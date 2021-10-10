Falcons find perfect homemade solution for missing kicking net

The Atlanta Falcons have been in London for the past week preparing to face the New York Jets, and it appears they may have forgotten a key piece of equipment.

On the Falcons sideline Sunday, the kicking net was nowhere to be found. Instead, there was a soccer goal net propped up on two stepladders with weights to anchor them to the ground.

Appears the Falcons forgot their kicking net and so have improvised one using two step ladders and a goal net. pic.twitter.com/bAxITEA88W — Martin Calladine (@uglygame) October 10, 2021

Looks like the Falcons equipment manager forgot the kicking nets!



Falcons kickers are using a football net resting over 2 step ladders 😂#NFL #NFLUK #NYJvsATL pic.twitter.com/3Af9F7kKE6 — Ben Adams (@benadams79) October 10, 2021

British ingenuity at work: It appears the Falcons don’t have their sideline kicking net. NO PROBLEM. pic.twitter.com/lawY6Xph2r — Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) October 10, 2021

The Falcons haven't mentioned anything about their missing kicking net (which is understandable since that's a pretty big item to forget), but it's hard to imagine a scenario in which they'd prefer a jury-rigged soccer goal instead of their actual kicking net. You can only assume it broke or they failed to bring it.

So what do you do in that situation, when you're playing at a soccer stadium and a replacement kicking net isn't readily available? Exactly what the Falcons did. Lucky for them, soccer is a sport centered on kicking balls into nets, so there were possible solutions readily available. And it appears it's working perfectly well.

Here it is in use... pic.twitter.com/tZZgo0R68q — Martin Calladine (@uglygame) October 10, 2021

Practicing on the sideline with a makeshift kicking net hasn't appeared to affect Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo. After two quarters against the Jets, Koo is 2-for-2 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra points.