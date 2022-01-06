NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 18
NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 17 highlighted by Chargers vs Las Vegas, Dallas at Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh at Baltimore
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
– NFL Schedule & Game Previews
Kansas City at Denver
Sat. 4:30, ESPN/ABC
Line: Kansas City -10, o/u: 44.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas City
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Kansas City
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Kansas City
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Kansas City*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas City
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas City*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Denver
CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City*
Week 18 NFL Expert Picks
KC at Denver | Dallas at Philadelphia
Cincy at Cleveland | GB at Detroit
Chicago at Minn | Washington at Giants
Indy at Jax | Pittsburgh at Baltimore
Tenn at Houston | New Orleans at Atlanta
Jets at Buffalo | San Francisco at Rams
New England at Miami | Seattle at Arizona
Carolina at Tampa Bay | Chargers at Vegas
Results So Far | NFL Schedule Predictions
CFN CFP National Championship Picks
NEXT: Dallas at Philadelphia Expert Picks, Predictions
Dallas at Philadelphia
Sat. 8:15, ESPN/ABC
Line: Dallas -6.5, o/u: 43
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Philadelphia
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Dallas
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Dallas
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Dallas
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Dallas*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Dallas
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Dallas*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Dallas
CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas
Week 18 NFL Expert Picks
KC at Denver | Dallas at Philadelphia
Cincy at Cleveland | GB at Detroit
Chicago at Minn | Washington at Giants
Indy at Jax | Pittsburgh at Baltimore
Tenn at Houston | New Orleans at Atlanta
Jets at Buffalo | San Francisco at Rams
New England at Miami | Seattle at Arizona
Carolina at Tampa Bay | Chargers at Vegas
Results So Far | NFL Schedule Predictions
CFN CFP National Championship Picks
NEXT: Cincinnati at Cleveland Expert Picks, Predictions
Cincinnati at Cleveland
1:00, FOX
Line: Cleveland -6, o/u: 37.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cleveland
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Cleveland
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Cincinnati
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cincinnati
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cleveland
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cleveland
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cleveland
CONSENSUS PICK: Cleveland
Week 18 NFL Expert Picks
KC at Denver | Dallas at Philadelphia
Cincy at Cleveland | GB at Detroit
Chicago at Minn | Washington at Giants
Indy at Jax | Pittsburgh at Baltimore
Tenn at Houston | New Orleans at Atlanta
Jets at Buffalo | San Francisco at Rams
New England at Miami | Seattle at Arizona
Carolina at Tampa Bay | Chargers at Vegas
Results So Far | NFL Schedule Predictions
CFN CFP National Championship Picks
NEXT: Green Bay at Detroit Expert Picks, Predictions
Green Bay at Detroit
1:00, FOX
Line: Green Bay -4, o/u: 44.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Green Bay
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Green Bay
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Green Bay
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Green Bay
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Green Bay
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Green Bay
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit
CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay
Week 18 NFL Expert Picks
KC at Denver | Dallas at Philadelphia
Cincy at Cleveland | GB at Detroit
Chicago at Minn | Washington at Giants
Indy at Jax | Pittsburgh at Baltimore
Tenn at Houston | New Orleans at Atlanta
Jets at Buffalo | San Francisco at Rams
New England at Miami | Seattle at Arizona
Carolina at Tampa Bay | Chargers at Vegas
Results So Far | NFL Schedule Predictions
CFN CFP National Championship Picks
NEXT: Chicago at Minnesota Expert Picks, Predictions
Chicago at Minnesota
1:00, FOX
Line: Minnesota -4, o/u: 44.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chicago
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Minnesota
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Minnesota
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Minnesota
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Minnesota
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Minnesota
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Chicago
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Minnesota
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Minnesota
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Minnesota
CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota
Week 18 NFL Expert Picks
KC at Denver | Dallas at Philadelphia
Cincy at Cleveland | GB at Detroit
Chicago at Minn | Washington at Giants
Indy at Jax | Pittsburgh at Baltimore
Tenn at Houston | New Orleans at Atlanta
Jets at Buffalo | San Francisco at Rams
New England at Miami | Seattle at Arizona
Carolina at Tampa Bay | Chargers at Vegas
Results So Far | NFL Schedule Predictions
CFN CFP National Championship Picks
NEXT: Washington at New York Giants Expert Picks, Predictions
Washington at New York Giants
1:00, FOX
Line: Washington -7, o/u: 38
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Washington*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Washington*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Washington
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Washington*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Washington
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Washington
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Washington
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Washington
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Washington
CONSENSUS PICK: Washington
Week 18 NFL Expert Picks
KC at Denver | Dallas at Philadelphia
Cincy at Cleveland | GB at Detroit
Chicago at Minn | Washington at Giants
Indy at Jax | Pittsburgh at Baltimore
Tenn at Houston | New Orleans at Atlanta
Jets at Buffalo | San Francisco at Rams
New England at Miami | Seattle at Arizona
Carolina at Tampa Bay | Chargers at Vegas
Results So Far | NFL Schedule Predictions
CFN CFP National Championship Picks
NEXT: Indianapolis at Jacksonville Expert Picks, Predictions
Indianapolis at Jacksonville
1:00, CBS
Line: Indianapolis -15.5, o/u: 44
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Indianapolis*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Indianapolis
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Indianapolis*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Indianapolis*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Indianapolis
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Indianapolis
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Indianapolis*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Indianapolis*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Indianapolis
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Jacksonville
CONSENSUS PICK: Indianapolis*
Week 18 NFL Expert Picks
KC at Denver | Dallas at Philadelphia
Cincy at Cleveland | GB at Detroit
Chicago at Minn | Washington at Giants
Indy at Jax | Pittsburgh at Baltimore
Tenn at Houston | New Orleans at Atlanta
Jets at Buffalo | San Francisco at Rams
New England at Miami | Seattle at Arizona
Carolina at Tampa Bay | Chargers at Vegas
Results So Far | NFL Schedule Predictions
CFN CFP National Championship Picks
NEXT: Pittsburgh at Baltimore Expert Picks, Predictions
Pittsburgh at Baltimore
1:00, CBS
Line: Baltimore -6, o/u: 41.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Baltimore*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Baltimore
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Baltimore
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Pittsburgh
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baltimore*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baltimore
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Baltimore
CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore
Week 18 NFL Expert Picks
KC at Denver | Dallas at Philadelphia
Cincy at Cleveland | GB at Detroit
Chicago at Minn | Washington at Giants
Indy at Jax | Pittsburgh at Baltimore
Tenn at Houston | New Orleans at Atlanta
Jets at Buffalo | San Francisco at Rams
New England at Miami | Seattle at Arizona
Carolina at Tampa Bay | Chargers at Vegas
Results So Far | NFL Schedule Predictions
CFN CFP National Championship Picks
NEXT: Tennessee at Houston Expert Picks, Predictions
Tennessee at Houston
1:00, CBS
Line: Tennessee -10, o/u: 43
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tennessee
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tennessee
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tennessee
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tennessee*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tennessee*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tennessee
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tennessee
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston
CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee
Week 18 NFL Expert Picks
KC at Denver | Dallas at Philadelphia
Cincy at Cleveland | GB at Detroit
Chicago at Minn | Washington at Giants
Indy at Jax | Pittsburgh at Baltimore
Tenn at Houston | New Orleans at Atlanta
Jets at Buffalo | San Francisco at Rams
New England at Miami | Seattle at Arizona
Carolina at Tampa Bay | Chargers at Vegas
Results So Far | NFL Schedule Predictions
CFN CFP National Championship Picks
NEXT: New Orleans at Atlanta Expert Picks, Predictions
New Orleans at Atlanta
4:25, FOX
Line: New Orleans -4.5, o/u: 40
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Atlanta
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New Orleans
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: New Orleans
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Atlanta
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New Orleans
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: New Orleans
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New Orleans
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: New Orleans
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta
CONSENSUS PICK: New Orleans
Week 18 NFL Expert Picks
KC at Denver | Dallas at Philadelphia
Cincy at Cleveland | GB at Detroit
Chicago at Minn | Washington at Giants
Indy at Jax | Pittsburgh at Baltimore
Tenn at Houston | New Orleans at Atlanta
Jets at Buffalo | San Francisco at Rams
New England at Miami | Seattle at Arizona
Carolina at Tampa Bay | Chargers at Vegas
Results So Far | NFL Schedule Predictions
CFN CFP National Championship Picks
NEXT: New York Jets at Buffalo Expert Picks, Predictions
New York Jets at Buffalo
4:25, CBS
Line: Buffalo -16, o/u: 41
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Buffalo*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Buffalo
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Buffalo*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Buffalo
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buffalo*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Buffalo*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo
CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo*
Week 18 NFL Expert Picks
KC at Denver | Dallas at Philadelphia
Cincy at Cleveland | GB at Detroit
Chicago at Minn | Washington at Giants
Indy at Jax | Pittsburgh at Baltimore
Tenn at Houston | New Orleans at Atlanta
Jets at Buffalo | San Francisco at Rams
New England at Miami | Seattle at Arizona
Carolina at Tampa Bay | Chargers at Vegas
Results So Far | NFL Schedule Predictions
CFN CFP National Championship Picks
NEXT: San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams Expert Picks, Predictions
San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams
4:25, FOX
Line: Los Angeles Rams -4.5, o/u: 44.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: LA Rams
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Rams*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Rams
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: LA Rams*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Rams
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Rams
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: San Francisco
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams
Week 18 NFL Expert Picks
KC at Denver | Dallas at Philadelphia
Cincy at Cleveland | GB at Detroit
Chicago at Minn | Washington at Giants
Indy at Jax | Pittsburgh at Baltimore
Tenn at Houston | New Orleans at Atlanta
Jets at Buffalo | San Francisco at Rams
New England at Miami | Seattle at Arizona
Carolina at Tampa Bay | Chargers at Vegas
Results So Far | NFL Schedule Predictions
CFN CFP National Championship Picks
NEXT: New England at Miami Expert Picks, Predictions
New England at Miami
4:25, CBS
Line: New England -6.5, o/u: 40
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New England
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New England
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New England
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: New England
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: New England
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New England
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: New England*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New England
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: New England
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami
CONSENSUS PICK: New England
Week 18 NFL Expert Picks
KC at Denver | Dallas at Philadelphia
Cincy at Cleveland | GB at Detroit
Chicago at Minn | Washington at Giants
Indy at Jax | Pittsburgh at Baltimore
Tenn at Houston | New Orleans at Atlanta
Jets at Buffalo | San Francisco at Rams
New England at Miami | Seattle at Arizona
Carolina at Tampa Bay | Chargers at Vegas
Results So Far | NFL Schedule Predictions
CFN CFP National Championship Picks
NEXT: Seattle at Arizona Expert Picks, Predictions
Seattle at Arizona
4:25, FOX
Line: Arizona -6.5, o/u: 48
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arizona
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arizona
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Arizona
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Arizona
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Arizona
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Arizona
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Arizona
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Arizona*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arizona
CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona
Week 18 NFL Expert Picks
KC at Denver | Dallas at Philadelphia
Cincy at Cleveland | GB at Detroit
Chicago at Minn | Washington at Giants
Indy at Jax | Pittsburgh at Baltimore
Tenn at Houston | New Orleans at Atlanta
Jets at Buffalo | San Francisco at Rams
New England at Miami | Seattle at Arizona
Carolina at Tampa Bay | Chargers at Vegas
Results So Far | NFL Schedule Predictions
CFN CFP National Championship Picks
NEXT: Carolina at Tampa Bay Expert Picks, Predictions
Carolina at Tampa Bay
4:25, CBS
Line: Tampa Bay -8, o/u: 41.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tampa Bay
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tampa Bay
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tampa Bay
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tampa Bay
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tampa Bay
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Carolina
CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay
Week 18 NFL Expert Picks
KC at Denver | Dallas at Philadelphia
Cincy at Cleveland | GB at Detroit
Chicago at Minn | Washington at Giants
Indy at Jax | Pittsburgh at Baltimore
Tenn at Houston | New Orleans at Atlanta
Jets at Buffalo | San Francisco at Rams
New England at Miami | Seattle at Arizona
Carolina at Tampa Bay | Chargers at Vegas
Results So Far | NFL Schedule Predictions
CFN CFP National Championship Picks
NEXT: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Expert Picks, Predictions
Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas
8:20, CBS
Line: Los Angeles Chargers -3, o/u: 49.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Las Vegas
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Las Vegas
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Chargers
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Chargers
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: LA Chargers
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Las Vegas
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Chargers
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Las Vegas
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers
Week 18 NFL Expert Picks
KC at Denver | Dallas at Philadelphia
Cincy at Cleveland | GB at Detroit
Chicago at Minn | Washington at Giants
Indy at Jax | Pittsburgh at Baltimore
Tenn at Houston | New Orleans at Atlanta
Jets at Buffalo | San Francisco at Rams
New England at Miami | Seattle at Arizona
Carolina at Tampa Bay | Chargers at Vegas
Results So Far | NFL Schedule Predictions
CFN CFP National Championship Picks
NEXT: NFL Expert Picks Results So Far
Experts, Results So Far …
Gill Alexander, VSIN SU: 71-50 ATS: 57-64
Jeff Feyerer, CFN SU: 158-99 ATS: 123-116
Pete Fiutak, CFN SU: 148-85 ATS: 111-115
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com SU: 154-86 ATS: 125-116
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com SU: 146-76 ATS: 120-107
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com SU: 147-85 ATS: 122-111
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com SU: 151-100 ATS: 127-140
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN SU: 147-78 ATS: 128-100
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com SU: 142-98 ATS: 114-126
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com SU: 131-79 ATS: 94-116
Clucko the Chicken, CFN SU: 108 – 147 ATS: 123 – 132
CONSENSUS PICK SU: 150 – 92 ATS: 114 – 128
Week 18 NFL Expert Picks
KC at Denver | Dallas at Philadelphia
Cincy at Cleveland | GB at Detroit
Chicago at Minn | Washington at Giants
Indy at Jax | Pittsburgh at Baltimore
Tenn at Houston | New Orleans at Atlanta
Jets at Buffalo | San Francisco at Rams
New England at Miami | Seattle at Arizona
Carolina at Tampa Bay | Chargers at Vegas
Results So Far | NFL Schedule Predictions
CFN CFP National Championship Picks