NFL experts grade Bears’ signing of DT Larry Ogunjobi

The Chicago Bears didn’t take long to make a move at the start of NFL free agency’s legal tampering period agreeing to terms with defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.

Ogunjobi will sign a three-year deal worth $40.5 million, where he becomes an integral part of Matt Eberflus’ new defense. Ogunjobi will serve as the three-technique, and he’s a disruptive player that should thrive in the middle.

While many were disappointed that general manager Ryan Poles’ first move wasn’t on offense to help quarterback Justin Fields, the Ogunjobi addition is a big move that shores up an important need with the departures of Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman.

Here’s a look at how NFL experts have graded the Bears’ expected signing of Ogunjobi:

ESPN: B

“This player had a lot of buzz entering free agency due to his pass-rush ability from the defensive tackle spot. The Bengals got him on a one-year steal last year, and that wasn’t happening again. But he missed a chunk of the season with a foot injury that reportedly required surgery, making his $13 million-per-year deal a bit steep. Many teams thought the interior defensive line market would tap out at around $10 million. Still, he is a disruptive player for a team that needs one, after the Bears lost Eddie Goldman and Akiem Hicks inside.” — ESPN

The Athletic: B-

“It’s always risky when a player’s market changes so significantly from one year to the next. Ogunjobi’s salary more than doubles from what he got last offseason. But he’s only 28 and should be a fit for what Matt Eberflus wants to do. Assuming the Bears still plan on addressing their offensive line, I think this is a fine move.” — The Athletic

CBS Sports: B

“Chicago agreed to sign one of the NFL’s top interior defensive linemen last season to a reported three-year, $40.5 million deal. Ogunjobi recorded seven sacks before a foot injury led to him missing most of the Bengals’ playoff run.” — CBS Sports

Sporting News: C

“Chicago overpaid for the inside pass-rush production when Ogunjobi didn’t have the best all-around season in Cincinnati as he’s not an upgrade from Akiem Hicks.” — Sporting News

Bleacher Report: B

“Though the Bears paid a high price, general manager Ryan Poles had to address the pass rush with three-time All-Pro edge-rusher Khalil Mack headed to the Los Angeles Chargers in a trade. “Last season, Ogunjobi recorded career highs in sacks (seven) and quarterback pressures (24) before he suffered a foot injury in the Cincinnati Bengals’ wild-card matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. He could reach new highs under Bears lead skipper Matt Eberflus, who fielded a top-10 scoring defense in three out of four terms as the coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts.” — Bleacher Report

Pro Football Focus: Poor

“Ogunjobi will fill the role played by Grover Stewart in Indianapolis, where Bears head coach Matt Eberflus spent the past four seasons as the defensive coordinator. Nevertheless, Ogunjobi has three straight seasons with sub-60.0 grades, and this is a huge investment on defense for a team with a poor offensive line and no weapons to speak of outside of wide receiver Darnell Mooney.” — Pro Football Focus

