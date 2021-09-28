NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 4
NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 4 highlighted by Tampa Bay at New England, Las Vegas at Los Angeles Chargers, and Carolina at Dallas
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Week 3 NFL Expert Picks
Carolina at Houston | Wash at Buffalo
Chicago at Cleveland | Balt at Detroit
Indy at Tenn | LA Chargers at KC
New Orleans at NE | Atlanta at Giants
Cincinnati at Pitt | Arizona at Jax
Jets at Denver | Miami at Las Vegas
Tampa Bay at Raiders | Seattle at Minn
Green Bay at SF | Phil at Dallas
Experts Picks So Far
CFN Experts College Picks Week 4
Jacksonville at Cincinnati
8:20, NFL
Line: Cincinnati -7.5, o/u: 46
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Cincinnati
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cincinnati
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Cincinnati
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Cincinnati*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cincinnati*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati*
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Cincinnati*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Jacksonville
CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati
NEXT: Washington at Atlanta Expert Picks, Predictions
Washington at Atlanta
1:00, FOX
Line: Washington -1, o/u: 48
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Washington
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Atlanta
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Atlanta
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Washington
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Washington
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Atlanta
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Washington
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Atlanta
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Atlanta
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta
CONSENSUS PICK: Atlanta
NEXT: Detroit at Chicago Expert Picks, Predictions
Detroit at Chicago
1:00, FOX
Line: Chicago -3, o/u: 42.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Detroit
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Detroit
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chicago
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Detroit
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Detroit
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Detroit
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Detroit
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Detroit
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Chicago
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Detroit
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit
CONSENSUS PICK: Detroit
NEXT: Tennessee at New York Jets Expert Picks, Predictions
Tennessee at New York Jets
1:00, CBS
Line: Tennessee -7.5, o/u: 46
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Tennessee*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tennessee
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tennessee
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tennessee
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tennessee
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tennessee
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tennessee
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Tennessee
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Jets
CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee
NEXT: Cleveland at Minnesota Expert Picks, Predictions
Cleveland at Minnesota
1:00, CBS
Line: Cleveland -1.5, o/u: 53
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Minnesota
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cleveland
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cleveland
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Cleveland
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Cleveland
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cleveland
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Minnesota
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Cleveland
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cleveland
CONSENSUS PICK: Cleveland
NEXT: Indianapolis at Miami Expert Picks, Predictions
Indianapolis at Miami
1:00, CBS
Line: Miami -2, o/u: 43
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Miami
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miami
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miami
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Miami
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Miami
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Miami
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Indianapolis
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Indianapolis
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Indianapolis
CONSENSUS PICK: Miami
NEXT: Carolina at Dallas Expert Picks, Predictions
Carolina at Dallas
1:00, FOX
Line: Dallas -4, o/u: 50
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Dallas*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Dallas
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Carolina
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Dallas
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Carolina
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Carolina
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Dallas
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Dallas
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Dallas
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Dallas
CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas
NEXT: New York Giants at New Orleans Expert Picks, Predictions
New York Giants at New Orleans
1:00, FOX
Line: New Orleans -8, o/u: 43.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: New Orleans
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New Orleans*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New Orleans*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: New Orleans
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: New Orleans*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New Orleans
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: New Orleans*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New Orleans
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: New Orleans
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Giants
CONSENSUS PICK: New Orleans
NEXT: Kansas City at Philadelphia Expert Picks, Predictions
Kansas City at Philadelphia
1:00, CBS
Line: Kansas City -6.5, o/u: 55
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Kansas City
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas City
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Kansas City
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Kansas City
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Kansas City
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Philadelphia
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Kansas City
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Philadelphia
CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City
NEXT: Houston at Buffalo Expert Picks, Predictions
Houston at Buffalo
1:00, CBS
Line: Buffalo -16.5, o/u: 48
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Buffalo
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Buffalo
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Buffalo
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Buffalo*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Buffalo*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buffalo*
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Buffalo*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo
CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo*
NEXT: Arizona at Los Angeles Rams Expert Picks, Predictions
Arizona at Los Angeles Rams
4:05, FOX
Line: Los Angeles Rams -6, o/u: 54.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: LA Rams*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Arizona
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Rams*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Rams*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: LA Rams*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Rams
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: LA Rams*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arizona
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams*
NEXT: Seattle at San Francisco Expert Picks, Predictions
Seattle at San Francisco
4:05, FOX
Line: San Francisco -3, o/u: 52.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: San Francisco
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco
Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Francisco
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Francisco
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Seattle
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Seattle
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: San Francisco
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Seattle
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Francisco
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Seattle
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Seattle
CONSENSUS PICK: San Francisco
NEXT: Baltimore at Denver Expert Picks, Predictions
Baltimore at Denver
4:25, CBS
Line: Denver -1.5, o/u: 44
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Baltimore
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Baltimore
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Baltimore
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Baltimore
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Baltimore
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Denver
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Baltimore
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Denver
CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore
NEXT: Pittsburgh at Green Bay Expert Picks, Predictions
Pittsburgh at Green Bay
4:25, CBS
Line: Green Bay -6.5, o/u: 45.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Green Bay
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Green Bay
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Green Bay
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Green Bay
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Green Bay
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Green Bay
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Green Bay
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Pittsburgh
CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay
NEXT: Tampa Bay at New England Expert Picks, Predictions
Tampa Bay at New England
8:20, NBC
Line: Tampa Bay -6.5, o/u: 49
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Tampa Bay
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tampa Bay
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tampa Bay
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tampa Bay
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tampa Bay
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Tampa Bay
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: New England
CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay
NEXT: Las Vegas at Los Angeles Expert Picks, Predictions
Las Vegas at Los Angeles Chargers
8:15, ESPN
Line: Los Angeles -3.5, o/u: 52.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: LA Chargers
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: LA Chargers
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Chargers
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Las Vegas
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: LA Chargers
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Chargers
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: LA Chargers
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Las Vegas
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers
NEXT: NFL Expert Picks Results So Far
Experts, Results So Far …
Gill Alexander, VSIN
SU: 20-12 ATS: 14-18
Jeff Feyerer, CFN
SU: 27-21 ATS: 20-28
Pete Fiutak, CFN
SU: 28-20 ATS: 21-27
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com
SU: 32-16 ATS: 25-23
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
SU: 33-15 ATS: 25-23
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com
SU: 30-18 ATS: 22-26
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com
SU: 28-19 ATS: 20-27
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
SU: 30-15 ATS: 25-23
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com
SU: 29-19 ATS: 20-28
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
SU: 21-11 ATS: 13-19
John Williams, SoonersWire.com
SU: 19-13 ATS: 12-20
Clucko the Chicken, CFN
SU: 20-28 ATS: 22-26
CONSENSUS PICK
SU: 25 23 ATS: 18-30
