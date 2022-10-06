NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 5
NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 5 highlighted by the Giants at Green Bay, Dallas at the Rams, and Las Vegas at Kansas City
[mm-video type=playlist id=01f1343a1wt7q817p7 player_id=none image=https://collegefootballnews.com/wp-content/plugins/mm-video/images/playlist-icon.png]
NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 5
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Week 5 NFL Expert Picks
Indianapolis at Denver | NY Giants at Green Bay
Pittsburgh at Buffalo | LA Chargers at Cleveland
Chicago at Minnesota | Detroit at New England
Seattle at New Orleans | Miami at NY Jets
Atlanta at Tampa Bay | Tennessee at Washington
Houston at Jacksonville | San Fran at Carolina
Dallas at LA Rams | Philadelphia at Arizona
Cincinnati at Baltimore | Las Vegas at KC
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 5 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 6
Indianapolis at Denver
Line: Denver -3.5, o/u: 42
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Indianapolis
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Denver
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Denver
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Indianapolis
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Denver
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Denver
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Denver
E, CFN Denver
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Indianapolis
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Indianapolis
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Indianapolis
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Denver
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Denver
CONSENSUS PICK: Denver