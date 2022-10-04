NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 5

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 5 highlighted by the Giants at Green Bay, Dallas at the Rams, and Las Vegas at Kansas City

NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 5

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Indianapolis at Denver

Line: Denver -3.5, o/u: 43.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Indianapolis

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Denver

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Denver

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Indianapolis

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Denver

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Denver

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Denver

E, CFN Denver

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Indianapolis

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Indianapolis

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Indianapolis

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Denver

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Denver

CONSENSUS PICK: Denver

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

Indianapolis at Denver | NY Giants at Green Bay

Pittsburgh at Buffalo | LA Chargers at Cleveland

Chicago at Minnesota | Detroit at New England

Seattle at New Orleans | Miami at NY Jets

Atlanta at Tampa Bay | Tennessee at Washington

Houston at Jacksonville | San Fran at Carolina

Dallas at LA Rams | Philadelphia at Arizona

Cincinnati at Baltimore | Las Vegas at KC

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 5 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 6

NEXT: New York Giants at Green Bay Expert Picks, Predictions

New York Giants at Green Bay

Line: Green Bay -8, o/u: 41.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Green Bay*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Green Bay*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Green Bay*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Green Bay*

E, CFN Green Bay*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Green Bay*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Green Bay*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Green Bay*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Green Bay*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Green Bay

CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay*

Story continues

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

Indianapolis at Denver | NY Giants at Green Bay

Pittsburgh at Buffalo | LA Chargers at Cleveland

Chicago at Minnesota | Detroit at New England

Seattle at New Orleans | Miami at NY Jets

Atlanta at Tampa Bay | Tennessee at Washington

Houston at Jacksonville | San Fran at Carolina

Dallas at LA Rams | Philadelphia at Arizona

Cincinnati at Baltimore | Las Vegas at KC

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 5 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 6

NEXT: Pittsburgh at Buffalo Expert Picks, Predictions

Pittsburgh at Buffalo

Line: Buffalo -14 , o/u: 47

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Buffalo*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Buffalo*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Buffalo

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Buffalo

E, CFN Buffalo*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Buffalo*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Buffalo

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buffalo

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Buffalo*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Pittsburgh

CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo*

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

Indianapolis at Denver | NY Giants at Green Bay

Pittsburgh at Buffalo | LA Chargers at Cleveland

Chicago at Minnesota | Detroit at New England

Seattle at New Orleans | Miami at NY Jets

Atlanta at Tampa Bay | Tennessee at Washington

Houston at Jacksonville | San Fran at Carolina

Dallas at LA Rams | Philadelphia at Arizona

Cincinnati at Baltimore | Las Vegas at KC

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 5 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 6

NEXT: Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Expert Picks, Predictions

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland

Line: Los Angeles Chargers -3, o/u: 48

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: LA Chargers

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: LA Chargers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com LA Chargers

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LA Chargers

E, CFN LA Chargers

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com LA Chargers

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com LA Chargers*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Chargers

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cleveland

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Cleveland

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

Indianapolis at Denver | NY Giants at Green Bay

Pittsburgh at Buffalo | LA Chargers at Cleveland

Chicago at Minnesota | Detroit at New England

Seattle at New Orleans | Miami at NY Jets

Atlanta at Tampa Bay | Tennessee at Washington

Houston at Jacksonville | San Fran at Carolina

Dallas at LA Rams | Philadelphia at Arizona

Cincinnati at Baltimore | Las Vegas at KC

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 5 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 6

NEXT: Chicago at Minnesota Expert Picks, Predictions

Chicago at Minnesota

Line: Minnesota -7, o/u: 44

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Minnesota

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Minnesota

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Minnesota*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Minnesota

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Minnesota*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Minnesota*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Minnesota*

E, CFN Minnesota

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Minnesota

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Minnesota

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Minnesota

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Minnesota

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Chicago

CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

Indianapolis at Denver | NY Giants at Green Bay

Pittsburgh at Buffalo | LA Chargers at Cleveland

Chicago at Minnesota | Detroit at New England

Seattle at New Orleans | Miami at NY Jets

Atlanta at Tampa Bay | Tennessee at Washington

Houston at Jacksonville | San Fran at Carolina

Dallas at LA Rams | Philadelphia at Arizona

Cincinnati at Baltimore | Las Vegas at KC

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 5 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 6

NEXT: Detroit at New England Expert Picks, Predictions

Detroit at New England

Line: New England -3, o/u: 46.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: New England

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Detroit

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Detroit

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: New England

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New England

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Detroit

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Detroit

E, CFN Detroit

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Detroit

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Detroit

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New England

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: New England

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Detroit

CONSENSUS PICK: Detroit

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

Indianapolis at Denver | NY Giants at Green Bay

Pittsburgh at Buffalo | LA Chargers at Cleveland

Chicago at Minnesota | Detroit at New England

Seattle at New Orleans | Miami at NY Jets

Atlanta at Tampa Bay | Tennessee at Washington

Houston at Jacksonville | San Fran at Carolina

Dallas at LA Rams | Philadelphia at Arizona

Cincinnati at Baltimore | Las Vegas at KC

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 5 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 6

NEXT: Seattle at New Orleans Expert Picks, Predictions

Seattle at New Orleans

Line: New Orleans -6, o/u: 44.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: New Orleans

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New Orleans

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Seattle

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: New Orleans

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New Orleans

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com New Orleans

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Seattle

E, CFN New Orleans*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Seattle

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Seattle

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New Orleans*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Seattle

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Seattle

CONSENSUS PICK: New Orleans*

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

Indianapolis at Denver | NY Giants at Green Bay

Pittsburgh at Buffalo | LA Chargers at Cleveland

Chicago at Minnesota | Detroit at New England

Seattle at New Orleans | Miami at NY Jets

Atlanta at Tampa Bay | Tennessee at Washington

Houston at Jacksonville | San Fran at Carolina

Dallas at LA Rams | Philadelphia at Arizona

Cincinnati at Baltimore | Las Vegas at KC

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 5 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 6

NEXT: Miami at New York Jets Expert Picks, Predictions

Miami at New York Jets

Line: Miami -3.5, o/u: 44.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Miami

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miami

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Miami

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miami

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Miami

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Miami

E, CFN Miami

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Miami

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Miami

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: NY Jets

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Miami

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: NY Jets

CONSENSUS PICK: Miami

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

Indianapolis at Denver | NY Giants at Green Bay

Pittsburgh at Buffalo | LA Chargers at Cleveland

Chicago at Minnesota | Detroit at New England

Seattle at New Orleans | Miami at NY Jets

Atlanta at Tampa Bay | Tennessee at Washington

Houston at Jacksonville | San Fran at Carolina

Dallas at LA Rams | Philadelphia at Arizona

Cincinnati at Baltimore | Las Vegas at KC

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 5 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 6

NEXT: Atlanta at Tampa Bay Expert Picks, Predictions

Atlanta at Tampa Bay

Line: Tampa Bay -8, o/u: 48

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Tampa Bay

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Tampa Bay

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Tampa Bay

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tampa Bay*

E, CFN Tampa Bay*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Tampa Bay*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Tampa Bay

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tampa Bay*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Atlanta

CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay*

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

Indianapolis at Denver | NY Giants at Green Bay

Pittsburgh at Buffalo | LA Chargers at Cleveland

Chicago at Minnesota | Detroit at New England

Seattle at New Orleans | Miami at NY Jets

Atlanta at Tampa Bay | Tennessee at Washington

Houston at Jacksonville | San Fran at Carolina

Dallas at LA Rams | Philadelphia at Arizona

Cincinnati at Baltimore | Las Vegas at KC

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 5 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 6

NEXT: Tennessee at Washington Expert Picks, Predictions

Tennessee at Washington

Line: Tennessee -2.5, o/u: 42.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Tennessee

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Washington

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Tennessee

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Tennessee

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tennessee

E, CFN Tennessee

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Tennessee

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Tennessee

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Washington

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tennessee

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Washington

CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

Indianapolis at Denver | NY Giants at Green Bay

Pittsburgh at Buffalo | LA Chargers at Cleveland

Chicago at Minnesota | Detroit at New England

Seattle at New Orleans | Miami at NY Jets

Atlanta at Tampa Bay | Tennessee at Washington

Houston at Jacksonville | San Fran at Carolina

Dallas at LA Rams | Philadelphia at Arizona

Cincinnati at Baltimore | Las Vegas at KC

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 5 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 6

NEXT: Houston at Jacksonville Expert Picks, Predictions

Houston at Jacksonville

Line: Jacksonville -7 , o/u: 44.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Jacksonville*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Jacksonville*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Jacksonville

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Jacksonville

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Jacksonville*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Jacksonville*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Jacksonville*

E, CFN Jacksonville*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Jacksonville

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Jacksonville

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Jacksonville*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Jacksonville*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Houston

CONSENSUS PICK: Jacksonville*

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

Indianapolis at Denver | NY Giants at Green Bay

Pittsburgh at Buffalo | LA Chargers at Cleveland

Chicago at Minnesota | Detroit at New England

Seattle at New Orleans | Miami at NY Jets

Atlanta at Tampa Bay | Tennessee at Washington

Houston at Jacksonville | San Fran at Carolina

Dallas at LA Rams | Philadelphia at Arizona

Cincinnati at Baltimore | Las Vegas at KC

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 5 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 6

NEXT: San Francisco at Carolina Expert Picks, Predictions

San Francisco at Carolina

Line: San Francisco -6, o/u: 39.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: San Francisco*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Francisco

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: San Francisco

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Carolina

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com San Francisco

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN San Francisco

E, CFN San Francisco

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com San Francisco

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com San Francisco

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Francisco*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Francisco

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Carolina

CONSENSUS PICK: San Francisco

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

Indianapolis at Denver | NY Giants at Green Bay

Pittsburgh at Buffalo | LA Chargers at Cleveland

Chicago at Minnesota | Detroit at New England

Seattle at New Orleans | Miami at NY Jets

Atlanta at Tampa Bay | Tennessee at Washington

Houston at Jacksonville | San Fran at Carolina

Dallas at LA Rams | Philadelphia at Arizona

Cincinnati at Baltimore | Las Vegas at KC

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 5 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 6

NEXT: Dallas at Los Angeles Rams Expert Picks, Predictions

Dallas at Los Angeles Rams

Line: Los Angeles Rams -4.5, o/u: 45.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: LA Rams

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: LA Rams

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Dallas

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LA Rams

E, CFN LA Rams*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com LA Rams

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com LA Rams*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Dallas

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Rams*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Dallas

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams*

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

Indianapolis at Denver | NY Giants at Green Bay

Pittsburgh at Buffalo | LA Chargers at Cleveland

Chicago at Minnesota | Detroit at New England

Seattle at New Orleans | Miami at NY Jets

Atlanta at Tampa Bay | Tennessee at Washington

Houston at Jacksonville | San Fran at Carolina

Dallas at LA Rams | Philadelphia at Arizona

Cincinnati at Baltimore | Las Vegas at KC

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 5 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 6

NEXT: Philadelphia at Arizona Expert Picks, Predictions

Philadelphia at Arizona

Line: Philadelphia -5, o/u: 49.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Philadelphia*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arizona

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Philadelphia

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Philadelphia

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arizona

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Philadelphia

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Arizona

E, CFN Philadelphia

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Philadelphia

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Philadelphia

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Philadelphia*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Philadelphia

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Arizona

CONSENSUS PICK: Philadelphia

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

Indianapolis at Denver | NY Giants at Green Bay

Pittsburgh at Buffalo | LA Chargers at Cleveland

Chicago at Minnesota | Detroit at New England

Seattle at New Orleans | Miami at NY Jets

Atlanta at Tampa Bay | Tennessee at Washington

Houston at Jacksonville | San Fran at Carolina

Dallas at LA Rams | Philadelphia at Arizona

Cincinnati at Baltimore | Las Vegas at KC

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 5 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 6

NEXT: Cincinnati at Baltimore Expert Picks, Predictions

Cincinnati at Baltimore

Line: Baltimore -3, o/u: 48

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Baltiore

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Baltimore

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Baltimore

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Baltimore

E, CFN Baltimore

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Baltimore

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Cincinnati

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baltimore*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baltimore*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Baltimore

CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

Indianapolis at Denver | NY Giants at Green Bay

Pittsburgh at Buffalo | LA Chargers at Cleveland

Chicago at Minnesota | Detroit at New England

Seattle at New Orleans | Miami at NY Jets

Atlanta at Tampa Bay | Tennessee at Washington

Houston at Jacksonville | San Fran at Carolina

Dallas at LA Rams | Philadelphia at Arizona

Cincinnati at Baltimore | Las Vegas at KC

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 5 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 6

NEXT: Las Vegas at Kansas City Expert Picks, Predictions

Las Vegas at Kansas City

Line: Kansas City -2.5, o/u: 45

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Kansas City

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Kansas City

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Kansas City

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Kansas City*

E, CFN Kansas City

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Kansas City

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Kansas City

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas City

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas City

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Kansas City

NEXT: Expert Picks Results So Far

CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City



Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

Indianapolis at Denver | NY Giants at Green Bay

Pittsburgh at Buffalo | LA Chargers at Cleveland

Chicago at Minnesota | Detroit at New England

Seattle at New Orleans | Miami at NY Jets

Atlanta at Tampa Bay | Tennessee at Washington

Houston at Jacksonville | San Fran at Carolina

Dallas at LA Rams | Philadelphia at Arizona

Cincinnati at Baltimore | Las Vegas at KC

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 5 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 6

NEXT: Expert Picks So Far

Expert Picks So Far

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com

SU 29-34-1, ATS 23-41



Jeff Feyerer, CFN

SU 36-27-1, ATS 36-28



Pete Fiutak, CFN

SU 31-32-1, ATS 29-35



Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com

SU 37-26-1, ATS 33-31



Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

SU 28-35-1, ATS 34-30



Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com

SU 16-15-1, ATS 15-17



Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

SU 31-32-1, ATS 28-36



Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

SU 36-27-1, ATS 38-26



E, CFN

SU 30-31-1, SU 29-35



Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

SU 22-25-1, ATS 21-27



Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com

SU 32-31-1, ATS 35-29



Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

SU 32-31-1, ATS 27-37



Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

SU 28-35-1, ATS 29-35



Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN

SU 30-33-1, ATS 36-28



CONSENSUS PICK

SU 35-28-1, ATS 31-33

Week 5 NFL Expert Picks

Indianapolis at Denver | NY Giants at Green Bay

Pittsburgh at Buffalo | LA Chargers at Cleveland

Chicago at Minnesota | Detroit at New England

Seattle at New Orleans | Miami at NY Jets

Atlanta at Tampa Bay | Tennessee at Washington

Houston at Jacksonville | San Fran at Carolina

Dallas at LA Rams | Philadelphia at Arizona

Cincinnati at Baltimore | Las Vegas at KC

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 5 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 6



Story originally appeared on College Football News