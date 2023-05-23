NFL experts predict the Eagles’ 2023 record

The Eagles released their full, 17-game schedule for the 2023 season, and it’s one of the most difficult in recent memory.

Nick Sirianni’s team will play six games against the NFC East, four games against the AFC East, four games against the NFC West, and one game each against the Vikings, Buccaneers, and a 17th contest against the Chiefs.

The NFL experts have revealed their 2023 predictions, and Philadelphia isn’t projected to dip below ten victories, without only one pundit believing the Eagles will face a dip in win totals.

CBS Sports

Will Brinson went to hot take heaven with this one, predicting Philadelphia to regress tremendously.

Porjected Win Total: 10.5 (over -185)

Will Brinson’s Projected Record: 10-7 The Eagles went from the league’s easiest schedule coming into 2022 straight into the league’s most difficult schedule heading into 2023.

Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report has Philadelphia sliding as well.

However, while Philly may not be less talented than it was a year ago, some regression should be expected. The Eagles face the league’s hardest schedule plus the threat of the dreaded Super Bowl hangover. Fewer wins than in 2022 wouldn’t come as a shock, though Philadelphia is very much a title contender. Prediction: 11-6

FOX Sports

FOX Sports has Philadelphia going 13-4.

Final record prediction: 13-4 Want to know if the Eagles are primed for another run at the Super Bowl? Watch them during their four-game stretch after the bye-week. They have a Super Bowl rematch and an NFC championship game rematch plus games against the Cowboys and Bills. Then they have to go to Seattle after that? Good thing they can fatten up their record in the first half. They will be tested before their playoff run. —Vacchiano

ESPN

Mike Clay has the Eagles winning 11 games.

Over/under: 10.5 Mike Clay’s projection: 11 Prediction: Over 10.5 wins (-165). Although this line continues to get more steam, there is no case to bet an under on a team that has had an impressive offseason. The Eagles signed QB Jalen Hurts to a long-term deal and essentially “won” the 2023 NFL draft. The NFC is not nearly a monster like the AFC, and the Eagles should be winning left and right with the offense and defense that is intact

Pro Football Network

Pro Football Network has the Eagles winning 12 games.

Philadelphia Eagles: 12-5

Even after losing both coordinators and several standout starters in free agency, the Philadelphia Eagles might have the best and deepest roster in the NFL. There’s no reason to think they won’t challenge for the top overall seed in the NFC once again. However, it’s also fair to say they have less depth than last year, and there’s more uncertainty as they break in two new coordinators. The Eagles’ schedule appears quite favorable. Facing the Dolphins, Bills, and 49ers at home is a godsend. They also face their toughest stretch immediately after their Week 10 bye, allowing their staff to re-tool when it matters the most.

CBS Sports

Jeff Kerr has the Eagles going 14-3.

Based on opponent win percentage from last season, the Eagles have the hardest strength of schedule in the league (.566). Included in that schedule are a Super Bowl rematch with the Chiefs, and NFC Championship Game rematch with the San Francisco 49ers (Week 13), and a Christmas Day showdown with the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field (Week 16).

Clutch Points

Clutch Points has Philadelphia going 14-3.

The Eagles Wire

Managing Editor has Philadelphia going 13-4.

The schedule is much more demanding, but perception isn’t always reality. Philadelphia has the most complete roster in the NFL, meaning they’ll be favored in most heavyweight matchups. All this is predicated on the Birds continuing to be one of the healthiest rosters in the NFL, capable of battling any adversity outside of an injury to the quarterback. The Eagles regress one game from their 2022 campaign, but their overall results remain the same as they win the NFC East and land the top overall seed in the NFC.

The Inquirer

Two of The Inquirer’s three writers have Philadelphia going 12-5.

McLane: 12-5 Smith: 12-5 Tolentino: 13-4

BleedingGreenNation

Brandon Lee Gowton has Philadelphia going 12-5.

The Athletic

Zach Berman has Philadelphia going 11-6.

Sporting News

Sporting News has Philadelphia going 13-4.

Bottom line: The Eagles may have lost C.J. Gardner-Johnson this offseason, but they added just about everywhere else. They bolstered the defense with a couple of young studs, they added D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny to the backfield and kept the core of the team together. That all spells trouble for the rest of the NFC. Record prediction: 13-4

Inside The Iggles

Inside The Iggles has Philadelphia going 13-4.

Final record: 13-4 (1st place in the NFC East and home-field throughout the NFC Playoffs)

