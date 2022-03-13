NFL fans absolutely lost their minds after Tom Brady decided to come out of retirement

Tom Brady’s retirement didn’t last long. He is rejoining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — just a few weeks after announcing his retirement.

So the greatest quarterback of all time will play at least one more season — even after leading everyone to believe that he was done. And because most people outside of Tampa and New England have been long hoping that Brady would retire (and stay retired), the NFL world had an absolutely field day on Twitter after seeing Brady had changed his mind. There were so many jokes. There was some celebration. And, yes, there was some dissapointment.

Come for the NFL fans tweets. Stay for Jalen Ramsey and Julian Edelman’s reactions (which we included at the bottom).

LITERALLY WHAT UNFINISHED BUSINESS YOU FINISHED ALL THE BUSINESS THERE’S NO POSSIBLE BUSINESS YOU HAVEN’T ALREADY FINISHED https://t.co/gialCH0Kbo — Ty Schalter (@tyschalter) March 13, 2022

I'm less confused by Tom Brady's return than I still am about his initial retirement. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 13, 2022

i want to say gisele is probably furious but i bet she realized what life is like with him home all the time and was like NO, NO, YOU BELONG ON THE FIELD — Alex McDaniel (@AlexMcDaniel) March 13, 2022

🤣🤣🤣 this man couldn’t stay retired for 2 months without going insane. https://t.co/r5YpTTdVAV — Khari Thompson (@kdthompson5) March 13, 2022

Does this guy get a refund or nah https://t.co/hG65OdSI65 — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) March 13, 2022

the NFL every time another sport tries to have a moment pic.twitter.com/3QoGK8zdrG — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 13, 2022

Assault. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2022

all men do is lie https://t.co/h2YInflnx7 — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) March 13, 2022

Looks like @Cristiano got the scoop before @AdamSchefter or @RapSheet. Unlike Schefter, however, Rinaldo let Brady break the news himself pic.twitter.com/2cBuOFflNg — Pat Lane (@plane_pats) March 13, 2022

Belichick the next time Brady retires: “I think I already addressed that” — Yianni Kourakis (@WPBF_Yianni) March 13, 2022

So you're saying there's a chance… https://t.co/sgJMWZCOh8 — Robert 'Blue Checkmark' Rimpson (@Rimpsanity) March 13, 2022

Tom Brady realized that staying home required cleaning the toilet and thought better of his decision to retire. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) March 13, 2022

THANK YOU❕ throw that last touchdown on somebody else 😂 https://t.co/oum3tYbjbl — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 13, 2022

Tom’s kids must be bad as hell!! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) March 13, 2022

Seth, you're pretty awesome — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 13, 2022

