How NFL experts graded the Bears’ selection of CB Tyrique Stevenson

The Chicago Bears shored up the defensive backfield with the selection of Florida cornerback Tyrique Stevenson in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Chicago had a need to fill at cornerback alongside starters Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon, and they traded up four spots with the Jacksonville Jaguars to make sure they got their guy in Stevenson.

Stevenson is an athletic and physical cornerback who will be a solid fit in a secondary that also includes Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon. Stevenson has played both outside and nickel, but GM Ryan Poles seemed to indicate that his best fit is outside.

Here’s a collection of all of the grades for Stevenson from various media outlets, where experts were divided about the move.

The Athletic: B-

In a need to get more competitive in the back end, the Bears traded up to grab Stevenson, an active, tough cornerback from Miami. Stevenson broke up 24 passes and intercepted three passes over four seasons. Stevenson was a good tackler, collecting 115 in his career, including six for loss. He started 26 games and played in 46. At the combine, Stevenson measured well (6-0 3/8, 198) and ran well (4.45 in the 40). His longer arms and physical play could help him compete for a starting role either outside or in the nickel. — Scott Dochterman, The Athletic

CBS Sports: C

Project-y physical specimen. Lots of blown coverage on film flashes are special. Plenty of missed tackles on film. Older prospect. If he reaches his potential, he could be very good. But risky. — Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Touchdown Wire: A

This is a nice get for a Bears secondary that — like most of this team’s position groups — could use some help. Last season, Stevenson just 17 catches on 40 targets for 353 yards, 164 yards after the catch, three touchdowns, two interceptions, five pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 78.4. — Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire

Pro Football Focus: Good

He’s not an elite athlete at the position, which is likely why he’s a mid-second-round player, but he does have the size and production to make this an intriguing pick. After starting his career at Georgia, Stevenson really came into his own at Miami. He still has a lot to learn and develop but produced a 79.5 PFF coverage grade in 2022. — PFF

Yahoo! Sports: C+

Stevenson is raw, but has the upside to develop into an outside cornerback for the Bears. It’s not a terrible dart throw at this point, but Kelee Ringo was ranked higher on the Yahoo board. — Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports

Sporting News: A

The Bears continue their solid defensive haul with a big, attacking corner to help out a lot of their issues in coverage behind a revamped pass rush. — Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

The 33rd Team: B

Tyrique Stevenson has rare size and length for a cornerback. He is a fluid mover who can bend and move laterally. He has some inconsistencies on film but is one of the most physical press-man corners in this draft. He can bully wide receivers down the field. He’s better in man coverage than he is in zone coverage. — The 33rd Team

Bleacher Report: C+

The ability to press and reroute wide receivers is as important as ever in the NFL. That makes prospects like Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson more valuable thanks to his size (6’0″, 209 lbs), length (32 5/8-inch arms) and man-coverage skills. Some of the bigger, more physical corners in this year’s draft class are lacking with regard to their lateral movement, and Stevenson is no exception. He tested poorly in both the short shuttle (4.41-seconds) and three-cone drill (7.09 seconds) at the combine. While the Bears previously concentrated on their offensive and defensive lines, Chicago gives itself a quality defensive back. With Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon already in tow, Stevenson can step in as the team’s third cornerback and provide the depth needed in a secondary. — Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report

SB Nation: C

Stevenson is big and aggressive, but lacks technique and patience. He has the athleticism to be a star, but his tape doesn’t foresee that just yet. — SB Nation

For The Win: B+

One of the last pieces the Bears needed to finish their defense was a potentially special boundary cornerback. With Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon already manning the other side and the slot, respectively, Stevenson will fill a gaping hole. He’s a plus-player in coverage with stellar make-up speed and is a problem for receivers trying to get free in press-man. Cornerbacks often struggle to be on an island at first, but that probably won’t be an issue for Stevenson. — Robert Zeglinski, For The Win

Bears Wire: B+

Stevenson, 6-foot and 214 pounds, possesses great perimeter strength, and that shows through how aggressive he plays. He doesn’t shy away from contact. As a matter of fact, he embraces it. Stevenson is arguably the most physical defensive back in the draft, and will be an immediate starter alongside Johnson and Gordon in the defensive backfield. This is a great addition for the Bears. — Jarrett Bailey, Bears Wire

Bears Talk: C+

The Bears need a cornerback alongside Gordon and Jaylon Johnson, and Stevenson was arguably the best all-around cover guy who remained on the board. He may not have been on many Chicago Bears fans’ radars before the draft, but he’s a logical choice who will play early in his career. — Bryan Perez, Bears Talk

Walter Football: B

The Bears desperately needed a second cornerback, and they selected a prospect who was once slotted in the first round. Tyrique Stevenson, however, slipped because of character concerns. However, he’s a talented, big corner who should provide an upgrade at the position. — Walter Football

