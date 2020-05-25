The NFL 'failed' with pass interference replay rule, NFL exec Troy Vincent says

The NFL admits that it failed last year with a botched implementation of its pass interference replay reviews. That will have an impact on any new rules going forward.

Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations, told NBC's Peter King on Friday that the league has learned its lesson: Rules will not be rushed. The NFL will do its best to figure out the real-world consequences before pushing changes that do more harm than good.

That was clearly the case with the pass interference rule, which was applied so inconsistently last season that the Competition Committee didn't even forward it for a vote to extend it at an owners' meeting last month. Upcoming proposed rule changes on onsides kicks and the use of a sky judge – a member of the officiating crew who would be in the press box at a video monitor – are on the table during an NFL owners' video conference meeting on May 28.

"We cannot fail this year," Vincent told King. "We saw, a year ago, when [the pass-interference rule] played out, starting with myself, what we put in place last year . . . Those outcomes were not good for professional football. Because we didn't do the proper due diligence, it played out publicly. The last thing people should be talking about is the way the game is officiated. They [officials] should be faceless objects, managing and facilitating game flow.

"We failed. I'm first in line. I shared that [with league officials]. I failed, as the leader of that department. I failed. We cannot allow that to happen again. What did we learn from that? We've got to do our due diligence. You can't rush and just shove something in there without knowing all the consequences. And we found that out last year, live and in action, publicly."

