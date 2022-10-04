NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 5
NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 5 highlighted by the Giants at Green Bay, Dallas at the Rams, and Las Vegas at Kansas City
NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 5
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Indianapolis at Denver
Line: Denver -3.5, o/u: 43.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Indianapolis
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Denver
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Denver
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Indianapolis
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Denver
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Denver
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Denver
E, CFN Denver
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Indianapolis
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Indianapolis
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Indianapolis
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Denver
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Denver
CONSENSUS PICK: Denver
Week 5 NFL Expert Picks
Indianapolis at Denver | NY Giants at Green Bay
Pittsburgh at Buffalo | LA Chargers at Cleveland
Chicago at Minnesota | Detroit at New England
Seattle at New Orleans | Miami at NY Jets
Atlanta at Tampa Bay | Tennessee at Washington
Houston at Jacksonville | San Fran at Carolina
Dallas at LA Rams | Philadelphia at Arizona
Cincinnati at Baltimore | Las Vegas at KC
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 5 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 6
New York Giants at Green Bay
Line: Green Bay -8, o/u: 41.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Green Bay*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Green Bay*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Green Bay*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Green Bay*
E, CFN Green Bay*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Green Bay*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Green Bay*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Green Bay*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Green Bay*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Green Bay
CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay*
Pittsburgh at Buffalo
Line: Buffalo -14 , o/u: 47
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Buffalo*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Buffalo*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Buffalo
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Buffalo
E, CFN Buffalo*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Buffalo*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Buffalo
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buffalo
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Buffalo*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Pittsburgh
CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo*
Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland
Line: Los Angeles Chargers -3, o/u: 48
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: LA Chargers
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: LA Chargers
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com LA Chargers
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LA Chargers
E, CFN LA Chargers
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com LA Chargers
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com LA Chargers*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Chargers
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cleveland
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Cleveland
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers
Chicago at Minnesota
Line: Minnesota -7, o/u: 44
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Minnesota
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Minnesota
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Minnesota*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Minnesota
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Minnesota*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Minnesota*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Minnesota*
E, CFN Minnesota
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Minnesota
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Minnesota
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Minnesota
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Minnesota
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Chicago
CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota
Detroit at New England
Line: New England -3, o/u: 46.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: New England
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Detroit
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Detroit
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: New England
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New England
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Detroit
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Detroit
E, CFN Detroit
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Detroit
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Detroit
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New England
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: New England
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Detroit
CONSENSUS PICK: Detroit
Seattle at New Orleans
Line: New Orleans -6, o/u: 44.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: New Orleans
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New Orleans
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Seattle
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: New Orleans
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New Orleans
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com New Orleans
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Seattle
E, CFN New Orleans*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Seattle
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Seattle
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New Orleans*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Seattle
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Seattle
CONSENSUS PICK: New Orleans*
Miami at New York Jets
Line: Miami -3.5, o/u: 44.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Miami
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miami
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Miami
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miami
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Miami
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Miami
E, CFN Miami
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Miami
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Miami
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: NY Jets
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Miami
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: NY Jets
CONSENSUS PICK: Miami
Atlanta at Tampa Bay
Line: Tampa Bay -8, o/u: 48
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Tampa Bay
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Tampa Bay
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Tampa Bay
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tampa Bay*
E, CFN Tampa Bay*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Tampa Bay*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Tampa Bay
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tampa Bay*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Atlanta
CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay*
Tennessee at Washington
Line: Tennessee -2.5, o/u: 42.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Tennessee
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Washington
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Tennessee
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Tennessee
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tennessee
E, CFN Tennessee
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Tennessee
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Tennessee
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Washington
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tennessee
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Washington
CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee
Houston at Jacksonville
Line: Jacksonville -7 , o/u: 44.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Jacksonville*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Jacksonville*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Jacksonville
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Jacksonville
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Jacksonville*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Jacksonville*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Jacksonville*
E, CFN Jacksonville*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Jacksonville
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Jacksonville
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Jacksonville*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Jacksonville*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Houston
CONSENSUS PICK: Jacksonville*
San Francisco at Carolina
Line: San Francisco -6, o/u: 39.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: San Francisco*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Francisco
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: San Francisco
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Carolina
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com San Francisco
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN San Francisco
E, CFN San Francisco
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com San Francisco
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com San Francisco
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Francisco*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Francisco
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Carolina
CONSENSUS PICK: San Francisco
Dallas at Los Angeles Rams
Line: Los Angeles Rams -4.5, o/u: 45.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: LA Rams
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: LA Rams
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Dallas
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LA Rams
E, CFN LA Rams*
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com LA Rams
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com LA Rams*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Dallas
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Rams*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Dallas
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams*
Philadelphia at Arizona
Line: Philadelphia -5, o/u: 49.5
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Philadelphia*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arizona
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Philadelphia
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Philadelphia
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arizona
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Philadelphia
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Arizona
E, CFN Philadelphia
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Philadelphia
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Philadelphia
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Philadelphia*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Philadelphia
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Arizona
CONSENSUS PICK: Philadelphia
Cincinnati at Baltimore
Line: Baltimore -3, o/u: 48
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Baltiore
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Baltimore
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Baltimore
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Baltimore
E, CFN Baltimore
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Baltimore
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Cincinnati
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baltimore*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baltimore*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Baltimore
CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore
Las Vegas at Kansas City
Line: Kansas City -2.5, o/u: 45
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Kansas City
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City*
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Kansas City
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Kansas City
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Kansas City*
E, CFN Kansas City
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Kansas City
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Kansas City
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas City
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas City
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Kansas City
CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City
Expert Picks So Far
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com
SU 29-34-1, ATS 23-41
Jeff Feyerer, CFN
SU 36-27-1, ATS 36-28
Pete Fiutak, CFN
SU 31-32-1, ATS 29-35
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com
SU 37-26-1, ATS 33-31
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com
SU 28-35-1, ATS 34-30
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com
SU 16-15-1, ATS 15-17
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
SU 31-32-1, ATS 28-36
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
SU 36-27-1, ATS 38-26
E, CFN
SU 30-31-1, SU 29-35
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
SU 22-25-1, ATS 21-27
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com
SU 32-31-1, ATS 35-29
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com
SU 32-31-1, ATS 27-37
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
SU 28-35-1, ATS 29-35
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN
SU 30-33-1, ATS 36-28
CONSENSUS PICK
SU 35-28-1, ATS 31-33
Week 5 NFL Expert Picks
Indianapolis at Denver | NY Giants at Green Bay
Pittsburgh at Buffalo | LA Chargers at Cleveland
Chicago at Minnesota | Detroit at New England
Seattle at New Orleans | Miami at NY Jets
Atlanta at Tampa Bay | Tennessee at Washington
Houston at Jacksonville | San Fran at Carolina
Dallas at LA Rams | Philadelphia at Arizona
Cincinnati at Baltimore | Las Vegas at KC
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 5 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 6