NFL eyeing May 11 for 2023 schedule release

The NFL is targeting Thursday, May 11 as the date to release the 2023 NFL schedule, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

NFL is targeting Thursday May 11 as the date to release its 2023 schedule, per sources. Roger Goodell and scheduling czar Howard Katz will meet Monday as they continue attempts to finalize it. But with Aaron Rodgers traded and Lamar Jackson signed, the coast is clear to move… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2023

The NFL continues to try and finalize the schedule and, as Schefter notes, that should be easier now that Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson are now locked in with their new teams.

The addition of Rodgers assures the Jets should get plenty of national exposure this season, something they have not had a lot of in recent years. New York had just one national game in 2022 which was their required appearance on a Thursday, a Week 16 encounter against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

2023 should bring a lot more primetime fun for Rodgers and the Jets and plenty of 4:25 games on top of that.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Jets’ opponents in 2023.

Home Opponents

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Houston Texans

Atlanta Falcons

Away Opponents

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Cleveland Browns

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire