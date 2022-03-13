NFL fans absolutely lost their minds after Tom Brady decided to come out of retirement

Henry McKenna
·3 min read

Tom Brady’s retirement didn’t last long. He is rejoining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — just a few weeks after announcing his retirement.

So the greatest quarterback of all time will play at least one more season — even after leading everyone to believe that he was done. And because most people outside of Tampa and New England have been long hoping that Brady would retire (and stay retired), the NFL world had an absolutely field day on Twitter after seeing Brady had changed his mind. There were so many jokes. There was some celebration. And, yes, there was some dissapointment.

Come for the NFL fans tweets. Stay for Jalen Ramsey and Julian Edelman’s reactions (which we included at the bottom).

