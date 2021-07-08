NFL extends partnership with Twitter and expands offerings to the social media network

Fans looking for more ways to get engaged and involved with the NFL can turn to Twitter. The NFL and the social media network have agreed to extend their partnership and expand the offerings available on Twitter.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Twitter will increase the amount of exclusive content from the NFL via its new Twitter Spaces format. That will allow more audio and interactive discussion.

The league has allowed limited streaming of games and highlights from the NFL via authorized partners on Twitter, and that is expected to continue. No word on if Twitter will continue to suspend user accounts that tweet out anything that involves pictures or video from NFL games.