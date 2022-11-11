NFL experts split on Steelers vs Saints

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints square off in a battle between two teams playing more for respect than anything else. The Steelers are 2-6 and the Saints are 3-6 with both teams searching for some direction as they rebuild.

We assumed the pundits would be somewhat divided on this game and we weren’t wrong. According to our friends over at NFL Pick Watch, 56 percent of experts are taking the Saints and 44 percent are going with the Steelers.

The game is in Pittsburgh but given the struggles the Steelers are having on offense, it’s no surprise the Saints are favored in this game. Pittsburgh should get a nice boost if outside linebacker T.J. Watt is activated and can play but as of Friday morning there’s been no official announcement by the team.

Let us know in the comments who your pick is for this week and what you think the final score will be.

