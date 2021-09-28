NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 4

NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 4 highlighted by Tampa Bay at New England, Las Vegas at Los Angeles Chargers, and Carolina at Dallas

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati

8:20, NFL

Line: Cincinnati -7.5, o/u: 46

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Cincinnati

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cincinnati

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Cincinnati

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Cincinnati*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cincinnati*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati*

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Cincinnati*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Jacksonville

CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati

Washington at Atlanta

1:00, FOX

Line: Washington -1, o/u: 48

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Washington

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Atlanta

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Atlanta

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Washington

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Washington

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Atlanta

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Washington

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Atlanta

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Atlanta

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta

CONSENSUS PICK: Atlanta

Detroit at Chicago

1:00, FOX

Line: Chicago -3, o/u: 42.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Detroit

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Detroit

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chicago

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Detroit

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Detroit

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Detroit

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Detroit

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Detroit

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Chicago

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Detroit

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit

CONSENSUS PICK: Detroit

Tennessee at New York Jets

1:00, CBS

Line: Tennessee -7.5, o/u: 46

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Tennessee*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tennessee

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tennessee

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tennessee

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tennessee

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tennessee

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tennessee

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Tennessee

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Jets

CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee

Cleveland at Minnesota

1:00, CBS

Line: Cleveland -1.5, o/u: 53

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Minnesota

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cleveland

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cleveland

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Cleveland

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Cleveland

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cleveland

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Minnesota

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Cleveland

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cleveland

CONSENSUS PICK: Cleveland

Indianapolis at Miami

1:00, CBS

Line: Miami -2, o/u: 43

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Miami

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miami

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miami

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Miami

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Miami

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Miami

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Indianapolis

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Indianapolis

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Indianapolis

CONSENSUS PICK: Miami

Carolina at Dallas

1:00, FOX

Line: Dallas -4, o/u: 50

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Dallas*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Dallas

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Carolina

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Dallas

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Carolina

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Carolina

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Dallas

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Dallas

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Dallas

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Dallas

CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas

New York Giants at New Orleans

1:00, FOX

Line: New Orleans -8, o/u: 43.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: New Orleans

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New Orleans*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New Orleans*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: New Orleans

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: New Orleans*

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New Orleans

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: New Orleans*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New Orleans

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: New Orleans

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Giants

CONSENSUS PICK: New Orleans

Kansas City at Philadelphia

1:00, CBS

Line: Kansas City -6.5, o/u: 55

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Kansas City

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas City

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Kansas City

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Kansas City

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Kansas City

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Philadelphia

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Kansas City

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Philadelphia

CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City

Houston at Buffalo

1:00, CBS

Line: Buffalo -16.5, o/u: 48

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Buffalo

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Buffalo

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Buffalo

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Buffalo*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Buffalo*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buffalo*

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Buffalo*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo

CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo*

Arizona at Los Angeles Rams

4:05, FOX

Line: Los Angeles Rams -6, o/u: 54.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: LA Rams*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Arizona

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Rams*

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Rams*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: LA Rams*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Rams

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: LA Rams*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arizona

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams*

Seattle at San Francisco

4:05, FOX

Line: San Francisco -3, o/u: 52.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: San Francisco

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco

Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Francisco

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Francisco

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Seattle

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Seattle

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: San Francisco

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Seattle

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Francisco

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Seattle

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Seattle

CONSENSUS PICK: San Francisco

Baltimore at Denver

4:25, CBS

Line: Denver -1.5, o/u: 44

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Baltimore

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Baltimore

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Baltimore

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Baltimore

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Baltimore

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Denver

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Baltimore

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Denver

CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore

Pittsburgh at Green Bay

4:25, CBS

Line: Green Bay -6.5, o/u: 45.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Green Bay

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Green Bay

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Green Bay

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Green Bay

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Green Bay

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Green Bay

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Green Bay

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Pittsburgh

CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay

Tampa Bay at New England

8:20, NBC

Line: Tampa Bay -6.5, o/u: 49

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Tampa Bay

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tampa Bay

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tampa Bay

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tampa Bay

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tampa Bay

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Tampa Bay

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: New England

CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay

Las Vegas at Los Angeles Chargers

8:15, ESPN

Line: Los Angeles -3.5, o/u: 52.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: LA Chargers

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: LA Chargers

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Chargers

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Las Vegas

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: LA Chargers

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Chargers

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: LA Chargers

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Las Vegas

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander, VSIN

SU: 20-12 ATS: 14-18

Jeff Feyerer, CFN

SU: 27-21 ATS: 20-28

Pete Fiutak, CFN

SU: 28-20 ATS: 21-27

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

SU: 32-16 ATS: 25-23

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

SU: 33-15 ATS: 25-23

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com

SU: 30-18 ATS: 22-26

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com

SU: 28-19 ATS: 20-27

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

SU: 30-15 ATS: 25-23

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

SU: 29-19 ATS: 20-28

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

SU: 21-11 ATS: 13-19

John Williams, SoonersWire.com

SU: 19-13 ATS: 12-20

Clucko the Chicken, CFN

SU: 20-28 ATS: 22-26

CONSENSUS PICK

SU: 25 23 ATS: 18-30

