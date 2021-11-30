NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 13

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 13 highlighted by Dallas at New Orleans, Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati, and New England at Buffalo

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Week 13 NFL Expert Picks

Dallas at New Orleans | TB at Atlanta

Arizona at Chicago | Chargers at Cin

Minnesota at Detroit | Giants at Miami

Phil at Jets | Indianapolis at Houston

Wash at Vegas | Jacksonville at Rams

Baltimore at Pitt | San Fran at Seattle

Denver at KC | New England at Buffalo

Dallas at New Orleans | Results So Far

CFN Championship Week Picks

Dallas at New Orleans

8:20, FOX/NFL Network

Line: Dallas -4.5, o/u: 47.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Dallas

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Dallas

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Dallas

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Dallas

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Dallas

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Dallas

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Dallas

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Dallas*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: New Orleans

CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas

Week 13 NFL Expert Picks

Dallas at New Orleans | TB at Atlanta

Arizona at Chicago | Chargers at Cin

Minnesota at Detroit | Giants at Miami

Phil at Jets | Indianapolis at Houston

Wash at Vegas | Jacksonville at Rams

Baltimore at Pitt | San Fran at Seattle

Denver at KC | New England at Buffalo

Dallas at New Orleans | Results So Far

CFN Championship Week Picks

NEXT: Tampa Bay at Atlanta Expert Picks, Predictions

Tampa Bay at Atlanta

1:00, CBS

Line: Tampa Bay -11, o/u: 50.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Tampa Bay*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tampa Bay

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tampa Bay

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tampa Bay

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tampa Bay

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta

CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay

Story continues

Week 13 NFL Expert Picks

Dallas at New Orleans | TB at Atlanta

Arizona at Chicago | Chargers at Cin

Minnesota at Detroit | Giants at Miami

Phil at Jets | Indianapolis at Houston

Wash at Vegas | Jacksonville at Rams

Baltimore at Pitt | San Fran at Seattle

Denver at KC | New England at Buffalo

Dallas at New Orleans | Results So Far

CFN Championship Week Picks

NEXT: Arizona at Chicago Expert Picks, Predictions

Arizona at Chicago

1:00, CBS

Line: Arizona -7.5, o/u: 45.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Arizona

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arizona

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Arizona

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Chicago

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Arizona

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Arizona

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Arizona*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Chicago

CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona

Week 13 NFL Expert Picks

Dallas at New Orleans | TB at Atlanta

Arizona at Chicago | Chargers at Cin

Minnesota at Detroit | Giants at Miami

Phil at Jets | Indianapolis at Houston

Wash at Vegas | Jacksonville at Rams

Baltimore at Pitt | San Fran at Seattle

Denver at KC | New England at Buffalo

Dallas at New Orleans | Results So Far

CFN Championship Week Picks

NEXT: Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Expert Picks, Predictions

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati

1:00, CBS

Line: Cincinnati -3, o/u: 50.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Cincinnati

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chargers

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnnati

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Chargers

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Chargers

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Cincinnati

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Chargers

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Chargers

CONSENSUS PICK: Chargers

Week 13 NFL Expert Picks

Dallas at New Orleans | TB at Atlanta

Arizona at Chicago | Chargers at Cin

Minnesota at Detroit | Giants at Miami

Phil at Jets | Indianapolis at Houston

Wash at Vegas | Jacksonville at Rams

Baltimore at Pitt | San Fran at Seattle

Denver at KC | New England at Buffalo

Dallas at New Orleans | Results So Far

CFN Championship Week Picks

NEXT: Minnesota at Detroit Expert Picks, Predictions

Minnesota at Detroit

1:00, CBS

Line: Minnesota -7, o/u: 47

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Minnesota

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Minnesota*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Minnesota

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Minnesota

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Minnesota

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Minnesota*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Detroit

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Minnesota*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit

CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota*

Week 13 NFL Expert Picks

Dallas at New Orleans | TB at Atlanta

Arizona at Chicago | Chargers at Cin

Minnesota at Detroit | Giants at Miami

Phil at Jets | Indianapolis at Houston

Wash at Vegas | Jacksonville at Rams

Baltimore at Pitt | San Fran at Seattle

Denver at KC | New England at Buffalo

Dallas at New Orleans | Results So Far

CFN Championship Week Picks

NEXT: New York Giants at Miami Expert Picks, Predictions

New York Giants at Miami

1:00, CBS

Line: Miami -3, o/u: 42

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Miami

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miami

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Miami

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Giants

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Miami

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Giants

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami

CONSENSUS PICK: Miami

Week 13 NFL Expert Picks

Dallas at New Orleans | TB at Atlanta

Arizona at Chicago | Chargers at Cin

Minnesota at Detroit | Giants at Miami

Phil at Jets | Indianapolis at Houston

Wash at Vegas | Jacksonville at Rams

Baltimore at Pitt | San Fran at Seattle

Denver at KC | New England at Buffalo

Dallas at New Orleans | Results So Far

CFN Championship Week Picks

NEXT: Philadelphia at New York Jets Expert Picks, Predictions

Philadelphia at New York Jets

1:00, CBS

Line: Philadelphia -6.5, o/u: 45

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Philadelphia

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Philadelphia*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Philadelphia

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Philadelphia*

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Philadelphia

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Philadelphia

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Philadelphia*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Jets

CONSENSUS PICK: Philadelphia*

Week 13 NFL Expert Picks

Dallas at New Orleans | TB at Atlanta

Arizona at Chicago | Chargers at Cin

Minnesota at Detroit | Giants at Miami

Phil at Jets | Indianapolis at Houston

Wash at Vegas | Jacksonville at Rams

Baltimore at Pitt | San Fran at Seattle

Denver at KC | New England at Buffalo

Dallas at New Orleans | Results So Far

CFN Championship Week Picks

NEXT: Indianapolis at Houston Expert Picks, Predictions

Indianapolis at Houston

1:00, CBS

Line: Indianapolis -9, o/u: 46

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Indianapolis

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Indianapolis

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Indianapolis

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Indianapolis*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Indianapolis

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Indianapolis*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Indianapolis*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Indianapolis

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston

CONSENSUS PICK: Indianapolis

Week 13 NFL Expert Picks

Dallas at New Orleans | TB at Atlanta

Arizona at Chicago | Chargers at Cin

Minnesota at Detroit | Giants at Miami

Phil at Jets | Indianapolis at Houston

Wash at Vegas | Jacksonville at Rams

Baltimore at Pitt | San Fran at Seattle

Denver at KC | New England at Buffalo

Dallas at New Orleans | Results So Far

CFN Championship Week Picks

NEXT: Washington at Las Vegas Expert Picks, Predictions

Washington at Las Vegas

4:05, FOX

Line: Las Vegas -2.5, o/u: 48.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Las Vegas

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Las Vegas

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Las Vegas

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Las Vegas

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Washington

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Washington

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Washington

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Las Vegas

CONSENSUS PICK: Las Vegas

Week 13 NFL Expert Picks

Dallas at New Orleans | TB at Atlanta

Arizona at Chicago | Chargers at Cin

Minnesota at Detroit | Giants at Miami

Phil at Jets | Indianapolis at Houston

Wash at Vegas | Jacksonville at Rams

Baltimore at Pitt | San Fran at Seattle

Denver at KC | New England at Buffalo

Dallas at New Orleans | Results So Far

CFN Championship Week Picks

NEXT: Jacksonville at Los Angeles Rams Expert Picks, Predictions

Jacksonville at Los Angeles Rams

4:05, FOX

Line: Los Angeles Rams -13, o/u: 48

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Rams

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Rams*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Rams

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Rams

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Rams

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Rams

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Rams

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Rams*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Rams

CONSENSUS PICK: Rams

Week 13 NFL Expert Picks

Dallas at New Orleans | TB at Atlanta

Arizona at Chicago | Chargers at Cin

Minnesota at Detroit | Giants at Miami

Phil at Jets | Indianapolis at Houston

Wash at Vegas | Jacksonville at Rams

Baltimore at Pitt | San Fran at Seattle

Denver at KC | New England at Buffalo

Dallas at New Orleans | Results So Far

CFN Championship Week Picks

NEXT: Baltimore at Pittsburgh Expert Picks, Predictions

Baltimore at Pittsburgh

4:25, CBS

Line: Baltimore -3.5, o/u: 44

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Baltimore

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Baltimore

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Baltimore

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Baltimore

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baltimore

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baltimore

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Baltimore

CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore

Week 13 NFL Expert Picks

Dallas at New Orleans | TB at Atlanta

Arizona at Chicago | Chargers at Cin

Minnesota at Detroit | Giants at Miami

Phil at Jets | Indianapolis at Houston

Wash at Vegas | Jacksonville at Rams

Baltimore at Pitt | San Fran at Seattle

Denver at KC | New England at Buffalo

Dallas at New Orleans | Results So Far

CFN Championship Week Picks

NEXT: San Francisco at Seattle Expert Picks, Predictions

San Francisco at Seattle

4:25, CBS

Line: San Francisco -3.5, o/u: 45.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: San Francisco

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco

Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Francisco

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: San Francisco

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: San Francisco

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: San Francisco

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Seattle

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Francisco

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: San Francisco

CONSENSUS PICK: San Francisco

Week 13 NFL Expert Picks

Dallas at New Orleans | TB at Atlanta

Arizona at Chicago | Chargers at Cin

Minnesota at Detroit | Giants at Miami

Phil at Jets | Indianapolis at Houston

Wash at Vegas | Jacksonville at Rams

Baltimore at Pitt | San Fran at Seattle

Denver at KC | New England at Buffalo

Dallas at New Orleans | Results So Far

CFN Championship Week Picks

NEXT: Denver at Kansas City Expert Picks, Predictions

Denver at Kansas City

8:20, NBC

Line: Kansas City -10, o/u: 47

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Kansas City*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas City*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Kansas City*

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Kansas City*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas City

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas City*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Denver

CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City*

Week 13 NFL Expert Picks

Dallas at New Orleans | TB at Atlanta

Arizona at Chicago | Chargers at Cin

Minnesota at Detroit | Giants at Miami

Phil at Jets | Indianapolis at Houston

Wash at Vegas | Jacksonville at Rams

Baltimore at Pitt | San Fran at Seattle

Denver at KC | New England at Buffalo

Dallas at New Orleans | Results So Far

CFN Championship Week Picks

NEXT: New England at Buffalo Expert Picks, Predictions

New England at Buffalo

8:15, ESPN

Line: Buffalo -3, o/u: 43.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Buffalo

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Buffalo

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: New England

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New England

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New England

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: New England

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo

CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo

Week 13 NFL Expert Picks

Dallas at New Orleans | TB at Atlanta

Arizona at Chicago | Chargers at Cin

Minnesota at Detroit | Giants at Miami

Phil at Jets | Indianapolis at Houston

Wash at Vegas | Jacksonville at Rams

Baltimore at Pitt | San Fran at Seattle

Denver at KC | New England at Buffalo

Dallas at New Orleans | Results So Far

CFN Championship Week Picks

NEXT: NFL Expert Picks Results So Far

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander, VSIN

SU: 53-38 ATS: 46-45

Jeff Feyerer, CFN

SU: 110-66 ATS: 83-73

Pete Fiutak, CFN

SU: 111-62 ATS: 82-84

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

SU: 110-68 ATS: 96-83

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

SU: 97-53 ATS: 81-70

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com

SU: 97-59 ATS: 86-71

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com

SU: 111-78 ATS: 90-101

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

SU: 106-57 ATS: 99-67

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

SU: 92-72 ATS: 76-88

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

SU: 75-59 ATS: 58-76

John Williams, SoonersWire.com

SU: 64-42 ATS: 55-51

Clucko the Chicken, CFN

SU: 77-102 ATS: 89-90

CONSENSUS PICK

SU: 97-69 ATS: 79-87

Week 13 NFL Expert Picks

Dallas at New Orleans | TB at Atlanta

Arizona at Chicago | Chargers at Cin

Minnesota at Detroit | Giants at Miami

Phil at Jets | Indianapolis at Houston

Wash at Vegas | Jacksonville at Rams

Baltimore at Pitt | San Fran at Seattle

Denver at KC | New England at Buffalo

Dallas at New Orleans | Results So Far

CFN Championship Week Picks