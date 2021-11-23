NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 12
NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 12 highlighted by Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, the Rams at Green Bay, and Las Vegas at Dallas
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Week 12 NFL Expert Picks
Chicago at Detroit
12:30, FOX
Line: Chicago -3.5, o/u: 41.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chicago
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chicago
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chicago
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Detroit
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Chicago
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Chicago
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Chicago
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Detroit
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Detroit
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit
CONSENSUS PICK: Chicago
Las Vegas at Dallas
4:30, CBS
Line: Dallas -7, o/u: 50.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Dallas
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Dallas
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Dallas*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Dallas
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Dallas
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Dallas
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Dallas
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Dallas
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Las Vegas
CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas
Buffalo at New Orleans
8:20, NBC
Line: Buffalo, 4-5, o/u: 46.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Buffalo
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Buffalo
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New Orleans
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Buffalo
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New Orleans
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Buffalo*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo
CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
1:00, CBS
Line: Cincinnati -3.5, o/u: 45
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cincinnati
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Pittsburgh
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Cincinnati
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Pittsburgh
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Pittsburgh
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Pittsburgh
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati
CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati
Tampa Bay at Indianapolis
1:00, FOX
Line: Tampa Bay -3, o/u: 51.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Indianapolis
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Indianapolis
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tampa Bay
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tampa Bay
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tampa Bay
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Indianapolis
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Indianapolis
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tampa Bay
CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay
Carolina at Miami
1:00, FOX
Line: Carolina -1.5, o/u: 42.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miami
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Carolina
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Carolina
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Carolina
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Carolina
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Carolina
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Miami
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Carolina
CONSENSUS PICK: Carolina
Tennessee at New England
1:00, CBS
Line: New England -5.5, o/u: 44.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New England
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New England
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New England
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: New England
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: New England
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New England
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: New England*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New England
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: New England
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tennessee
CONSENSUS PICK: New England
Philadelphia at New York Giants
1:00, FOX
Line: Philadelphia -3, o/u: 46.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New York
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New York
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Philadelphia
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Philadelphia
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Philadelphia
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Philadelphia
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Philadelphia
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Philadelphia
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Philadelphia
CONSENSUS PICK: Philadelphia
Atlanta at Jacksonville
1:00, CBS
Line: Atlanta -1, o/u: 46.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Jacksonville
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Atlanta
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Atlanta
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Atlanta
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Atlanta
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Atlanta
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Atlanta
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Atlanta
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Jacksonville
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Jacksonville
CONSENSUS PICK: Atlanta
New York Jets at Houston
1:00, CBS
Line: Houston -3, o/u: 44
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Houston
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Houston
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Houston
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Houston
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Houston
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Houston
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Houston
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Houston
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Houston
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston
CONSENSUS PICK: Houston
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver
4:05, CBS
Line: Los Angeles -2.5, o/u: 47
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chargers
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chargers
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chargers
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Chargers
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Chargers
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Chargers
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Chargers
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Chargers
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Chargers
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Denver
CONSENSUS PICK: Chargers
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay
4:25, FOX
Line: Green Bay -1, o/u: 48
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Green Bay
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Rams
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Rams
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Rams
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Green Bay
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Rams
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Rams
CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay
Minnesota at San Francisco
4:25, FOX
Line: San Francisco -3, o/u: 48.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco
Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Francisco
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Francisco
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Minnesota
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Minnesota
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Minnesota
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Minnesota
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Francisco
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Minnesota
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: San Francisco
CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota
Cleveland at Baltimore
8:20, NBC
Line: Baltimore -4, o/u: 46
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Baltimore
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Baltimore
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Baltimore
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Baltimore
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baltimore
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baltimore
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Minnesota
CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore
Seattle at Washington
8:15, ESPN
Line: Washington -1, o/u: 46
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Seattle
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Washington
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Seattle
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Washington
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Seattle
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Seattle
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Washington
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Washington
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Seattle
CONSENSUS PICK: Washington
Experts, Results So Far …
Gill Alexander, VSIN
SU: 53-38, ATS: 46-45
Jeff Feyerer, CFN
SU: 103-58, ATS: 77-64
Pete Fiutak, CFN
SU: 99-59, ATS: 71-80
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com
SU: 99-64, ATS: 86-78
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
SU: 91-44, ATS: 73-63
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com
SU: 90-51, ATS: 80-62
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com
SU: 105-69, ATS: 85-91
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
SU: 100-48, ATS: 95-56
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com
SU: 85-64, ATS: 68-81
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
SU: 70-49, ATS: 53-66
John Williams, SoonersWire.com
SU: 64-42, ATS: 55-51
Clucko the Chicken, CFN
SU: 71-93, ATS: 82-82
CONSENSUS PICK
SU: 88-63, ATS: 71-80
