS COLLINSWORTH IS STILL ON TELEVISION — Ann Killion (@annkillion) December 13, 2021

The last 10 minutes of Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth talking about Aaron Rodgers got me wondering who paid them to spin this positivity about his relationship with the Packers and who can get me in tonight to cut my ears off — Moneybagg Yo(hannes) 🇪🇷 (@AronYohannes) December 13, 2021

Cris Collinsworth every time Aaron Rodgers breathes pic.twitter.com/wMYQaloTgA — Brad Connally 🐻⬇️ (@b_radCo) December 13, 2021

Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth trying to not talk about Aaron Rodgers every 30 seconds pic.twitter.com/A2mx53mSlL — Tristan Thomas (@tthomas6474) December 13, 2021

Cris Collinsworth casually making light of Aaron Rodgers lying and putting his teammates health at risk “as speaking his mind” is just disgusting. Imagine if this was Cam Newton. — FOODIOLOGIST (@Foodiologist) December 13, 2021

Chris Collinsworth just said Nagy is pleasant and people like being around him. Nagy is pleasant in exactly the same way that listening to Chris call games is pleasant. Not at all! — DRUNK FIELDS 💯 (@DrunkJFields) December 13, 2021

Collinsworth trying to sell us that Matt Nagy is the type of coach you want around Justin Fields. Pass. — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) December 13, 2021

After we fire Nagy, can we fire Collinsworth? He’s basically the Nagy of commentary. — Brandon Banks (@brandon_j_banks) December 13, 2021

Cris Collinsworth just said Nagy is the coach you want for a young quarterback and I've never seen someone lose all credibility so fast — BroBroBro (@AintNoBeef) December 13, 2021

This is a very weird broadcast tonight. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) December 13, 2021

Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth have been unbearable on this broadcast. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 13, 2021

We’ve reached the Collinsworth/Michaels stumping for Nagy potion of the broadcast and I think I’m out. — Arthur Arkush (@ArthurArkush) December 13, 2021

