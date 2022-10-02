NFL experts favor Browns over Falcons in Week 4

The Atlanta Falcons will look to even their record at 2-2 when they host the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. If history is any indication, however, the Falcons could be in some trouble.

Since 1966, these two franchises have faced off 15 times, with Atlanta winning just three of the 15 games. The last time the Falcons defeated the Browns was in 2010. Although, the only thing that matters on Sunday is which team shows up for four quarters.

Can the Falcons overcome the odds for the second week in a row? The experts have their doubts, as you can see below.

Tipico Odds: Falcons +102 (+1.5) Name Publication Score Winner Lorenzo Reyes USA Today 22-19 Browns Safid Deen USA Today 28-27 Browns Jarrett Bell USA Today 24-21 Falcons Nate Davis USA Today 23-20 Browns Greg Rosenthal NFL Network 26-23 Browns Vinnie Lyer Sporting News 23-20 Browns Pete Prisco CBS Sports 27-23 Browns Will Brinson CBS Sports 24-21 Falcons Mark Kaboly The Athletic — Falcons Ralph Vacchiano FOX Sports 27-23 Browns FiveThirtyEight 53% Browns

While eight experts are picking the Browns, each is predicting a close game. Atlanta is currently a 1.5-point underdog for Sunday’s matchup against Cleveland.

