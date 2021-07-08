NFL extends, expands relationship with Twitter

How tweet it is will be the continuing theme for the NFL and Twitter.

The league announced Thursday a multi-year partnership extension, “which will include expanded engagement formats and a full-season commitment to produce exclusive content on Twitter Spaces, Twitter’s new live audio feature.”

The NFL Twitter account currently has 26.7 million followers, a number that will certainly continue to increase.

Per the league release:

The partnership will continue to engage fans each week of the season through:

  • New Highlight Offerings – Curated videos featuring recaps of the best touchdowns, highlights and Tweets each week of the season with first-of-its-kind opportunities for brands.

  • Expanded NFL Twitter Votes – Fans will be invited to vote each week on the hottest topics and takes burning through the NFL Twittersphere in an expanded set of Twitter Polls.

  • Providing Fans the Best Moments from Every Game – The NFL and its Clubs will bring the best moments from every game to the #NFLTwitter community through highlights, and on-field coverage and Twitter Moments.

