NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 1

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 1 highlighted by Buffalo vs Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City at Arizona, and Tampa Bay at Dallas.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Buffalo at LA Rams

Line: Buffalo -2.5, o/u: 52.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Buffalo

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Buffalo

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Buffalo

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Buffalo

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Buffalo

E, CFN LA Rams

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Buffalo

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Buffalo

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buffalo

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Rams

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: LA Rams

CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo

NEXT: New Orleans at Atlanta Expert Picks, Predictions

New Orleans at Atlanta

Line: New Orleans -5, o/u: 41.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: New Orleans

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Atlanta

Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: New Orleans

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New Orleans*

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: New Orleans

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com New Orleans

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN New Orleans*

E, CFN New Orleans

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com New Orleans

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com New Orleans*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New Orleans

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Atlanta

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Atlanta

CONSENSUS PICK: New Orleans

NEXT: Cleveland at Carolina Expert Picks, Predictions

Cleveland at Carolina

Line: Carolina -1.5, o/u: 41.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Carolina

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Carolina

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Carolina

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Carolina

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Carolina

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Carolina

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Carolina

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cleveland

E, CFN Cleveland

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Cleveland

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Cleveland

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Carolina

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Carolina

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Carolina

CONSENSUS PICK: Carolina

NEXT: San Francisco at Chicago Expert Picks, Predictions

San Francisco at Chicago

Line: San Francisco -7, o/u: 42

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: San Francisco*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco

Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Francisco*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: San Francisco*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Francisco*

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: San Francisco

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com San Francisco

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN San Francisco

E, CFN San Francisco*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com San Francisco

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com San Francisco*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Francisco

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Francisco

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: San Francisco

CONSENSUS PICK: San Francisco

NEXT: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati Expert Picks, Predictions

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

Line: Cincinnati -6.5, o/u: 44.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Cincinnati

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Cincinnati

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati*

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Cincinnati

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Cincinnati

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cincinnati*

E, CFN Cincinnati

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Cincinnati

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Cincinnati

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Pittsburgh

CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati

NEXT: Philadelphia at Detroit Expert Picks, Predictions

Philadelphia at Detroit

Line: Philadelphia -4, o/u: 48.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Detroit

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Detroit

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Philadelphia

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Philadelphia

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Philadelphia

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Detroit

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Philadelphia

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Detroit

E, CFN Philadelphia

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Philadelphia

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Philadelphia

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Philadelphia

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Philadelphia*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Detroit

CONSENSUS PICK: Philadelphia

NEXT: Indianapolis at Houston Expert Picks, Predictions

Indianapolis at Houston

Line: Indianapolis -8.5, o/u: 44

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Indianapolis

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Indianapolis*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Indianapolis*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Indianapolis

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Indianapolis*

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Indianapolis*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Indianapolis*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Indianapolis

E, CFN Indianapolis

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Indianapolis*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Indianapolis

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Indianapolis

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Indianapolis*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Houston

CONSENSUS PICK: Indianapolis*

NEXT: New England at Miami Expert Picks, Predictions

New England at Miami

Line: Miami -2.5, o/u: 45.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: New England

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New England

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Miami

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New England

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Miami

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com New England

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Miami

E, CFN Miami

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Miami

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Miami

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Miami

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Miami

CONSENSUS PICK: Miami

NEXT: Baltimore at NY Jets Expert Picks, Predictions

Baltimore at NY Jets

Line: Baltimore -6.5, o/u: 44.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Baltimore*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Baltimore

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Baltimore

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Baltimore

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Baltimore*

E, CFN Baltimore*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Baltimore

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Baltimore

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baltimore

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baltimore

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: NY Jets

CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore

NEXT: Jacksonville at Washington Expert Picks, Predictions

Jacksonville at Washington

Line: Washington -3.5, o/u: 43.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Washington*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Jacksonville

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Washington

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Washington

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Jacksonville

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Washington

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Washington

E, CFN Washington

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Jacksonville

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Jacksonville

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Washington

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Washington

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Washington

CONSENSUS PICK: Washington

NEXT: Kansas City at Arizona Expert Picks, Predictions

Kansas City at Arizona

Line: Kansas City -3.5, o/u: 53.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Arizona

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Kansas City

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Kansas City

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Arizona

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Kansas City

E, CFN Arizona

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Kansas City

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Kansas City

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas City

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas City*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Kansas City

CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City

NEXT: Las Vegas at LA Chargers Expert Picks, Predictions

Las Vegas at LA Chargers

Line: LA Chargers -3.5, o/u: 52.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Las Vegas

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Las Vegas

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: LA Chargers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: LA Chargers

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Las Vegas

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LA Chargers

E, CFN LA Chargers

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com LA Chargers

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com LA Chargers*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Chargers

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Chargers

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: LA Chargers

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers

NEXT: Green Bay at Minnesota Expert Picks, Predictions

Green Bay at Minnesota

Line: Green Bay -2, o/u: 48.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Minnesota

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Minnesota

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Green Bay

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Green Bay

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Green Bay

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Minnesota

E, CFN Green Bay

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Green Bay

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Green Bay

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Green Bay

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Green Bay

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Green Bay

CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay

NEXT: NY Giants at Tennessee Expert Picks, Predictions

NY Giants at Tennessee

Line: Tennessee -5.5, o/u: 43.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Tennessee

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tennessee

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Tennessee*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee*

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Tennessee*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Tennessee

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tennessee*

E, CFN Tennessee*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Tennessee

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Tennessee*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tennessee

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tennessee

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Tennessee

CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee*

NEXT: Tampa Bay at Dallas Expert Picks, Predictions

Tampa Bay at Dallas

Line: Tampa Bay -2, o/u: 49.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Tampa Bay

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Dallas

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Dallas

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Dallas

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Dallas

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Dallas

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tampa Bay

E, CFN Dallas

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Tampa Bay

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Dallas

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Dallas

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Dallas

CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas

NEXT: Denver at Seattle Expert Picks, Predictions

Denver at Seattle

Line: Denver -5, o/u:

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Denver

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Denver*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Denver

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Denver

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Denver*

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com: Denver

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Denver

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Denver

E, CFN Denver

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Denver

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Denver

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Denver

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Denver*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Seattle

CONSENSUS PICK: Denver

NEXT: Expert Picks So Far

Expert Picks So Far

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com

ATS 0-0, SU 0-0

Jeff Feyerer, CFN

ATS 0-0, SU 0-0

Pete Fiutak, CFN

ATS 0-0, SU 0-0

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com

ATS 0-0, SU 0-0

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

ATS 0-0, SU 0-0

Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com

ATS 0-0, SU 0-0

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

ATS 0-0, SU 0-0

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

ATS 0-0, SU 0-0

E, CFN

ATS 0-0, SU 0-0

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

ATS 0-0, SU 0-0

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com

ATS 0-0, SU 0-0

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

ATS 0-0, SU 0-0

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

ATS 0-0, SU 0-0

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN

ATS 0-0, SU 0-0

CONSENSUS PICK

ATS 0-0, SU 0-0

