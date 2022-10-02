NFL experts favor Browns over Falcons in Week 4

Deen Worley
The Atlanta Falcons will look to even their record at 2-2 when they host the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. If history is any indication, however, the Falcons could be in some trouble.

Since 1966, these two franchises have faced off 15 times, with Atlanta winning just three of the 15 games. The last time the Falcons defeated the Browns was in 2010. Although, the only thing that matters on Sunday is which team shows up for four quarters.

Can the Falcons overcome the odds for the second week in a row? The experts have their doubts, as you can see below.

Tipico Odds: Falcons +102 (+1.5)

Name

Publication

Score

Winner

Lorenzo Reyes

USA Today

22-19

Browns

Safid Deen

USA Today

28-27

Browns

Jarrett Bell

USA Today

24-21

Falcons

Nate Davis

USA Today

23-20

Browns

Greg Rosenthal

NFL Network

26-23

Browns

Vinnie Lyer

Sporting News

23-20

Browns

Pete Prisco

CBS Sports

27-23

Browns

Will Brinson

CBS Sports

24-21

Falcons

Mark Kaboly

The Athletic

Falcons

Ralph Vacchiano

FOX Sports

27-23

Browns

FiveThirtyEight

53%

Browns

While eight experts are picking the Browns, each is predicting a close game. Atlanta is currently a 1.5-point underdog for Sunday’s matchup against Cleveland.

