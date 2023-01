NFL Expert Picks Predictions Odds Week 17

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 17 highlighted by Cowboys at Titans, Bills at Bengals, Vikings at Packers & Dolphins at Patriots

NFL Expert Picks Predictions Week 17

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Cowboys at Titans

Line: Dallas -11, o/u: 40

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Cowboys

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cowboys*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cowboys*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Cowboys

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cowboys

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Cowboys

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cowboys

E, CFN Cowboys*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Cowboys*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Cowboys

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cowboys*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cowboys*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Titans

CONSENSUS PICK: Cowboys*

Cardinals at Falcons

Line: Atlanta -3.5, o/u: 42

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Falcons

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Falcons

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cardinals

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Falcons

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cardinals

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Cardinals

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Falcons

E, CFN Falcons

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Falcons

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Falcons

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Falcons

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cardinals

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Falcons

CONSENSUS PICK: Falcons

Bears at Lions

Line: Detroit -6, o/u: 52

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Lions

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Bears

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Lions

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Lions

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Lions

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Lions

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Lions*

E, CFN Lions*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Lions

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Lions*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Lions

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Lions*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Lions

CONSENSUS PICK: Lions

Broncos at Chiefs

Line: Kansas City -12.5, o/u: 45

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Chiefs

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chiefs

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chiefs*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Chiefs

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chiefs*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Chiefs

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Chiefs*

E, CFN Chiefs

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Chiefs*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Chiefs

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Chiefs*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Chiefs*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Broncos

CONSENSUS PICK: Chiefs*

Dolphins at Patriots

Line: New England -3, o/u: 41.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Patriots

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Dolphins

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Patriots

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Dolphins

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Patriots

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Dolphins

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Dolphins

E, CFN Patriots

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Patriots

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Patriots

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Patriots

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Patriots

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Patriots

CONSENSUS PICK: Patriots

Colts at Giants

Line: New York Giants -6, o/u: 38.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Giants

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Giants

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Giants

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Giants

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Giants

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Giants

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Giants

E, CFN Giants

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Giants

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Giants

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Giants

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Giants

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Colts

CONSENSUS PICK: Giants

Saints at Eagles

Line: Philadelphia -6.5, o/u: 44

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Eagles

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Eagles*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Eagles

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Eagles

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Eagles*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Eagles

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Eagles*

E, CFN Eagles*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Eagles*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Eagles*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Saints

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Eagles*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Eagles

CONSENSUS PICK: Eagles*

Panthers at Buccaneers

Line: Tampa Bay -3, o/u: 40.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Buccaneers

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Panthers

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buccaneers

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Buccaneers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Panthers

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Panthers

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Panthers

E, CFN Panthers

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Buccaneers

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Buccaneers

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buccaneers

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Buccaneers

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Panthers

CONSENSUS PICK: Buccaneers

Browns at Commanders

Line: Washington -2, o/u: 40.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Commanders

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Browns

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Commanders

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Commanders

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Commanders

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Commanders

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Commanders

E, CFN Commanders

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Commanders

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Browns

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Browns

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Browns

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Browns

CONSENSUS PICK: Commanders

Jaguars at Texans

Line: Jacksonville -4.5, o/u: 43.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Jaguars

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Jaguars

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Jaguars

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Jaguars

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Jaguars

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Jaguars

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Jaguars

E, CFN Jaguars

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Jaguars

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Jaguars

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Jaguars

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Jaguars

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Texans

CONSENSUS PICK: Jaguars

49ers at Raiders

Line: San Francisco -10, o/u: 41.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: 49ers

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: 49ers

Pete Fiutak, CFN: 49ers*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: 49ers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: 49ers*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com 49ers

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN 49ers

E, CFN 49ers*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com 49ers

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Raiders

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: 49ers*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: 49ers*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: 49ers

CONSENSUS PICK: 49ers*

Jets at Seahawks

Line: New York Jets -1.5, o/u: 42.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Seahawks

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Seahawks

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Seahawks

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Jets

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Seahawks

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Seahawks

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Seahawks

E, CFN Seahawks

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Seahawks

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Jets

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Seahawks

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Jets

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Jets

CONSENSUS PICK: Seahawks

Vikings at Packers

Line: Green Bay -3.5, o/u: 48

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Vikings

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Packers

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Packers

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Packers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Vikings

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Vikings

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Vikings

E, CFN Vikings

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Vikings

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Vikings

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Vikings

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Packers

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Packers

CONSENSUS PICK: Vikings

Rams at Chargers

Line: Los Angeles Chargers -6.5, o/u: 41

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Chargers

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chargers

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chargers

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Chargers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chargers

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Chargers

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Chargers

E, CFN Chargers

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Chargers

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Chargers

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Rams

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Chargers

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Rams

CONSENSUS PICK: Chargers

Steelers at Ravens

Line: Baltimore -2.5, o/u: 35

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Ravens

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Ravens

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ravens

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Steelers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Ravens

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Ravens

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Steelers

E, CFN Ravens

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Ravens

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Ravens

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Steelers

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Ravens

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Steelers

CONSENSUS PICK: Ravens

Bills at Bengals

Line: Buffalo -1.5, o/u: 49.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Bengals

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Bills

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Bengals

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Bills

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Bills

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Bills

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Bills

E, CFN Bills

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Bengals

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Bills

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Bengals

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Bengals

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Bills

CONSENSUS PICK: Bills

Expert Picks So Far

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com

SU 116-77-2 ATS 89-96-6

Jeff Feyerer, CFN

SU 136-95-2 ATS 115-101-6

Pete Fiutak, CFN

SU 133-86-2 ATS 115-101-6

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com

SU 147-72-2 ATS 114-102-6

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

SU 118-102-2 ATS 103-113-6

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

SU 125-93-2 ATS 102-114-6

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

SU 129-91-2 ATS 116-100-6

E, CFN

SU 125-95-2 ATS 111-105-6

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

SU 109-93-2 ATS 85 112 6

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com

SU 120-86-2 ATS 107-95-6

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

SU 125-93-2 ATS 98-110-6

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

SU 122-85-2 ATS 110-94-6

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN

SU 100-120-2 ATS 108-108-6

CONSENSUS PICK

SU 124-96-2 ATS 115-101-6

