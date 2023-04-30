NFL eyeing May 11 for 2023 schedule release

Billy Riccette
·1 min read

The NFL is targeting Thursday, May 11  as the date to release the 2023 NFL schedule, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The NFL continues to try and finalize the schedule and, as Schefter notes, that should be easier now that Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson are now locked in with their new teams.

The addition of Rodgers assures the Jets should get plenty of national exposure this season, something they have not had a lot of in recent years. New York had just one national game in 2022 which was their required appearance on a Thursday, a Week 16 encounter against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

2023 should bring a lot more primetime fun for Rodgers and the Jets and plenty of 4:25 games on top of that.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Jets’ opponents in 2023.

Home Opponents

Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders
Houston Texans
Atlanta Falcons

Away Opponents

Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Cleveland Browns

