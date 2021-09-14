NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 2

NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 2 highlighted by Kansas City at Baltimore, Buffalo at Miami, and Las Vegas at Pittsburgh.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Week 2 NFL Expert Picks

Giants at Wash | Cin at Chicago

Houston at Clev | Rams at Indy

Buffalo at Miami | NE at Jets

SF at Phil | Vegas at Pitt

NO at Carolina | Denver at Jax

Minn at Arizona | Atlanta at TB

Dallas at Chargers | Tenn at Seattle

KC at Baltimore | Detroit at GB

Experts Picks So Far

New York Giants at Washington

8:20, NFL

Line: Washington -4, o/u: 41

Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NY Giants

Pete Fiutak, CFN: NY Giants

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: NY Giants

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: NY Giants

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Washington

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN NY Giants

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: NY Giants

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Washington

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Washington

CONSENSUS PICK: NY Giants

Cincinnati at Chicago

1:00, FOX

Line: Chicago -3, o/u: 45

Story continues

Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chicago

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Cincinnati

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Cincinnati

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Chicago

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati

CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati

Houston at Cleveland

1:00, CBS

Line: Cleveland -12.5, o/u: 48

Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cleveland

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Cleveland*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Cleveland

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cleveland

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Cleveland

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cleveland*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston

CONSENSUS PICK: Cleveland

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis

1:00, FOX

Line: Los Angeles Rams -4, o/u: 47.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Indianapolis

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: LA Rams

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Rams

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LA Rams

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Rams

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Indianapolis

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Indianapolis

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams

Buffalo at Miami

1:00, FOX

Line: Buffalo -3.5, o/u: 47.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miami

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miami

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Buffalo

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Buffalo*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Miami

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Buffalo*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami

CONSENSUS PICK: Miami

New England at New York Jets

1:00, CBS

Line: New England -5, o/u: 43

Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New England

Pete Fiutak, CFN: New England

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New England

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: New England

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: New England

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN New England

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: New England

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: New England

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Jets

CONSENSUS PICK: New England

San Francisco at Philadelphia

1:00, FOX

Line: San Francisco -3.5, o/u: 50

Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia

Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Francisco

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Philadelphia

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: San Francisco

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: San Francisco

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN San Francisco

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Philadelphia

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Philadelphia

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: San Francisco

CONSENSUS PICK: San Francisco

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh

1:00, CBS

Line: Pittsburgh -6 o/u: 47.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Pittsburgh*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Pittsburgh

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Pittsburgh*

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Pittsburgh

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Pittsburgh*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Las Vegas

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Pittsburgh

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Pittsburgh*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Las Vegas

CONSENSUS PICK: Pittsburgh*

New Orleans at Carolina

1:00, FOX

Line: New Orleans -3, o/u: 45

Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Carolina

Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Carolina

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: New Orleans

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: New Orleans

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN New Orleans

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: New Orleans

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Carolina

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: New Orleans

CONSENSUS PICK: New Orleans

Denver at Jacksonville

1:00, CBS

Line: Denver -6, o/u: 45.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Denver*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Denver

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Denver*

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Denver

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Denver

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Denver

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Denver

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Denver

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Jacksonville

CONSENSUS PICK: Denver

Minnesota at Arizona

4:05, FOX

Line: Arizona -4, o/u: 51

Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arizona

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arizona

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Arizona

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Arizona

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Arizona

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Arizona

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Arizona

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arizona

CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona

Atlanta at Tampa Bay

4:05, FOX

Line: Tampa Bay -13, o/u: 52

Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Tampa Bay

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tampa Bay*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tampa Bay

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tampa Bay*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta

CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay

Dallas at Los Angeles Chargers

4:25, CBS

Line: Los Angeles Chargers -3, o/u: 55

Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Dallas

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Dallas

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LA Chargers

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Dallas

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Chargers

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: LA Chargers

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers

Tennessee at Seattle

4:25, CBS

Line: Seattle -5.5, o/u: 54

Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tennessee

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Seattle

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Seattle

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Seattle

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Seattle

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Seattle

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Seattle

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tennessee

CONSENSUS PICK: Seattle

Kansas City at Baltimore

8:20, NBC

Line: Kansas City -3, o/u: 55.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Kansas City

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Kansas City

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Kansas City

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas City

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas City

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Baltimore

CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City

Detroit at Green Bay

8:15, ESPN

Line: Green Bay -10.5, o/u: 48.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Green Bay

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Green Bay*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Green Bay

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Green Bay

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Green Bay

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit

CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander, VSIN: SU: 9-7 ATS: 9-7

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: SU: 9-7 ATS: 8-8

Pete Fiutak, CFN: SU: 8-8 ATS: 7-9

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: SU: 12-4 ATS: 11-5

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: SU: 10-6 ATS: 7-9

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: SU: 8-8 ATS: 8-8

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN SU: 7-9 ATS: 6-10

Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: SU: 9-7 ATS: 8-8

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: SU: 0-0 ATS: 0-0

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: SU: 6-10 ATS: 8-8

CONSENSUS PICK: SU: 7-9 ATS: 8-8

