NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 12

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 12 highlighted by Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, the Rams at Green Bay, and Las Vegas at Dallas

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Week 12 NFL Expert Picks

Chicago at Detroit | Vegas at Dallas

Buffalo at New Orleans | Pitt at Cin

Tampa Bay at Indy | Carolina at Miami

Tenn at NE | Phil at Giants

Atlanta at Jax | Jets at Houston

Chargers at Denver | Rams at GB

Minn at San Fran | Cleveland at Balt

Seattle at Wash | Experts Picks So Far

Week 13 College Expert Picks

Chicago at Detroit

12:30, FOX

Line: Chicago -3.5, o/u: 41.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chicago

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chicago

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chicago

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Detroit

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Chicago

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Chicago

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Chicago

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Detroit

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Detroit

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit

CONSENSUS PICK: Chicago

NEXT: Las Vegas at Dallas Expert Picks, Predictions

Las Vegas at Dallas

4:30, CBS

Line: Dallas -7, o/u: 50.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Dallas

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Dallas

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Dallas*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Dallas

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Dallas

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Dallas

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Dallas

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Dallas

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Las Vegas

CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas

Week 12 NFL Expert Picks

Story continues

NEXT: Buffalo at New Orleans Expert Picks, Predictions

Buffalo at New Orleans

8:20, NBC

Line: Buffalo, 4-5, o/u: 46.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Buffalo

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Buffalo

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New Orleans

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Buffalo

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New Orleans

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Buffalo*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo

CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo

NEXT: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati Expert Picks, Predictions

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

1:00, CBS

Line: Cincinnati -3.5, o/u: 45

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cincinnati

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Pittsburgh

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Cincinnati

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Pittsburgh

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Pittsburgh

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Pittsburgh

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati

CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati

NEXT: Tampa Bay at Indianapolis Expert Picks, Predictions

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis

1:00, FOX

Line: Tampa Bay -3, o/u: 51.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Indianapolis

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Indianapolis

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tampa Bay

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tampa Bay

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tampa Bay

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Indianapolis

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Indianapolis

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tampa Bay

CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay

NEXT: Carolina at Miami Expert Picks, Predictions

Carolina at Miami

1:00, FOX

Line: Carolina -1.5, o/u: 42.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miami

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Carolina

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Carolina

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Carolina

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Carolina

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Carolina

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Miami

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Carolina

CONSENSUS PICK: Carolina

NEXT: Tennessee at New England Expert Picks, Predictions

Tennessee at New England

1:00, CBS

Line: New England -5.5, o/u: 44.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New England

Pete Fiutak, CFN: New England

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New England

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: New England

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: New England

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New England

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: New England*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New England

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: New England

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tennessee

CONSENSUS PICK: New England

NEXT: Philadelphia at New York Giants Expert Picks, Predictions

Philadelphia at New York Giants

1:00, FOX

Line: Philadelphia -3, o/u: 46.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia

Pete Fiutak, CFN: New York

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New York

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Philadelphia

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Philadelphia

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Philadelphia

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Philadelphia

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Philadelphia

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Philadelphia

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Philadelphia

CONSENSUS PICK: Philadelphia

NEXT: Atlanta at Jacksonville Expert Picks, Predictions

Atlanta at Jacksonville

1:00, CBS

Line: Atlanta -1, o/u: 46.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Jacksonville

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Atlanta

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Atlanta

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Atlanta

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Atlanta

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Atlanta

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Atlanta

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Atlanta

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Jacksonville

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Jacksonville

CONSENSUS PICK: Atlanta

NEXT: New York Jets at Houston Expert Picks, Predictions

New York Jets at Houston

1:00, CBS

Line: Houston -3, o/u: 44

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Houston

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Houston

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Houston

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Houston

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Houston

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Houston

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Houston

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Houston

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Houston

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston

CONSENSUS PICK: Houston

NEXT: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Expert Picks, Predictions

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver

4:05, CBS

Line: Los Angeles -2.5, o/u: 47

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chargers

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chargers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chargers

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Chargers

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Chargers

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Chargers

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Chargers

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Chargers

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Chargers

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Denver

CONSENSUS PICK: Chargers

NEXT: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Expert Picks, Predictions

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay

4:25, FOX

Line: Green Bay -1, o/u: 48

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Green Bay

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Rams

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Rams

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Rams

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Green Bay

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Rams

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Rams

CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay

NEXT: Minnesota at San Francisco Expert Picks, Predictions

Minnesota at San Francisco

4:25, FOX

Line: San Francisco -3, o/u: 48.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco

Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Francisco

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Francisco

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Minnesota

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Minnesota

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Minnesota

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Minnesota

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Francisco

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Minnesota

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: San Francisco

CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota

NEXT: Cleveland at Baltimore Expert Picks, Predictions

Cleveland at Baltimore

8:20, NBC

Line: Baltimore -4, o/u: 46

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Baltimore

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Baltimore

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Baltimore

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Baltimore

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baltimore

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baltimore

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Minnesota

CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore

NEXT: Seattle at Washington Expert Picks, Predictions

Seattle at Washington

8:15, ESPN

Line: Washington -1, o/u: 46

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Seattle

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Washington

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Seattle

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Washington

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Seattle

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Seattle

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Washington

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Washington

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Seattle

CONSENSUS PICK: Washington

NEXT: NFL Expert Picks Results So Far

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander, VSIN

SU: 53-38, ATS: 46-45

Jeff Feyerer, CFN

SU: 103-58, ATS: 77-64

Pete Fiutak, CFN

SU: 99-59, ATS: 71-80

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

SU: 99-64, ATS: 86-78

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

SU: 91-44, ATS: 73-63

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com

SU: 90-51, ATS: 80-62

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com

SU: 105-69, ATS: 85-91

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

SU: 100-48, ATS: 95-56

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

SU: 85-64, ATS: 68-81

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

SU: 70-49, ATS: 53-66

John Williams, SoonersWire.com

SU: 64-42, ATS: 55-51

Clucko the Chicken, CFN

SU: 71-93, ATS: 82-82

CONSENSUS PICK

SU: 88-63, ATS: 71-80

