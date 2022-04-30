How NFL experts graded the Bears’ selection of S Jaquan Brisker

The Chicago Bears doubled down on defense with the addition of Penn State Jaquan Brisker with the 48th overall pick in the NFL draft, where general manager Ryan Poles addressed big holes in the secondary.

The secondary was a major concern for the Bears last season, and Poles immediately upgraded at cornerback with Kyler Gordon and safety with Gordon, who’s a versatile athlete with proven college success.

Brisker projects as an immediate starter at safety opposite Eddie Jackson, where Chicago has two players who have shown they can be ball-hawkers during their respective careers. Brisker allowed just one touchdown in nearly 1,000 collegiate snaps, and he’s been hailed as a leader in the locker room.

Here’s a collection of all of the grades for Brisker from various sports outlets, and while analysts think Chicago got great value, it was hard to get on board with passing on a wide receiver for Justin Fields.

NFL.com

Brisker is an active defender with a variety of skills that could make him a dynamic Swiss Army knife-like playmaker as a pro. He excels near the box but also flashes the instincts and awareness to be effective between the numbers. — Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

ESPN: 80

The Bears doubled down on defense in the second round and selected a player who could start opposite Eddie Jackson at safety. Most of Brisker’s snaps came playing up in the box, but his versatility makes him a fit at deep safety or in the slot. “He was always the kind of the guy that was the defensive coordinator on the field for Penn State,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said. His size (6-foot-1, 204 pounds), flexibility and physicality make him a solid addition to Chicago’s secondary, but the bigger topic might be the Bears’ decision to forego any offensive additions with their top two picks to aid quarterback Justin Fields in his second season. — Courtney Cronin, ESPN

The Athletic: B+

Brisker (6-foot-1, 206) made 21 starts for the Nittany Lions and had 19 passes defended and five interceptions in three seasons. He’s a smart, physical player who has the skill set to play multiple roles: in the box, back deep and across the slot. Per Brugler, Brisker did not commit a single penalty over the last two years. He tested out as an average athlete among safeties but showed he can run (4.49). Brisker’s instincts and physicality give him upside as a quality starter. Again, at some point, the Bears need to acknowledge that their offense needs players. But I really like Brisker for them. — Sheil Kapadia, The Athletic

CBS Sports: A-

Long, explosive, hard-hitting safety who flashed in coverage in robber role. Not a lockdown-the-slot type. Smart, no-nonsense player. Size and speed specimen. More secondary reinforcement in Chicago. But no WR? — Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Pro Football Focus: Good

This is fantastic value for Brisker, and the Bears’ secondary looks promising after this pick along with Kyler Gordon at 39th overall. But again, this doesn’t help Justin Fields, making this a good but not very good or elite pick despite the value. Brisker earned three straight 80.0-plus PFF grades from 2019 to 2021. He recorded a couple of interceptions and four pass breakups en route to an 89.5 coverage grade this season. He is a smart player who has a high floor at the next level. — Pro Football Focus

Draft Wire: B

Love the player, but it’s hard to see the Bears pass up a wide receiver like George Pickens for a second time. Justin Fields could use a pass-catcher with his complete skill set, but Chicago opts to keep rebuilding their secondary with an instinctive, big-play safety. — Luke Easterling, Draft Wire

For The Win: C

Brisker is a very good prospect who does not help Justin Fields in any appreciable way. Good luck, Justin. — Christian D’Andrea, For The Win

Bleacher Report: B

Brisker is also a complete defender with an excellent athletic profile. He ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at Penn State’s pro day and posted solid change-of-direction numbers with a 4.19-second short shuttle and 6.91 three-cone drill, per The Athletic’s Dane Brugler. Overall, the second-team All-American may be best suited in the box because that’s where he can create the greatest impact (pun intended). But he can help in a variety of manners, even if he’s a little more inconsistent along the back line. The same problem must be brought up for the second time in this round, though. Brisker is a good football player and a very good value. At some point, quarterback Justin Fields is going to need more help. This is what happens when a defensive coach leads the way. — Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report

Sporting News: A

This is an indication the Bears will feature more three-safety looks in their secondary given Eddie Jackson and DeAndre Houston-Carson are pretty productive, although Jackson is declining a bit. They went best defensive player available here, as Brisker is adept at making plays all over the field with his great speed and range plus smarts to read quarterbacks well in coverage. — Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Yahoo! Sports: C+

Passing on a receiver signals they’re not as enamored with the options as fans might be. Brisker can be a good-to-very good safety — tough and instinctive — once he absorbs an NFL defense. New head coach Matt Eberflus now has two nice pieces in his secondary, even if other holes need plugging later. — Eric Edholm, Yahoo! Sports

Bears Wire: B-

It’s clear that the secondary was a focal point for Poles heading into the draft, where they added two impact players in Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon. Brisker addresses an obvious need at safety. But there are bigger needs on the roster, which is why the pick has received its fair share of criticism. Especially considering Chicago failed to address more pressing needs on offense to help quarterback Justin Fields. Still, the overall selection of Brisker is a solid one for the Bears. He’ll have the opportunity to start right away as a rookie opposite Jackson, where Chicago could use another ball-hawker in the secondary. — Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire

