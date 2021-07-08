NFL extends, expands relationship with Twitter
How tweet it is will be the continuing theme for the NFL and Twitter.
The league announced Thursday a multi-year partnership extension, “which will include expanded engagement formats and a full-season commitment to produce exclusive content on Twitter Spaces, Twitter’s new live audio feature.”
The NFL Twitter account currently has 26.7 million followers, a number that will certainly continue to increase.
Per the league release:
The partnership will continue to engage fans each week of the season through:
New Highlight Offerings – Curated videos featuring recaps of the best touchdowns, highlights and Tweets each week of the season with first-of-its-kind opportunities for brands.
Expanded NFL Twitter Votes – Fans will be invited to vote each week on the hottest topics and takes burning through the NFL Twittersphere in an expanded set of Twitter Polls.
Providing Fans the Best Moments from Every Game – The NFL and its Clubs will bring the best moments from every game to the #NFLTwitter community through highlights, and on-field coverage and Twitter Moments.