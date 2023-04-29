How NFL experts graded the Bears’ selection of DT Zacch Pickens

The Chicago Bears doubled down on the defensive line with the selection of South Carolina defensive tackle Zacch Pickens in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.

The Bears had the worst defensive line in the NFL last season, and general manager Ryan Poles committed two Day 2 selections to shore up that weakness. Pickens, along with second-round defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, will serve as key rotational pieces alongside Justin Jones and Andrew Billings.

Pickens has a nice combination of explosiveness and power. He can play both 3-technique and 1-technique, bringing versatility to the interior. Pickens has a disruptive first step that helps him both against the run and as a pass rusher.

Here’s a collection of all of the grades for Pickens from various media outlets, where experts believe it’s a solid addition.

The Athletic: B

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears picked their second defensive tackle on Friday to rebuild a defense that generated only 20 sacks last year and was 29th overall. A former five-star recruit, Pickens didn’t quite measure up statistically to that status, but he still started 32 games in three seasons at South Carolina. A solid, dependable starter for the Gamecocks, Pickens lined up both over center and outside the opposing guard and had an impact with 13 hurries last season. Pickens finished with 131 tackles, including 11.5 for loss, and 7.5 sacks in his college career. Pickens (6-3 7/8, 291) did showcase his athletic ability at the combine by running the 40 in 4.89 and measuring with massive arms (34 3/8) and a wide wingspan (81 5/8). He should be in line to rotate this year with the potential for upward mobility. — Scott Dochterman, The Athletic

CBS Sports: B-

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Long, sleek interior rusher who plays with his hair on fire. Oily hips and slippery. Big-time athlete who didn’t produce to the level his athleticism as a pass rusher. More DT help was needed in Chicago. Overachiever. — Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Pro Football Focus: Average

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

After taking Florida interior defender Gervon Dexter Sr. late in the second round, the Bears add more beef to the interior of their defense with a player with more pass-rush juice. Pickens put up an 11.5% pass-rush win rate last season, with his 91st-percentile broad jump showing up on tape. The Bears’ defensive interior ranked 32nd in the league in PFF grade last season, so the team is investing a lot to change that. — PFF

Yahoo! Sports: C+

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Pickens is another uber-athletic defensive tackle who needs some developing. He feels a bit redundant with Gervon Dexter, but he’s a quality dice roll. — Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports

Sporting News: B

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Bears are really looking to upgrade the athleticism and quickness in their defensive line rebuild but it’s a little odd they took Pickens after just getting the similar Dexter in the previous round out of the SEC. — Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

The 33rd Team: B-

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Zacch Pickens is a good overall athlete and has the strength to hold up on the front for the Bears. He has good feet and balance but has some hip tightness. He runs well for his size and gives good overall effort. He should be a nice fit in the Bears’ rotation. — The 33rd Team

Bleacher Report: C+

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears return to the line of scrimmage after a short dalliance with a new cornerback. Pickens’ addition gives Chicago an excellent interior complement for Gervon Dexter Sr., who the team selected in the second round. Dexter can potentially take over at 1-technique, while the sub-300-pound Pickens can serve as 3-technique behind Justin Jones. — Bleacher Report

SB Nation: B

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Pickens has the burst and speed to get leverage on offensive lineman, but his size is a concern in the NFL. If he were 30 pounds heavier and as quick as he is, he’d have went in the first round. As it is, he should be able compete and work to build strength and size, but it’s not a given that he won’t lose some of what makes him so good. — SB Nation

For The Win: B

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Drafting Pickens means Chicago almost finishes its complete overhaul of a defensive line that was gutted specifically for tanking (wink, wink). — Robert Zeglinski, For The Win

Bears Wire: B+

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Pickens will serve as a key rotational piece in Matt Eberflus’ defense, where he’ll be asked to help rush the passer and stop the run. Dexter projects to serve as a 3-technique, which means Pickens will likely occupy the nose. Perhaps Pickens will compete for a starting job as a rookie, but he’s the future at defensive line, alongside Dexter. — Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire

Bears Talk: C+

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

I like the Pickens selection more than Dexter. He profiles as a more traditional 3-tech because of his first-step quickness. There’s a chance he’ll push Justin Jones for reps in 2023. And if he develops under Coach Matt Eberflus’ tutelage, he could become a full-time starter within a few seasons. — Bryan Perez, Bears Talk

Walter Football: B+

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

It makes sense that the Bears would continue to add to their very weak defensive line. Zacch Pickens has a ton of upside as an athletic lineman. This is a solid choice to begin the third round. — Walter Football

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire