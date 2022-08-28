NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 1
NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 1 highlighted by Buffalo vs Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City at Arizona, and Tampa Bay at Dallas.
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Buffalo at LA Rams
Line: Buffalo -2.5, o/u: 52.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Buffalo
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Buffalo
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Buffalo
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Buffalo
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Buffalo
E, CFN LA Rams
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Buffalo
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Buffalo
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buffalo
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Rams
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: LA Rams
CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo
New Orleans at Atlanta
Line: New Orleans -5, o/u: 41.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: New Orleans
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Atlanta
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: New Orleans
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New Orleans*
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: New Orleans
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com New Orleans
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN New Orleans*
E, CFN New Orleans
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com New Orleans
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com New Orleans*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New Orleans
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Atlanta
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Atlanta
CONSENSUS PICK: New Orleans
Cleveland at Carolina
Line: Carolina -1.5, o/u: 41.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Carolina
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Carolina
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Carolina
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Carolina
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Carolina
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Carolina
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Carolina
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cleveland
E, CFN Cleveland
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Cleveland
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Cleveland
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Carolina
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Carolina
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Carolina
CONSENSUS PICK: Carolina
San Francisco at Chicago
Line: San Francisco -7, o/u: 42
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: San Francisco*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco
Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Francisco*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: San Francisco*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Francisco*
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: San Francisco
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com San Francisco
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN San Francisco
E, CFN San Francisco*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com San Francisco
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com San Francisco*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Francisco
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Francisco
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: San Francisco
CONSENSUS PICK: San Francisco
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
Line: Cincinnati -6.5, o/u: 44.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Cincinnati
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Cincinnati
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati*
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Cincinnati
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Cincinnati
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cincinnati*
E, CFN Cincinnati
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Cincinnati
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Cincinnati
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Pittsburgh
CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati
Philadelphia at Detroit
Line: Philadelphia -4, o/u: 48.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Detroit
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Detroit
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Philadelphia
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Philadelphia
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Philadelphia
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Detroit
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Philadelphia
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Detroit
E, CFN Philadelphia
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Philadelphia
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Philadelphia
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Philadelphia
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Philadelphia*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Detroit
CONSENSUS PICK: Philadelphia
Indianapolis at Houston
Line: Indianapolis -8.5, o/u: 44
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Indianapolis
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Indianapolis*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Indianapolis*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Indianapolis
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Indianapolis*
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Indianapolis*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Indianapolis*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Indianapolis
E, CFN Indianapolis
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Indianapolis*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Indianapolis
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Indianapolis
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Indianapolis*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Houston
CONSENSUS PICK: Indianapolis*
New England at Miami
Line: Miami -2.5, o/u: 45.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: New England
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New England
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Miami
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New England
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Miami
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com New England
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Miami
E, CFN Miami
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Miami
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Miami
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Miami
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Miami
CONSENSUS PICK: Miami
Baltimore at NY Jets
Line: Baltimore -6.5, o/u: 44.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Baltimore*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Baltimore
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Baltimore
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Baltimore
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Baltimore*
E, CFN Baltimore*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Baltimore
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Baltimore
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baltimore
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baltimore
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: NY Jets
CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore
Jacksonville at Washington
Line: Washington -3.5, o/u: 43.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Washington*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Jacksonville
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Washington
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Washington
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Jacksonville
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Washington
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Washington
E, CFN Washington
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Jacksonville
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Jacksonville
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Washington
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Washington
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Washington
CONSENSUS PICK: Washington
Kansas City at Arizona
Line: Kansas City -3.5, o/u: 53.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Arizona
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Kansas City
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Kansas City
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Arizona
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Kansas City
E, CFN Arizona
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Kansas City
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Kansas City
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas City
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas City*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Kansas City
CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City
Las Vegas at LA Chargers
Line: LA Chargers -3.5, o/u: 52.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Las Vegas
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Las Vegas
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: LA Chargers
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: LA Chargers
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Las Vegas
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LA Chargers
E, CFN LA Chargers
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com LA Chargers
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com LA Chargers*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Chargers
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Chargers
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: LA Chargers
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers
Green Bay at Minnesota
Line: Green Bay -2, o/u: 48.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Minnesota
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Minnesota
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Green Bay
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Green Bay
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Green Bay
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Minnesota
E, CFN Green Bay
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Green Bay
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Green Bay
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Green Bay
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Green Bay
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Green Bay
CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay
NY Giants at Tennessee
Line: Tennessee -5.5, o/u: 43.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Tennessee
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tennessee
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Tennessee*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee*
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Tennessee*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Tennessee
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tennessee*
E, CFN Tennessee*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Tennessee
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Tennessee*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tennessee
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tennessee
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Tennessee
CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee*
Tampa Bay at Dallas
Line: Tampa Bay -2, o/u: 49.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Tampa Bay
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Dallas
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Dallas
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Dallas
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Dallas
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Dallas
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tampa Bay
E, CFN Dallas
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Tampa Bay
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Dallas
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Dallas
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Dallas
CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas
Denver at Seattle
Line: Denver -5, o/u:
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Denver
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Denver*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Denver
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Denver
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Denver*
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Denver
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Denver
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Denver
E, CFN Denver
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Denver
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Denver
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Denver
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Denver*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Seattle
CONSENSUS PICK: Denver
