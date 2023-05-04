NFL facing investigation of workplace, discrimination issues

The NFL has been subpoenaed for information as part of a joint investigation into allegations that the league fostered a hostile work environment and engaged in employment discrimination.

The probe is being conducted by the attorneys general in California and New York, their offices announced Thursday. The two states are taking charge of the investigation because the league-owned NFL Network is based in California and the NFL offices are located in Manhattan.

“California will not tolerate any form of discrimination,” AG Rob Bonta said in a statement. “We have serious concerns about the NFL’s role in creating an extremely hostile and detrimental work environment. No company is too big or popular to avoid being held responsible for their actions.”

The attorneys general cited the Washington Commanders' extensive history of workplace complaints as an example that “allegations that the NFL has not taken sufficient effective steps to prevent discrimination, harassment and retaliation from occurring in the workplace persist.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell testifies via video last June at a House Oversight Committee hearing on the Washington Commanders' workplace conduct.

While calling the allegations "entirely inconsistent with the NFL’s values and practices," the league said it plans to cooperate fully with the investigation.

"The NFL is committed to ensuring all employees of the league are respected, treated fairly, and have equitable pay and access to developmental opportunities," the NFL said in a statement emailed to USA TODAY Sports. "Our policies are intended not only to comply with all applicable laws but to foster a workplace free from harassment, intimidation and discrimination."

The league faced congressional scrutiny last year in an hearing before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. The panel heard from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and received written testimony from Commanders owner Dan Snyder before issuing a 79-page report in December that concluded the NFL failed to address Snyder’s interference in its investigation and played a part in concealing the team’s toxic work environment.

