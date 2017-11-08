As NFL falters, MLB sponsors spent record-high $892 million

Major League Baseball’s corporate sponsors spent a record $892 million this season, a 7.9% increase from last season, according to a new report from ESP Research, which is owned by British ad giant WPP.

The list of official MLB sponsors includes Amazon (Amazon Web Services powers Statcast), Bank of America, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Chevrolet, Coca-Cola, DraftKings (in which MLB has an equity stake), Gatorade, MasterCard, Nike, and T-Mobile.

Good news for the baseball business

The 8% rise in spend is a sign of faith in pro baseball’s growth, after the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians was the most watched World Series in 12 years, and Game 7 of that series was the most watched single game in 25 years.

“We had storylines in the postseason that kept audiences with baseball even after their individual team was out,” said Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred at Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit in February. He called the excitement around the 2016 World Series a “reaffirmation of the fundamental strength of our game.” It makes sense that following a record-breaking World Series, MLB sponsors upped their investment.

For comparison purposes, via ESP Research: NBA sponsors spent $861 million last season, a 7.8% increase from the year before and inching closer to MLB; NHL sponsors spent $505 million last season, a 5.9% increase over the year before; and MLS sponsors are projected to have spent $347 million this season, which would be a 4.1% increase.