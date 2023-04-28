NFL experts weigh in on Patriots drafting Christian Gonzalez in first round

NFL experts weigh in on Patriots drafting Christian Gonzalez in Round 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The chances of Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez lasting until the No. 17 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft were pretty slim.

In fact, there was a less than one percent chance of it happening, per ESPN. Luckily for the New England Patriots, he slid all the way to No. 17 and they were thrilled to take him.

Gonzalez was a top 10 player in this class on many pre-draft rankings. He tallied 35 solo tackles with four interceptions and seven passes defensed in 12 games for the Ducks last season.

Cornerback was one position the Patriots needed to address early in the draft. Gonzalez should be a great fit in head coach Bill Belichick's defense with his speed, size (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) and coverage skills.

Here's a roundup of notable reaction from NFL experts on the Patriots taking Gonzalez in Round 1.

Reaction to the Christian Gonzalez pick (selection comes at 3:45 of video). Tall, fluid, great ball skills, runs a 4.38.



Patriots bolster already solid secondary with a player projected as a top 10 pick who brings them length they didn't really have with other guys. https://t.co/3FxDc5Vdk3 — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) April 28, 2023

Patriots get a steal in Christian Gonzalez. Would've been a logical trade-up candidate from No. 14. Get him at No. 17 instead. Home run. https://t.co/zVRVRS0W12 — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 28, 2023

Asked Matt Groh recently if he felt the Patriots would prioritize speed as they did last year when they took three next-level athletes with their first three picks.



"I don't think you can be fast enough," he said.



Gonzalez ran a 4.38-second 40. Relative Athletic Score of 9.95. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 28, 2023

Texting with a scout who did a lot of work on Gonzalez: "Terrific athlete. Smooth. Needs to improve his ball skills and be a bit more physical as a tackler, but I wouldn't have guessed he ended up at 17." #Patriots https://t.co/cCQnrwcHFz — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 28, 2023

One source on the #Patriots taking Christian Gonzalez: "Thought he'd go Top 10."



Dream pick for New England. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) April 28, 2023

Patriots take Christian Gonzalez #17

Heâ€™s the Patriots prototypeâ€¦the size, length, speed that an NFL team wants.

And the way that New England teaches and plays versatile schemes, he will fit in well there. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 28, 2023

As I wrote on my #Patriots big board, dream scenario for the Pats in the first round is CB Christian Gonzalez. Compared him to Patrick Surtain. pic.twitter.com/KReAORp5HI — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) April 28, 2023

The Patriots traded down to No. 17 and still got Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez, the 5th-ranked player on @dpbrugler's big board. Huge value. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 28, 2023

Patriots draft CB Christian Gonzalez at No. 17.



I had Gonzalez as one of my best Patriots fits at CB and one of the best overall options for the Pats. He fills a legit need pic.twitter.com/oEgc2770Vo — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) April 28, 2023

I have absolutely no idea how Christian Gonzalez may it all the way to pick 17 but that is an absolute steal for the Patriots. Wow. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 28, 2023

Christian Gonzalez. Elite athlete. Adds much-needed size at 6-1, 197. Four INTs last season. Never missed a game due to injury in college. pic.twitter.com/YJYFQEYc9Z — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) April 28, 2023

Christian Gonzalez and Jack Jones could be an incredible tandem. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 28, 2023

My evaluation of Christian Gonzalez. Home run pick in my opinion. It couldnâ€™t have played out better for the Patriots. @Patriots pic.twitter.com/LtXgxt9B7m — New England Football Journal Â® ðŸˆ (@newftbj) April 28, 2023

The #Patriots trade back and take a CB who a lot of people viewed as a top 10 talent -- #Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez -- at No. 17. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2023