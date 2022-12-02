Report: Longhorns ex-foe Missouri refuses bowl game with Kansas
Missouri is refusing a bowl game with Kansas?
LSU might get smoked on Saturday, and going from playoff contender to 9-4 in just the span of two weeks can be demoralizing, but it shouldn't take away from the advances this staff and group made in 2022.
What bowl game will Arkansas football make? Here are the latest projections and updates for the Razorbacks from selection Sunday.
Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday.
Arkansas women's basketball is off to its best start under coach Mike Neighbors. Here's what we've seen from the Razorbacks so far.
Michigan star running back Blake Corum is expected to have surgery on his injured left knee that would cause him to miss the postseason, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday night.
Conference championship weekend seems poised to become one of the most exciting ever.
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) Former Texas and Houston head coach Tom Herman will take over at Florida Atlantic as it heads into its first season in the American Athletic Conference. The hire comes just days after FAU fired Willie Taggart, who went 15-18 in his three seasons with the Owls. Details of the contract with Herman were not immediately available.
Brennan Armstrong has thrown for more than 9,000 yards in his college career.
A flag football game went awry as paratroopers launched an all-out brawl.
The College Football Playoff will officially expand from four teams to 12 starting with the 2024 season
Bowl Eligible Teams. Which college football teams are in, which ones are out, and who's on the bubble and need a win?
Florida backup quarterback Jalen Kitna was released from jail on $80,000 bond on Thursday, a day after he was arrested on five child pornography charges that police said included images of a man having sex with a young girl.
USC could avenge its only loss this season on Friday during the Pac-12 title game, but the Trojans know Utah has gotten strong since they last played.
Tom Herman is returning to college football.
Week 14 has a serious implications for the College Football Playoff and conference championships. Our expert picks for the biggest games.
There's a full slate of major games in Week 14 of the college football season. Our staff makes its bold predictions for Saturday's biggest showdowns.
Georgia vs LSU SEC Championship game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the SEC Championship Week game on Saturday, December 3
TCU vs Kansas State Big 12 Championship game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Big 12 Championship Week game on Saturday, December 3