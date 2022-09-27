NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 4

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 4 highlighted by Buffalo at Baltimore, Rams at San Francisco, and Kansas City at Tampa Bay

NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 4

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Miami at Cincinnati

Line: Cincinnati -3.5, o/u: 47

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com:

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Miami

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Miami

E, CFN Miami

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Miami

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Miami

CONSENSUS PICK: Miami

Week 4 NFL Expert Picks

Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans

Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas

Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis

Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil

NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore

LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina

New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas

Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 5

NEXT: Minnesota at New Orleans Expert Picks, Predictions

Minnesota at New Orleans

Line: Minnesota -2.5, o/u: 44

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New Orleans

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Minnesota

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New Orleans

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Minnesota

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Minnesota

E, CFN Minnesota

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Minnesota

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Minnesota

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Minnesota

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: New Orleans

CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota

Week 4 NFL Expert Picks

Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans

Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas

Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis

Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil

NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore

LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina

New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas

Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 5

Story continues

NEXT: Cleveland at Atlanta Expert Picks, Predictions

Cleveland at Atlanta

Line: Cleveland -1.5, o/u:

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Atlanta

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Atlanta

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Cleveland

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cleveland

E, CFN Cleveland

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Atlanta

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Atlanta

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Atlanta

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Atlanta

CONSENSUS PICK: Atlanta

Week 4 NFL Expert Picks

Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans

Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas

Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis

Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil

NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore

LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina

New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas

Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 5

NEXT: Washington at Dallas Expert Picks, Predictions

Washington at Dallas

Line: Dallas -3, o/u: 50

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Dallas

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Dallas

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Washington

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Washington

E, CFN Washington

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Dallas

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Dallas

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Dallas

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Washington

CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas

Week 4 NFL Expert Picks

Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans

Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas

Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis

Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil

NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore

LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina

New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas

Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 5

NEXT: Seattle at Detroit Expert Picks, Predictions

Seattle at Detroit

Line: Detroit -6, o/u: 50

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Detroit

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Detroit*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Detroit*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Detroit

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Detroit*

E, CFN Detroit*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Detroit

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Detroit*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Detroit

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Seattle

CONSENSUS PICK: Detroit*

Week 4 NFL Expert Picks

Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans

Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas

Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis

Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil

NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore

LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina

New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas

Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 5

NEXT: Tennessee at Indianapolis Expert Picks, Predictions

Tennessee at Indianapolis

Line: Indianapolis -3, o/u: 42.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Indianapolis

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Indianapolis

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Tennessee

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tennessee

E, CFN Tennessee

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Indianapolis

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tennessee

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Indianapolis

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Tennessee

CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee

Week 4 NFL Expert Picks

Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans

Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas

Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis

Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil

NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore

LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina

New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas

Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 5

NEXT: Chicago at New York Giants Expert Picks, Predictions

Chicago at New York Giants

Line: New York Giants -3.5, o/u: 39

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NY Giants

Pete Fiutak, CFN: NY Giants

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chicago

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com NY Giants

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Chicago

E, CFN Chicago

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Chicago

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: NY Giants

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: NY Giants

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Chicago

CONSENSUS PICK: Chicago

Week 4 NFL Expert Picks

Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans

Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas

Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis

Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil

NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore

LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina

New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas

Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 5

NEXT: Jacksonville at Philadelphia Expert Picks, Predictions

Jacksonville at Philadelphia

Line: Philadelphia -6.5, o/u: 48.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Philadelphia

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Philadelphia

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Philadelphia*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Philadelphia*

E, CFN Philadelphia

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Philadelphia

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Philadelphia

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Philadelphia

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Philadelphia

CONSENSUS PICK: Philadelphia

Week 4 NFL Expert Picks

Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans

Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas

Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis

Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil

NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore

LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina

New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas

Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 5

NEXT: New York Jets at Pittsburgh Expert Picks, Predictions

New York Jets at Pittsburgh

Line: Pittsburgh -3.5, o/u: 41.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NY Jets

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Pittsburgh

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Pittsburgh

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Pittsburgh

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Pittsburgh

E, CFN Pittsburgh

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Pittsburgh

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Pittsburgh

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Pittsburgh*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: NY Jets

CONSENSUS PICK: Pittsburgh

Week 4 NFL Expert Picks

Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans

Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas

Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis

Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil

NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore

LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina

New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas

Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 5

NEXT: Buffalo at Baltimore Expert Picks, Predictions

Buffalo at Baltimore

Line: Buffalo -3.5, o/u: 52

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Buffalo

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Buffalo*

E, CFN Buffalo

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Buffalo*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baltimore

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baltimore

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Baltimore

CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo

Week 4 NFL Expert Picks

Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans

Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas

Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis

Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil

NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore

LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina

New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas

Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 5

NEXT: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Expert Picks, Predictions

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston

Line: Los Angeles Chargers -5, o/u: 44.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com LA Chargers

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LA Chargers

E, CFN LA Chargers

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com LA Chargers

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Chargers

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Chargers*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Houston

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers

Week 4 NFL Expert Picks

Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans

Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas

Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis

Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil

NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore

LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina

New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas

Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 5

NEXT: Arizona at Carolina Expert Picks, Predictions

Arizona at Carolina

Line: Carolina -1.5, o/u: 44

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arizona

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Carolina

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Arizona

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Arizona

E, CFN Arizona

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Arizona

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Carolina

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Arizona

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Arizona

CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona

Week 4 NFL Expert Picks

Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans

Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas

Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis

Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil

NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore

LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina

New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas

Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 5

NEXT: New England at Green Bay Expert Picks, Predictions

New England at Green Bay

Line: Green Bay -10.5, o/u: 40

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Green Bay*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Green Bay*

E, CFN Green Bay

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Green Bay

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Green Bay

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Green Bay*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Green Bay

CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay

Week 4 NFL Expert Picks

Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans

Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas

Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis

Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil

NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore

LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina

New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas

Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 5

NEXT: Denver at Las Vegas Expert Picks, Predictions

Denver at Las Vegas

Line: Las Vegas -2, o/u: 44.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Las Vegas

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Las Vegas

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Denver

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Las Vegas

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Las Vegas

E, CFN Las Vegas

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Denver

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Denver

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Denver

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Las Vegas

CONSENSUS PICK: Las Vegas

Week 4 NFL Expert Picks

Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans

Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas

Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis

Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil

NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore

LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina

New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas

Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 5

NEXT: Kansas City at Tampa Bay Expert Picks, Predictions

Kansas City at Tampa Bay

Line: Kansas City -2.5, o/u: 45

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Kansas City

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Kansas City

E, CFN Kansas City

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Kansas City

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas City

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tampa Bay

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Tampa Bay

CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City

Week 4 NFL Expert Picks

Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans

Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas

Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis

Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil

NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore

LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina

New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas

Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 5

NEXT: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco Expert Picks, Predictions

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco

Line: San Francisco -2.5, o/u: 42.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams

Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Francisco

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com LA Rams

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LA Rams

E, CFN LA Rams

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com LA Rams

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Rams

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Rams

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: LA Rams

Week 4 NFL Expert Picks

Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans

Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas

Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis

Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil

NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore

LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina

New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas

Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 5

NEXT: Expert Picks So Far

Expert Picks So Far

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com

SU 20-27-1, ATS 16-32



Jeff Feyerer, CFN

SU 26-21-1, ATS 26-22



Pete Fiutak, CFN

SU 24-23-1, ATS 23-25



Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com

SU 27-20-1, ATS 24-24



Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

SU 21-26-1, ATS 26-22



Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com

SU 16-15-1, ATS 15-17



Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

SU 21-26-1, ATS 20-28



Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

SU 27-20-1, ATS 28-20



E, CFN

SU 21-24-1, SU 20-28



Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

SU 22-25-1, ATS 21-27



Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com

SU 24-23-1, ATS 24-24



Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

SU 24-23-1, ATS 21-27



Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

SU 21-26-1, ATS 22-26



Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN

SU 22-25-1, ATS 27-21



CONSENSUS PICK

SU 26-21-1, ATS 24-24

Week 4 NFL Expert Picks

Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans

Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas

Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis

Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil

NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore

LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina

New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas

Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran

Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule

College Football Expert Picks: Week 5

Story originally appeared on College Football News