How NFL experts graded the Bears’ selection of CB Kyler Gordon

Ryan Poles went defense with his first draft pick as Chicago Bears general manager, selecting Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon with the 39th overall selection.

Cornerback was the defense’s biggest need heading into the draft, and Poles upgraded it immediately with Gordon, who’s a versatile athlete that can play either outside or in the slot.

Gordon projects as an immediate starter on the outside opposite Jaylon Johnson, where the two have the potential to be a dynamic duo in the league. In 18 college starts, Gordon didn’t allow a single touchdown, and it’s hard not to get excited about pairing him with Johnson.

Here’s a collection of all of the grades for Gordon from various sports outlets, and the analysts think the Bears got an immediate impact player in Gordon.

NFL.com

The ultra-fluid Washington product is a natural at the position, boasting A-plus athleticism and skills. Although he needs to refine his technique, Gordon should compete for playing time as a starter early in his career. — Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

ESPN: 87

Ryan Poles’ first draft pick as Chicago’s general manager addresses a void in the secondary. The Bears need to find a starter opposite Jaylon Johnson at cornerback, and Gordon’s outside/inside versatility gives the Bears an intriguing option. Gordon led the Huskies in pass deflections and interceptions in 2021, starting opposite first-round pick Trent McDuffie. The Bears allowed 31 passing touchdowns in 2021, which is tied for second-most allowed in franchise history (31 in 2015, 34 in 2014). According to NFL Next Gen Stats, a cornerback was the nearest defender on 27 of the Bears’ 31 passing TDs allowed, the most in the NFL. While the Bears want to build around quarterback Justin Fields, snagging one of the draft’s top corners was a wise decision to help aid their struggling pass defense and help their issues generating turnovers (minus-13 in turnover differential in 2021, third-worst in NFL). — Courtney Cronin, ESPN.com

The Athletic: B

Gordon (6 feet, 194) started 17 games for Washington and finished his career with 14 passes defended and two interceptions. He played both on the outside and in the slot. Gordon ranked tied for fifth in yards per coverage snap allowed, per SIS. But he played just 69 snaps of true man coverage, per PFF. Gordon looked explosive on the field, but he ran just 4.52 and tested out as a mediocre athlete for a corner. It’s fair to wonder when/how the Bears plan on putting supporting pieces around Justin Fields. But they just need good players at premium positions. This is a fine use of resources. — Sheil Kapadia, The Athletic

CBS Sports: B+

Feels right for him. Bendy, unique athlete with explosive flashes. Not crazy speed or ball skills. Awesome, hard-nosed run defender. Chicago simply needs to add talent all across its roster. They get that at a premium position with Gordon. — Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Pro Football Focus: Good

There were a couple different ways the Bears could have gone with this pick, but they again decided not to add an offensive lineman or wide receiver to support Justin Fields. Gordon does fill a need as a projected starter opposite Jaylon Johnson, though. His athletic testing was disappointing, but Gordon showcased impressive burst on tape at Washington. He earned a career-high 89.6 PFF coverage grade in 2021. — Pro Football Focus

Draft Wire: B+

After a long wait, the Bears make the most of their first selection in this draft, filling a big need on defense with a first-round talent. Gordon is polished and pro-ready, with great instincts and athleticism at a premium position. Great match of value and need. — Luke Easterling, Draft Wire

For The Win: B

Gordon wasn’t as good as his teammate Trent McDuffie and had a forgettable run through the pre-draft process. Still, when he’s on Gordon provides sticky man coverage and can press bigger, stronger wideouts with no fear. Cornerback was a position of need for Chicago and it managed to get one who had first round buzz at No. 39. — Christian D’Andrea, For The Win

Bleacher Report: C+

Gordon excels at being a physical defender at the line of scrimmage or in zone. A little bit of hip tightness might appear when he’s asked to pedal and turn in coverage against top targets. He can also be slow to trigger and will miss some tackles in space. Generally, he thrives when asked to play the ball in front of him. The Chicago Bears didn’t have a first-round pick this year thanks to last year’s Justin Fields trade. Yet, they still landed a prospect considered by some to be a first-rounder leading up to this year’s event. — Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report

Sporting News: A

The Bears were awful in cornerback coverage away from rising young star Jaylon Johnson last season and needed to make this a priority with their first pick. Gordon is a nice-sized cover man who gets physical and aggressive to make plays on the ball. — Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Yahoo! Sports: B

The first pick for new GM Ryan Poles is a long corner who fits the mold that his former team (Chiefs) typically has. The Bears could use a receiver, but the value here for Gordon is good; he wasn’t going to last much longer. Gordon needs refinement but has starter potential in time. — Eric Edholm, Yahoo! Sports

Bears Wire: A-

Gordon is a versatile cornerback, where he has experience playing both on the outside and in the slot. Still, Gordon figures to serve as a starter alongside Johnson on the outside, where he has the potential be become a lockdown corner at the NFL level. Gordon will have an opportunity to start right away opposite Johnson giving Chicago has a pair of young, former Pac-12 corners to anchor the outside for the foreseeable future while Tavon Young is a favorite to start in the slot. — Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire

