NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 15
NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 15 highlighted by Buffalo at Tampa Bay, LA Rams at Arizona, and Kansas City at LA Chargers
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers
8:20, FOX/NFL Network
Line: Kansas City -3, o/u: 52
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas City
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Kansas City
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Chargers
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas City
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: LA Chargers
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: LA Chargers
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers
Las Vegas at Cleveland
4:30, NFL Network
Line: Cleveland -3, o/u: 40
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cleveland*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Las Vegas
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cleveland*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cleveland
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cleveland
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Las Vegas
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Las Vegas
CONSENSUS PICK: Cleveland*
New England at Indianapolis
8:15, NFL Network
Line: Indianapolis -2, o/u: 45.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Indianapolis
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New England
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New England
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: New England
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: New England
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Indianapolis
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: New England
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: New England
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: New England
CONSENSUS PICK: New England
Carolina at Buffalo
1:00, FOX
Line: Buffalo -10.5, o/u: 43.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Buffalo*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Buffalo
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buffalo
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Buffalo*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Buffalo
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Carolina
CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo
Arizona at Detroit
1:00, FOX
Line: Arizona -13.5, o/u: 47.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arizona*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arizona
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Arizona*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Arizona
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Arizona*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Arizona*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Arizona
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit
CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona*
New York Jets at Miami
1:00, CBS
Line: Miami -8.5, o/u: 42.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miami
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miami
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Miami*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Miami*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Miami*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Miami*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Jets
CONSENSUS PICK: Miami*
Dallas at New York Giants
1:00, FOX
Line: Dallas -10.5, o/u: 44.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Dallas*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Dallas*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Dallas
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Dallas*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Dallas*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Dallas
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Dallas
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Giants
CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas*
Washington at Philadelphia
1:00, FOX
Line: Philadelphia -5, o/u: 44.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Philadelphia
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Philadelphia*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Philadelphia*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Washington
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Washington
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Philadelphia
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Washington
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Philadelphia
CONSENSUS PICK: Philadelphia*
Tennessee at Pittsburgh
1:00, CBS
Line: Tennessee -2, o/u: 41.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Pittsburgh
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Pittsburgh
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tennessee
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Pittsburgh
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Pittsburgh
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Pittsburgh
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Tennessee
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Pittsburgh
CONSENSUS PICK: Pittsburgh
Houston at Jacksonville
1:00, CBS
Line: Jacksonville -3.5, o/u: 39.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Jacksonville
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Houston
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Houston
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Houston
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Jacksonville
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Houston
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Jacksonville
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Houston
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston
CONSENSUS PICK: Houston
Cincinnati at Denver
4:05, CBS
Line: Denver -1.5, o/u: 43.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Denver
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cincinnati
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cincinnati
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Cincinnati
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati
CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati
Atlanta at San Francisco
4:05, CBS
Line: San Francisco -9, o/u: 46
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco
Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Francisco*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Francisco
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: San Francisco
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: San Francisco*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Francisco*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Francisco
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Atlanta
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta
CONSENSUS PICK: San Francisco*
Seattle at Los Angeles Rams
4:25, FOX
Line: Los Angeles Rams -5, o/u: 45
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: LA Rams
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: LA Rams
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Rams*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Rams*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: LA Rams
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Seattle
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams
Green Bay at Baltimore
4:25, FOX
Line: Green Bay -4.5, o/u: 43.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Green Bay
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Green Bay
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baltimore
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baltimore
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Green Bay
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Baltimore
CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay
New Orleans at Tampa Bay
8:20, NBC
Line: Tampa Bay -11, o/u: 47
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tampa Bay*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tampa Bay*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tampa Bay*
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Tampa Bay
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tampa Bay
CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay
Minnesota at Chicago
8:15, ESPN
Line: Minnesota -3.5, o/u: 44
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chicago
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Minnesota
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chicago
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Minnesota
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Minnesota
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Minnesota
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Minnesota
Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Minnesota
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Chicago
CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota
Experts, Results So Far …
Gill Alexander, VSIN
SU: 61 – 44 ATS: 52 – 53
Jeff Feyerer, CFN
SU: 128 – 76 ATS: 95 – 89
Pete Fiutak, CFN
SU: 129 – 72 ATS: 95 – 99
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com
SU: 118 – 74 ATS: 101 – 92
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
SU: 111 – 63 ATS: 93 – 86
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com
SU: 116 – 68 ATS: 97 – 88
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com
SU: 121 – 82 ATS: 105 – 114
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
SU: 116 – 61 ATS: 104 – 76
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com
SU: 114 – 78 ATS: 94 – 98
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
SU: 96 – 66 ATS: 66 – 96
Clucko the Chicken, CFN
SU: 86 – 121 ATS: 96 – 111
CONSENSUS PICK
SU: 115 – 79 ATS: 90 – 104
