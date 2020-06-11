NFL extends virtual offseason until June 26 In this Feb. 2, 2020 file photo San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk celebrates his touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. The 49ers are encouraged about how productive their virtual offseason has gone in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Juszczyk believes players are able to get even more time learning intricacies of the offense without the pressure of going out on the field to practice each day and has enjoyed the banter and bonding across the video screens. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The NFL has extended virtual offseason programs for teams through June 26, but no further.

Although team facilities have opened for key personnel, coaches and players rehabilitating injuries, healthy players have been barred from those complexes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The remote programs have taken the place of on-site work, and some teams already have announced they are shutting those down.

But on Thursday, the league said it will allow the virtual work for an additional 15 days.

''We will continue working with the NFLPA to conclude the remaining protocols and finalize arrangements for the safe opening of training camps next month,'' league spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

Most training camps are scheduled to open late next month. Several options are available, from an earlier opening for in-person meetings and physical exams, to pushing back or reducing the preseason - including fewer games.

The first preseason game is scheduled for Aug. 6, with Dallas against Pittsburgh in the Hall of Fame game at Canton, Ohio.

The NFL plans to open the regular season on time with Houston at Super Bowl champion Kansas City on Sept. 10.

---

