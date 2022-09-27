NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 4
NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 4 highlighted by Buffalo at Baltimore, Rams at San Francisco, and Kansas City at Tampa Bay
NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 4
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Miami at Cincinnati
Line: Cincinnati -3.5, o/u: 47
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com:
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Miami
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Miami
E, CFN Miami
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Miami
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Miami
CONSENSUS PICK: Miami
Week 4 NFL Expert Picks
Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans
Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas
Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis
Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil
NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore
LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina
New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas
Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 5
NEXT: Minnesota at New Orleans Expert Picks, Predictions
Minnesota at New Orleans
Line: Minnesota -2.5, o/u: 44
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New Orleans
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Minnesota
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New Orleans
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Minnesota
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Minnesota
E, CFN Minnesota
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Minnesota
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Minnesota
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Minnesota
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: New Orleans
CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota
Week 4 NFL Expert Picks
Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans
Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas
Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis
Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil
NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore
LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina
New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas
Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 5
NEXT: Cleveland at Atlanta Expert Picks, Predictions
Cleveland at Atlanta
Line: Cleveland -1.5, o/u:
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Atlanta
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Atlanta
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Cleveland
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cleveland
E, CFN Cleveland
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Atlanta
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Atlanta
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Atlanta
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Atlanta
CONSENSUS PICK: Atlanta
Week 4 NFL Expert Picks
Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans
Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas
Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis
Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil
NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore
LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina
New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas
Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 5
NEXT: Washington at Dallas Expert Picks, Predictions
Washington at Dallas
Line: Dallas -3, o/u: 50
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Dallas
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Dallas
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Washington
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Washington
E, CFN Washington
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Dallas
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Dallas
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Dallas
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Washington
CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas
Week 4 NFL Expert Picks
Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans
Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas
Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis
Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil
NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore
LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina
New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas
Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 5
NEXT: Seattle at Detroit Expert Picks, Predictions
Seattle at Detroit
Line: Detroit -6, o/u: 50
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Detroit
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Detroit*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Detroit*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Detroit
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Detroit*
E, CFN Detroit*
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Detroit
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Detroit*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Detroit
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Seattle
CONSENSUS PICK: Detroit*
Week 4 NFL Expert Picks
Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans
Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas
Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis
Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil
NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore
LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina
New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas
Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 5
NEXT: Tennessee at Indianapolis Expert Picks, Predictions
Tennessee at Indianapolis
Line: Indianapolis -3, o/u: 42.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Indianapolis
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Indianapolis
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Tennessee
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tennessee
E, CFN Tennessee
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Indianapolis
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tennessee
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Indianapolis
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Tennessee
CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee
Week 4 NFL Expert Picks
Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans
Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas
Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis
Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil
NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore
LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina
New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas
Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 5
NEXT: Chicago at New York Giants Expert Picks, Predictions
Chicago at New York Giants
Line: New York Giants -3.5, o/u: 39
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NY Giants
Pete Fiutak, CFN: NY Giants
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Chicago
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com NY Giants
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Chicago
E, CFN Chicago
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Chicago
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: NY Giants
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: NY Giants
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Chicago
CONSENSUS PICK: Chicago
Week 4 NFL Expert Picks
Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans
Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas
Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis
Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil
NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore
LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina
New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas
Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 5
NEXT: Jacksonville at Philadelphia Expert Picks, Predictions
Jacksonville at Philadelphia
Line: Philadelphia -6.5, o/u: 48.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Philadelphia
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Philadelphia
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Philadelphia*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Philadelphia*
E, CFN Philadelphia
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Philadelphia
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Philadelphia
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Philadelphia
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Philadelphia
CONSENSUS PICK: Philadelphia
Week 4 NFL Expert Picks
Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans
Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas
Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis
Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil
NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore
LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina
New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas
Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 5
NEXT: New York Jets at Pittsburgh Expert Picks, Predictions
New York Jets at Pittsburgh
Line: Pittsburgh -3.5, o/u: 41.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NY Jets
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Pittsburgh
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Pittsburgh
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Pittsburgh
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Pittsburgh
E, CFN Pittsburgh
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Pittsburgh
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Pittsburgh
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Pittsburgh*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: NY Jets
CONSENSUS PICK: Pittsburgh
Week 4 NFL Expert Picks
Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans
Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas
Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis
Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil
NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore
LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina
New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas
Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 5
NEXT: Buffalo at Baltimore Expert Picks, Predictions
Buffalo at Baltimore
Line: Buffalo -3.5, o/u: 52
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Buffalo
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Buffalo*
E, CFN Buffalo
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Buffalo*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baltimore
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baltimore
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Baltimore
CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo
Week 4 NFL Expert Picks
Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans
Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas
Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis
Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil
NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore
LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina
New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas
Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 5
NEXT: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Expert Picks, Predictions
Los Angeles Chargers at Houston
Line: Los Angeles Chargers -5, o/u: 44.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com LA Chargers
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LA Chargers
E, CFN LA Chargers
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com LA Chargers
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Chargers
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Chargers*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Houston
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers
Week 4 NFL Expert Picks
Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans
Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas
Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis
Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil
NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore
LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina
New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas
Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 5
NEXT: Arizona at Carolina Expert Picks, Predictions
Arizona at Carolina
Line: Carolina -1.5, o/u: 44
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arizona
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Carolina
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Arizona
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Arizona
E, CFN Arizona
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Arizona
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Carolina
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Arizona
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Arizona
CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona
Week 4 NFL Expert Picks
Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans
Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas
Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis
Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil
NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore
LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina
New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas
Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 5
NEXT: New England at Green Bay Expert Picks, Predictions
New England at Green Bay
Line: Green Bay -10.5, o/u: 40
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Green Bay*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Green Bay*
E, CFN Green Bay
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Green Bay
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Green Bay
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Green Bay*
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Green Bay
CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay
Week 4 NFL Expert Picks
Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans
Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas
Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis
Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil
NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore
LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina
New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas
Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 5
NEXT: Denver at Las Vegas Expert Picks, Predictions
Denver at Las Vegas
Line: Las Vegas -2, o/u: 44.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Las Vegas
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Las Vegas
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Denver
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Las Vegas
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Las Vegas
E, CFN Las Vegas
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Denver
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Denver
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Denver
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Las Vegas
CONSENSUS PICK: Las Vegas
Week 4 NFL Expert Picks
Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans
Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas
Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis
Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil
NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore
LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina
New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas
Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 5
NEXT: Kansas City at Tampa Bay Expert Picks, Predictions
Kansas City at Tampa Bay
Line: Kansas City -2.5, o/u: 45
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Kansas City
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Kansas City
E, CFN Kansas City
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Kansas City
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas City
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tampa Bay
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Tampa Bay
CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City
Week 4 NFL Expert Picks
Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans
Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas
Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis
Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil
NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore
LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina
New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas
Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 5
NEXT: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco Expert Picks, Predictions
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco
Line: San Francisco -2.5, o/u: 42.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams
Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Francisco
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com LA Rams
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LA Rams
E, CFN LA Rams
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com LA Rams
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Rams
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Rams
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: LA Rams
Week 4 NFL Expert Picks
Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans
Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas
Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis
Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil
NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore
LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina
New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas
Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 5
NEXT: Expert Picks So Far
Expert Picks So Far
Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com
SU 20-27-1, ATS 16-32
Jeff Feyerer, CFN
SU 26-21-1, ATS 26-22
Pete Fiutak, CFN
SU 24-23-1, ATS 23-25
Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com
SU 27-20-1, ATS 24-24
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com
SU 21-26-1, ATS 26-22
Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com
SU 16-15-1, ATS 15-17
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
SU 21-26-1, ATS 20-28
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
SU 27-20-1, ATS 28-20
E, CFN
SU 21-24-1, SU 20-28
Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com
SU 22-25-1, ATS 21-27
Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com
SU 24-23-1, ATS 24-24
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com
SU 24-23-1, ATS 21-27
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
SU 21-26-1, ATS 22-26
Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN
SU 22-25-1, ATS 27-21
CONSENSUS PICK
SU 26-21-1, ATS 24-24
Week 4 NFL Expert Picks
Miami at Cincinnati | Minnesota at New Orleans
Cleveland at Atlanta | Washington at Dallas
Seattle at Detroit | Tennessee at Indianapolis
Chicago at NY Giants | Jacksonville at Phil
NY Jets at Pittsburgh | Buffalo at Baltimore
LA Chargers at Houston | Arizona at Carolina
New England at Green Bay | Denver at Las Vegas
Kansas City at Tampa Bay | LA Rams at San Fran
Expert Picks So Far | NFL Week 4 Schedule
College Football Expert Picks: Week 5