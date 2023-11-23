NFL experts picking the Steelers over banged up Bengals this week

Some of the best and most exciting games in NFL history have taken place between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. Teams filled with stars and huge personalities. Then there’s this season.

This week’s game doesn’t have the star power or fanfare of the past with the Bengals minus quarterback Joe Burrow and the Steelers offense stuck in neutral. But Pittsburgh made a huge move this week by firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada. This combination of factors gives most NFL pundits and experts the confidence to pick the Steelers on the road.

According to NFL Pick Watch, 78 percent of the expert picks are taking Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are 6-4 and hanging onto the No. 7 spot in the AFC playoff picture. The Bengals are just behind them at 5-5 in last place in the AFC North. Experts are banking on the Steelers offense getting enough of a spark by cutting Canada loose that they will get past the Bengals on the road.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire