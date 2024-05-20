NFL experts predict Chargers’ final record in 2024

There’s plenty of excitement surrounding the Chargers with the Jim Harbaugh era underway. Many are hopeful that he can lead Los Angeles to the same success as he did at all of his coaching stops.

I predicted the Bolts would go 10-7 in Harbaugh’s first season as the Chargers head coach, factoring his coaching pedigree, Justin Herbert being under center and that they will have a bottom-of-the-barrel schedule.

How do others feel he will do in Year 1 of overseeing the Bolts?

Let’s take a look at the records and win totals national writers and analysts are predicting L.A. to finish with.

SI’s Matt Verderame

Record Prediction: 8-9

Analysis: “For years, the Chargers have always been an offseason darling, perpetually overrated and overhyped. This season, they have a chance to be a bit better than expected largely because they play a fourth-place schedule. Los Angeles will see the Titans, Cardinals and Patriots, along with a quartet of winnable games against the Raiders and Broncos.”

Fox Sports’ Geoff Schwartz

Record Prediction: 9-8

Analysis: “I’m a fan of Justin Herbert and, outside of when he plays the Chiefs, I’m rooting for him. I also respect and admire the work new Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has done at every place he’s been. He won at the University of San Diego, at Stanford, with the 49ers and most recently, he won a national championship at Michigan. I believe Harbaugh will win plenty in Los Angeles, but not this season. The Chargers have improved their offensive line but have a small margin for error without a variety of passing options for Herbert. The defense has playmakers at all three levels, but I’m not sure about the depth of that unit even though new DC Jesse Minter will have them ready to play each week. All of this screams 8-9 or 9-8 for the Chargers. I will give them the benefit of doubt with Harbaugh and a fourth-place schedule.”

Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton

Record Prediction: 9-8

Analysis: “…Los Angeles should crush bottom-tier squads, but it may struggle against teams with high-scoring offenses like the Ravens. Fortunately, the Chargers aren’t slated to play against many top-10 offenses from last season.”

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper

Record Prediction: 10-7

Analysis: “I am buying into the Harbaugh impact. There are some weak spots on the roster. Trying to turn a team completely over in one offseason is pretty much impossible. But I think the Chargers have enough to win some games and make the playoffs in 2024. It certainly helps having a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert. The 49ers went 6-10 in 2010. Harbaugh took over in 2011. The 49ers went 13-3 and made it to the NFC Championship Game. I am not predicting that significant of a turnaround. But I think a wild-card berth and 10 wins is realistic. Harbaugh turns around programs. It’s just what he does.”

NFL Media’s Cynthia Frelund

Record Prediction: 8.2 wins

Analysis: “Despite an early bye (Week 5), the Chargers’ win share increased by 0.2 wins as a result of the 2024 NFL schedule. With a new coach, front office, offensive tackle, WR group, et al, Los Angeles will likely need some time to get everyone on the same page and build a strong rapport. The schedule does them some favors in this regard, as their hardest four-game sequence (Bengals, Ravens, at Falcons, at Chiefs) doesn’t hit until mid-November. In addition, their final three games — Broncos, at Patriots, at Raiders — currently rank as the second-most favorable of any AFC team.”

33rd Team’s Marcus Mosher

Record Prediction: 7-10

Analysis: “How quickly can Jim Harbaugh make the Los Angeles Chargers competitive in the AFC West? Time will tell, but this roster isn’t ready to compete for a playoff spot. Los Angeles has a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert — but might have the league’s worst skill position room. Plus, the defense needs a major overhaul, and the Chargers couldn’t address that unit much in the draft. Expect that fundamental changes will come in Year 2 of the Harbaugh era and that this season will be more of an evaluation year.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire