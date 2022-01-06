NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 18

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 17 highlighted by Chargers vs Las Vegas, Dallas at Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh at Baltimore

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Kansas City at Denver

Sat. 4:30, ESPN/ABC

Line: Kansas City -10, o/u: 44.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas City

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Kansas City

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Kansas City

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Kansas City*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas City

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas City*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Denver

CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City*

Dallas at Philadelphia

Sat. 8:15, ESPN/ABC

Line: Dallas -6.5, o/u: 43

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Philadelphia

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Dallas

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Dallas

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Dallas

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Dallas*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Dallas

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Dallas*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Dallas

CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas

Cincinnati at Cleveland

1:00, FOX

Line: Cleveland -6, o/u: 37.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cleveland

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Cleveland

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Cincinnati

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cincinnati

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cleveland

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cleveland

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cleveland

CONSENSUS PICK: Cleveland

Green Bay at Detroit

1:00, FOX

Line: Green Bay -4, o/u: 44.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Green Bay

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Green Bay

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Green Bay

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Green Bay

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Green Bay

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Green Bay

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit

CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay

Chicago at Minnesota

1:00, FOX

Line: Minnesota -4, o/u: 44.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chicago

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Minnesota

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Minnesota

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Minnesota

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Minnesota

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Minnesota

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Chicago

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Minnesota

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Minnesota

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Minnesota

CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota

Washington at New York Giants

1:00, FOX

Line: Washington -7, o/u: 38

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Washington*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Washington*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Washington

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Washington*

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Washington

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Washington

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Washington

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Washington

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Washington

CONSENSUS PICK: Washington

Indianapolis at Jacksonville

1:00, CBS

Line: Indianapolis -15.5, o/u: 44

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Indianapolis*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Indianapolis

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Indianapolis*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Indianapolis*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Indianapolis

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Indianapolis

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Indianapolis*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Indianapolis*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Indianapolis

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Jacksonville

CONSENSUS PICK: Indianapolis*

Pittsburgh at Baltimore

1:00, CBS

Line: Baltimore -6, o/u: 41.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Baltimore*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Baltimore

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Baltimore

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Pittsburgh

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baltimore*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baltimore

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Baltimore

CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore

Tennessee at Houston

1:00, CBS

Line: Tennessee -10, o/u: 43

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tennessee

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tennessee

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tennessee

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tennessee*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tennessee*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tennessee

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tennessee

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston

CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee

New Orleans at Atlanta

4:25, FOX

Line: New Orleans -4.5, o/u: 40

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Atlanta

Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New Orleans

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: New Orleans

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Atlanta

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New Orleans

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: New Orleans

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New Orleans

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: New Orleans

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta

CONSENSUS PICK: New Orleans

New York Jets at Buffalo

4:25, CBS

Line: Buffalo -16, o/u: 41

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Buffalo*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Buffalo

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Buffalo*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Buffalo

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buffalo*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Buffalo*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo

CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo*

San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams

4:25, FOX

Line: Los Angeles Rams -4.5, o/u: 44.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: LA Rams

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Rams*

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Rams

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: LA Rams*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Rams

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Rams

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: San Francisco

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams

New England at Miami

4:25, CBS

Line: New England -6.5, o/u: 40

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New England

Pete Fiutak, CFN: New England

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New England

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: New England

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: New England

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New England

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: New England*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New England

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: New England

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami

CONSENSUS PICK: New England

Seattle at Arizona

4:25, FOX

Line: Arizona -6.5, o/u: 48

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arizona

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arizona

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Arizona

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Arizona

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Arizona

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Arizona

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Arizona

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Arizona*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arizona

CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona

Carolina at Tampa Bay

4:25, CBS

Line: Tampa Bay -8, o/u: 41.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tampa Bay

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tampa Bay

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tampa Bay

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tampa Bay

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tampa Bay

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Carolina

CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas

8:20, CBS

Line: Los Angeles Chargers -3, o/u: 49.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Las Vegas

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Las Vegas

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Chargers

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Chargers

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: LA Chargers

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Las Vegas

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Chargers

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Las Vegas

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander, VSIN SU: 71-50 ATS: 57-64

Jeff Feyerer, CFN SU: 158-99 ATS: 123-116

Pete Fiutak, CFN SU: 148-85 ATS: 111-115

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com SU: 154-86 ATS: 125-116

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com SU: 146-76 ATS: 120-107

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com SU: 147-85 ATS: 122-111

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com SU: 151-100 ATS: 127-140

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN SU: 147-78 ATS: 128-100

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com SU: 142-98 ATS: 114-126

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com SU: 131-79 ATS: 94-116

Clucko the Chicken, CFN SU: 108 – 147 ATS: 123 – 132

CONSENSUS PICK SU: 150 – 92 ATS: 114 – 128

