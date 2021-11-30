NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 13

CollegeFootballNews.com
·11 min read
In this article:
NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 13 highlighted by Dallas at New Orleans, Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati, and New England at Buffalo

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Dallas at New Orleans

8:20, FOX/NFL Network
Line: Dallas -4.5, o/u: 47.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Dallas
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Dallas
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Dallas
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Dallas
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Dallas
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Dallas
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Dallas
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Dallas*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: New Orleans
CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas

Tampa Bay at Atlanta

1:00, CBS
Line: Tampa Bay -11, o/u: 50.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Tampa Bay*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tampa Bay
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tampa Bay
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tampa Bay
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tampa Bay
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta
CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay

Arizona at Chicago

1:00, CBS
Line: Arizona -7.5, o/u: 45.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Arizona
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arizona
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Arizona
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Chicago
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Arizona
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Arizona
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Arizona*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Chicago
CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati

1:00, CBS
Line: Cincinnati -3, o/u: 50.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Cincinnati
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Chargers
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnnati
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Chargers
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Chargers
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Cincinnati
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Chargers
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Chargers
CONSENSUS PICK: Chargers

Minnesota at Detroit

1:00, CBS
Line: Minnesota -7, o/u: 47

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Minnesota
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Minnesota*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Minnesota
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Minnesota
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Minnesota
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Minnesota*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Detroit
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Minnesota*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit
CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota*

New York Giants at Miami

1:00, CBS
Line: Miami -3, o/u: 42

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Miami
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miami
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Miami
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Giants
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Miami
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Giants
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami
CONSENSUS PICK: Miami

Philadelphia at New York Jets

1:00, CBS
Line: Philadelphia -6.5, o/u: 45

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Philadelphia
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Philadelphia*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Philadelphia
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Philadelphia*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Philadelphia
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Philadelphia
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Philadelphia*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Jets
CONSENSUS PICK: Philadelphia*

Indianapolis at Houston

1:00, CBS
Line: Indianapolis -9, o/u: 46

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Indianapolis
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Indianapolis
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Indianapolis
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Indianapolis*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Indianapolis
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Indianapolis*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Indianapolis*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Indianapolis
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston
CONSENSUS PICK: Indianapolis

Washington at Las Vegas

4:05, FOX
Line: Las Vegas -2.5, o/u: 48.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Las Vegas
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Las Vegas
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Las Vegas
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Las Vegas
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Washington
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Washington
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Washington
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Las Vegas
CONSENSUS PICK: Las Vegas

Jacksonville at Los Angeles Rams

4:05, FOX
Line: Los Angeles Rams -13, o/u: 48

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Rams
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Rams*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Rams
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Rams
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Rams
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Rams
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Rams
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Rams*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Rams
CONSENSUS PICK: Rams

Baltimore at Pittsburgh

4:25, CBS
Line: Baltimore -3.5, o/u: 44

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Baltimore
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Baltimore
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Baltimore
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Baltimore
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baltimore
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baltimore
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Baltimore
CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore

San Francisco at Seattle

4:25, CBS
Line: San Francisco -3.5, o/u: 45.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: San Francisco
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco
Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Francisco
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: San Francisco
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: San Francisco
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: San Francisco
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Seattle
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Francisco
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: San Francisco
CONSENSUS PICK: San Francisco

Denver at Kansas City

8:20, NBC
Line: Kansas City -10, o/u: 47

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Kansas City*
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas City*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Kansas City*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Kansas City*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas City
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas City*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Denver
CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City*

New England at Buffalo

8:15, ESPN
Line: Buffalo -3, o/u: 43.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Buffalo
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Buffalo
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: New England
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New England
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New England
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: New England
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo
CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander, VSIN
SU: 53-38 ATS: 46-45
Jeff Feyerer, CFN
SU: 110-66 ATS: 83-73
Pete Fiutak, CFN
SU: 111-62 ATS: 82-84
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com
SU: 110-68 ATS: 96-83
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
SU: 97-53 ATS: 81-70
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com
SU: 97-59 ATS: 86-71
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com
SU: 111-78 ATS: 90-101
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
SU: 106-57 ATS: 99-67
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com
SU: 92-72 ATS: 76-88
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
SU: 75-59 ATS: 58-76
John Williams, SoonersWire.com
SU: 64-42 ATS: 55-51
Clucko the Chicken, CFN
SU: 77-102 ATS: 89-90
CONSENSUS PICK
SU: 97-69 ATS: 79-87

