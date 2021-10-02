NFL experts give the Steelers no shot vs the Packers

When it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers this season, the pendulum continues to swing back and forth from the NFL experts. No expert gave Pittsburgh a shot to beat the Buffalo Bills and the Steelers did it. The next week no expert gave the Las Vegas Raiders a shot and they went into Heinz Field and beat the Steelers.

So this week, as we check in with our friends over at NFL Pick Watch, we see the pendulum has swung back and 97 percent of experts are going with Green Bay this week as opposed to only three percent calling for the upset.

No one can fault the pundits for not trusting Pittsburgh. They have lost two games in a row and looked ugly doing it. But much of that was health-related and the Steelers look to be getting healthy at just the right time to give the Packers a good fight.

List