NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 15

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 15 highlighted by Buffalo at Tampa Bay, LA Rams at Arizona, and Kansas City at LA Chargers

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

– NFL Schedule & Game Previews

– Bowl Schedule & Predictions

Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers

8:20, FOX/NFL Network

Line: Kansas City -3, o/u: 52

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas City

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Kansas City

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Chargers

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas City

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: LA Chargers

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: LA Chargers

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers

Las Vegas at Cleveland

4:30, NFL Network

Line: Cleveland -3, o/u: 40

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cleveland*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Las Vegas

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cleveland*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cleveland

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cleveland

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Las Vegas

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Las Vegas

CONSENSUS PICK: Cleveland*

New England at Indianapolis

8:15, NFL Network

Line: Indianapolis -2, o/u: 45.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Indianapolis

Pete Fiutak, CFN: New England

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New England

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: New England

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: New England

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Indianapolis

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: New England

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: New England

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: New England

CONSENSUS PICK: New England

Carolina at Buffalo

1:00, FOX

Line: Buffalo -10.5, o/u: 43.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Buffalo*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Buffalo

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buffalo

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Buffalo*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Buffalo

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Carolina

CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo

Arizona at Detroit

1:00, FOX

Line: Arizona -13.5, o/u: 47.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arizona*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arizona

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Arizona*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Arizona

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Arizona*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Arizona*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Arizona

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit

CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona*

New York Jets at Miami

1:00, CBS

Line: Miami -8.5, o/u: 42.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miami

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miami

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Miami*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Miami*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Miami*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Miami*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Jets

CONSENSUS PICK: Miami*

Dallas at New York Giants

1:00, FOX

Line: Dallas -10.5, o/u: 44.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Dallas*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Dallas*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Dallas

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Dallas*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Dallas*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Dallas

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Dallas

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Giants

CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas*

Washington at Philadelphia

1:00, FOX

Line: Philadelphia -5, o/u: 44.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Philadelphia

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Philadelphia*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Philadelphia*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Washington

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Washington

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Philadelphia

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Washington

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Philadelphia

CONSENSUS PICK: Philadelphia*

Tennessee at Pittsburgh

1:00, CBS

Line: Tennessee -2, o/u: 41.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Pittsburgh

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Pittsburgh

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tennessee

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Pittsburgh

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Pittsburgh

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Pittsburgh

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Tennessee

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Pittsburgh

CONSENSUS PICK: Pittsburgh

Houston at Jacksonville

1:00, CBS

Line: Jacksonville -3.5, o/u: 39.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Jacksonville

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Houston

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Houston

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Houston

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Jacksonville

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Houston

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Jacksonville

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Houston

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston

CONSENSUS PICK: Houston

Cincinnati at Denver

4:05, CBS

Line: Denver -1.5, o/u: 43.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Denver

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cincinnati

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cincinnati

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Cincinnati

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati

CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati

Atlanta at San Francisco

4:05, CBS

Line: San Francisco -9, o/u: 46

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco

Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Francisco*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Francisco

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: San Francisco

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: San Francisco*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Francisco*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Francisco

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Atlanta

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta

CONSENSUS PICK: San Francisco*

Seattle at Los Angeles Rams

4:25, FOX

Line: Los Angeles Rams -5, o/u: 45

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: LA Rams

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: LA Rams

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Rams*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Rams*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: LA Rams

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Seattle

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams

Green Bay at Baltimore

4:25, FOX

Line: Green Bay -4.5, o/u: 43.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Green Bay

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Green Bay

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baltimore

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baltimore

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Green Bay

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Baltimore

CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay

New Orleans at Tampa Bay

8:20, NBC

Line: Tampa Bay -11, o/u: 47

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tampa Bay*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Tampa Bay*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tampa Bay*

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Tampa Bay

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tampa Bay

CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay

Minnesota at Chicago

8:15, ESPN

Line: Minnesota -3.5, o/u: 44

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chicago

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Minnesota

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chicago

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Minnesota

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Minnesota

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Minnesota

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Minnesota

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Minnesota

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Chicago

CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander, VSIN

SU: 61 – 44 ATS: 52 – 53

Jeff Feyerer, CFN

SU: 128 – 76 ATS: 95 – 89

Pete Fiutak, CFN

SU: 129 – 72 ATS: 95 – 99

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

SU: 118 – 74 ATS: 101 – 92

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

SU: 111 – 63 ATS: 93 – 86

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com

SU: 116 – 68 ATS: 97 – 88

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com

SU: 121 – 82 ATS: 105 – 114

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

SU: 116 – 61 ATS: 104 – 76

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

SU: 114 – 78 ATS: 94 – 98

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

SU: 96 – 66 ATS: 66 – 96

Clucko the Chicken, CFN

SU: 86 – 121 ATS: 96 – 111

CONSENSUS PICK

SU: 115 – 79 ATS: 90 – 104

