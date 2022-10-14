NFL experts giving the Steelers no shot vs the Bucs

At this point, it is hard to have much confidence in the Pittsburgh Steelers to beat any team. A 1-4 start is not what anyone expected, even with the change at quarterback. This week the Steelers welcome Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to town and NFL pundits don’t give the Steelers any hope of pulling off the upset.

According to NFL Pick Watch, 98 percent of the expert picks they aggregated from the internet are taking the Bucs this weekend. Tampa is currently 3-2 and leads the NFC South.

Pittsburgh is currently struggling with a lengthy list of injuries, primarily on the defensive side of the football. The Steelers are three games away from the bye week and this is one of three really challenging matchups. Pittsburgh is coming off the worst loss in franchise history under head coach Mike Tomlin. Can the Steelers turn things around this week? Let us know in the comments.

