NFL experts favor Browns over Falcons in Week 4
The Atlanta Falcons will look to even their record at 2-2 when they host the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. If history is any indication, however, the Falcons could be in some trouble.
Since 1966, these two franchises have faced off 15 times, with Atlanta winning just three of the 15 games. The last time the Falcons defeated the Browns was in 2010. Although, the only thing that matters on Sunday is which team shows up for four quarters.
Can the Falcons overcome the odds for the second week in a row? The experts have their doubts, as you can see below.
Tipico Odds: Falcons +102 (+1.5)
Name
Publication
Score
Winner
Lorenzo Reyes
USA Today
22-19
Browns
Safid Deen
USA Today
28-27
Browns
Jarrett Bell
USA Today
24-21
Falcons
Nate Davis
USA Today
23-20
Browns
Greg Rosenthal
NFL Network
26-23
Browns
Vinnie Lyer
Sporting News
23-20
Browns
Pete Prisco
CBS Sports
27-23
Browns
Will Brinson
CBS Sports
24-21
Falcons
Mark Kaboly
The Athletic
—
Falcons
Ralph Vacchiano
FOX Sports
27-23
Browns
FiveThirtyEight
53%
Browns
While eight experts are picking the Browns, each is predicting a close game. Atlanta is currently a 1.5-point underdog for Sunday’s matchup against Cleveland.
