How NFL experts graded the Bears’ selection of OT Darnell Wright

The Chicago Bears shored up the offensive line with the selection of Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Chicago traded back one spot with the Philadelphia Eagles — electing to pass on Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter — and landed an additional fourth-rounder in 2024. Philadelphia drafted Carter.

During an offseason where building around quarterback Justin Fields has been a focal point, general manager Ryan Poles addressed a glaring hole at right tackle with Wright, who also has experience at left tackle and right guard.

Wright projects as a plug-and-play starter at right tackle opposite left tackle Braxton Jones. Wright is a reliable pass protector — not allowing a sack in 19 consecutive games — but needs to improve as a run blocker. But after Fields was sacked 55 times in 15 games last season, shoring up the pass protection with Wright was a great move.

Here’s a collection of all of the grades for Wright from various media outlets, where most analysts agree it was a solid addition by the Bears.

NFL.com: A

General manager Ryan Poles made the best of a disappointing 2022 campaign, trading out of the top overall pick in exchange for three premium selections (a 2023 second-round pick, 2024 first and 2015 second). They moved back again, swapping spots with the Eagles at No. 10 while adding a 2024 fourth-round selection, to take Wright, who worked himself into a top-10 pick after moving from left to right tackle last fall. His ability to move defenders off the snap and find targets in space will be used immediately by the Bears. — Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Touchdown Wire: A+

Yes, Darnell Wright is a right tackle. But in today’s quick-game NFL, your right tackle is just as important as your left tackle, and the Bears now have a right tackle who beat up on Will Anderson Jr. Bryan Bresee, and BJ Ojulari last season. Chicago had all kinds of needs along its offensive line, and getting the best tackle in this class while trading down to do so? Not bad at all. — Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire

The Athletic: D-

The Bears had an NFL-low 20 sacks, ranked 31st in total defense and had a major need along the defensive line, especially at Matt Eberflus’ coveted 3-technique spot. Instead, Chicago opted for a right tackle in the draft’s most questionable early move. GM Ryan Poles was a former offensive lineman and has tried to rebuild his roster on the O-line first. And Wright will help, but the Bears have nothing on the defensive line. Absolutely nothing. Wright started at three different positions along Tennessee’s offensive line over four seasons but played his best football last fall at right tackle. In the Vols’ quick-tempo, big-strike scheme, Wright was forced to block some of the country’s top edge rushers and didn’t allow a sack in 2022. He’s physical and nasty but still has room to grow in his technique to become an upper-level offensive lineman. At the combine, Wright (6-5 3/8, 333) ran the 40 in 5.01 seconds and recorded an 82-inch wingspan. His arm length (33 ¾) suggests he could slide to left tackle if necessary, but based on his performance and fit at right tackle, that appears his best position going forward. — Scott Dochterman , The Athletic

CBS Sports: B+

He’s a violent player who fills a major need at right tackle. They have to protect better in front of Justin Fields and he will help that. Wright shut down Will Anderson, which was impressive to watch. — Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Pro Football Focus: Average

Wright fills a need for the Bears, but he is just the 22nd-ranked player on the PFF draft board. He produced a PFF grade of just 71.4 in 2022 but has some really good reps on tape where he just overpowers people. He allowed just eight total pressures in 2022. — PFF

Yahoo! Sports: A+

Wright was the third-ranked player on our big board this year so it’s impossible to have a bad grade on this selection. Wright is a stalwart tackle who will give the Bears an offensive line much better than where they were this time last year. — Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports

Sporting News: B-

The Bears fill their massive need for a pass-protecting left tackle for Justin Fields, but it’s not Johnson, Peter Skoronski or even Broderick Jones. Wright compares favorably as a blocker to new Bengal and former Chief Orlando Brown Jr. He rose up boards late by showing teams more athleticism in his powerful frame, but should have gone later in the round vs. the other available tackles. — Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

The Ringer: B

After adding another mid-rounder to move back one spot, the Bears grab their presumptive starting right tackle of the future. The former Volunteers standout packs a powerful punch and plays with an edge, giving Chicago a bruiser up front who can help make life easier for Justin Fields. While this feels a little bit rich for Wright—particularly with Northwestern tackle Peter Skoronski still on the board—I like that the Bears are prioritizing the offensive line. — Danny Kelly, The Ringer

The 33rd Team: B

Darnell Wright is a good player, but No. 10 is high for him. They needed to improve their offensive line, and Wright will do that. He is not an elite athlete, but he has experience at left tackle and right tackle — and he could even kick inside. He is a power player who can maul in the run game, which should be a great fit for their quarterback run game. He opened a lot of eyes with how he dominated Will Anderson in their matchup last season. — The 33rd Team

Bleacher Report: B+

After moving back for a second time in this year’s draft, the former owners of the No. 1 overall pick were finally comfortable enough to select Wright, who should immediately take over at right tackle to help protect Fields, open holes in the run game and serve as a tone-setter for the entire offense. A ripple effect occurs, too. Teven Jenkins doesn’t need to move to right tackle. He can stay at right guard. Thus, the starting five should be set and could finally come together and make life a little easier on Fields. — Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report

SB Nation: C

Drafting an exclusively right tackle after trading back twice feels like a very large risk for the Bears. They have to be extremely confident in LT Braxton Jones and the rest of their offensive line to not take other guys at the position. On the field, Darnell Wright is extremely strong and has great hands that can latch and drive, while still having a rather high ceiling as a pass protector. This feels risky, and I get why they did it, but I have questions about Braxton Jones and the rest of that offensive line. We’ll see how it works out. — Joseph Acosta, SB Nation

For The Win: B+

Wright is a flexible tackle who has blindside potential but is capable of bringing immediate value on the right side across from 2022 rookie overachiever Braxton Jones. Chicago had a definite need up front after Justin Fields was sacked on more than 13 percent of his dropbacks in his first two seasons as a pro. I believe there were better options than Wright available, but this is a talented prospect and a common sense pick for a rising franchise. — Christian D’Andrea, For The Win

Bears Wire: B+

The Bears were in need of protection specifically on the right side opposite Braxton Jones, who it looks like will be the guy on the left side. Building a wall in front of Fields was clearly at the top of Poles’ to-do list by grabbing Wright. He had great success with the Volunteers, predominantly as a right tackle. — Jarrett Bailey, Bears Wire

Bears Talk: A-

Darnell Wright was the ‘right’ pick. With Paris Johnson off the board (he went seventh to the Arizona Cardinals), Wright was the best pure right tackle remaining. The Bears weren’t going to move Braxton Jones from left tackle to the right side after a successful rookie campaign; Wright makes sense. — Bryan Perez, Bears Talk

