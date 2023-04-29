How NFL experts graded the Bears’ selection of DT Gervon Dexter

The Chicago Bears shored up the defensive line with the selection of Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Chicago had the NFL’s worst defensive line last season, and general manager Ryan Poles has wasted no time addressing that in free agency and on Day 2 of the NFL draft.

Dexter brings versatility as a defensive linemen, where he can line up both at 1-technique and also play some 3-technique. That would fit what we’ve seen from the Bears this offseason, where they’ve added players who can play multiple spots. Dexter has an explosive first step that helps him create penetration and disrupt the run game.

Dexter has drawn comparisons to DeForest Buckner, with his size and athleticism, and Matt Eberflus might view Dexter as Chicago’s version on this defensive line.

Here’s a collection of all of the grades for Dexter from various media outlets, where most experts believe it was a solid addition by the Bears.

The Athletic: A-

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Poles opted for an offensive tackle in the first round to help protect Justin Fields. This time, the Bears chose their pivotal 3-tech for second-year coach Matt Eberflus. A strong locker room voice at Florida, Dexter recorded 106 tackles the last two seasons with 4.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss. He’s powerful and has a good base. In one of the most impressive combine 40-yard dashes, Dexter (6-5 ½, 310) finished in 4.88 seconds, the fastest time for any player weighing more than 300 pounds. Dexter was a B gap monster at Florida, picking up 32 quarterback hurries the past two seasons, according to PFF. He registered only eight combined tackles in that time, which suggests he can offer more. However, if he continues on his current trajectory, Dexter is on his way toward a high-level NFL career. — Scott Dochterman , The Athletic

CBS Sports: A-

USA Today Sports

Huge and effortlessly powerful. Can play anywhere up and down the DL. Bull rush master. Difficult to move. Has to build out pass-rush move arsenal. Exquisite specific addition to the middle of Chicago’s defense. — Chris Trapasso

Story continues

Touchdown Wire: B

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dexter was my IDL8 in this class, and he fits well for a Bears team that needs a lot on both sides of the line. His one obvious liability — a tendency to come off the snap late — can be coached up, and his athleticism and persistence to get to the quarterback make for some compelling tape when he does get rolling. Dexter has two sacks and 25 pressures last season, and he could at least match those numbers for the Bears with a bit more suddenness. —Doug Farrar

Pro Football Focus: Average

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Dexter’s 4.88-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-6 and 318 pounds ranked in the 83rd percentile among interior defenders in PFF’s database, but he needs to turn that athleticism into more production at the next level. Dexter is young at just over 21 years of age. He offered very little as a pass-rusher in 2022, with just a 55.2 grade, but his explosiveness is evident. — PFF

Yahoo! Sports: A

James Gilbert/Getty Images

I love taking this dice roll at this point in the draft. There aren’t many people on the planet as athletic as Dexter, running a 4.8 at 300 pounds. He’s pretty raw, but defensive line is one of those positions where it’s OK to gamble on traits. — Charles McDonald, Yahoo! Sports

Sporting News: B

James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Bears needed to beef up the position with a run stuffer and as a bonus, Dexter has some untapped explosive upside shooting into the backfield. — Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

The 33rd Team: C

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Gervon Dexter is a big man who eats up blockers and plays stout at the line of scrimmage. The Chicago Bears are getting a run defender and who will not make much noise as a pass rusher. He needs to improve his motor and be more consistent finishing plays. — The 33rd Team

Bleacher Report: B

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles decided his team needed to get bigger and more physical in the trenches. The first-round selection of Darnell Wright gives the team a tone-setter on offense. Dexter has the chance to immediately become the spearhead of the defense at 1-technique. Last year, Poles addressed the secondary in the draft. The team signed Tremaine Edmunds in free agency to provide a field general at middle linebacker. Dexter can now control the middle of the line of scrimmage as long as he reaches his full potential. — Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report

SB Nation: C

USA Today Sports

Dexter is built well for the interior and his consistency and health at Florida are a big plus. But overall, his athleticism and talent are average. He’s a bit slow to get off the ball, which gets him behind against the run. — SB Nation

For The Win: B

AP Photo/Wade Payne

Dexter only played two years of high school football, so in terms of a still-growing prospect, this is a solid pick. He looks the part of an NFL defensive lineman, and his stellar testing numbers suggest the slow starts that plagued his college tape are a trait that can eventually be erased. But the Bears were in best-player-available territory here — and instead, they picked a guy who might have landed to the third round otherwise. — Christian D’Andrea, For The Win

Bears Wire: A

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Dexter has great length and athleticism when compared to most defensive tackles. At 6-foot-6, 310 pounds, he remains light on his feet and has consistently been disruptive. The Bears can move him all over their defensive line. Having that versatility is certainly a plus. — Jarrett Bailey

Bears Talk: C-

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Perhaps Coach Matt Eberflus views Gervon Dexter in the same mold as DeForest Buckner. But the physical similarities don’t translate to a similar style of play. There’s no other way to say it: Poles reached on Dexter this early in the 2023 NFL Draft. There’s a good chance he would’ve been available in the third round, if not later. It’s not that Dexter is a bad player; he has a chance to emerge as a better pro than he was as a Gator. But he needs a lot of work. — Bryan Perez, Bears Talk

Walter Football: B+

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Gervon Dexter is a lengthy, quick and strong defensive tackle with plenty of upside. The Bears lost Akiem Hicks recently, so a replacement was needed. I had Dexter pegged around this range, so this seems like a solid choice. — Walter Football

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=417188052]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire