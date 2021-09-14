NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 2
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 2 highlighted by Kansas City at Baltimore, Buffalo at Miami, and Las Vegas at Pittsburgh.
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Week 2 NFL Expert Picks
Giants at Wash | Cin at Chicago
Houston at Clev | Rams at Indy
Buffalo at Miami | NE at Jets
SF at Phil | Vegas at Pitt
NO at Carolina | Denver at Jax
Minn at Arizona | Atlanta at TB
Dallas at Chargers | Tenn at Seattle
KC at Baltimore | Detroit at GB
Experts Picks So Far
New York Giants at Washington
8:20, NFL
Line: Washington -4, o/u: 41
Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NY Giants
Pete Fiutak, CFN: NY Giants
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: NY Giants
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: NY Giants
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Washington
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN NY Giants
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: NY Giants
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Washington
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Washington
CONSENSUS PICK: NY Giants
Week 2 NFL Expert Picks
Giants at Wash | Cin at Chicago
Houston at Clev | Rams at Indy
Buffalo at Miami | NE at Jets
SF at Phil | Vegas at Pitt
NO at Carolina | Denver at Jax
Minn at Arizona | Atlanta at TB
Dallas at Chargers | Tenn at Seattle
KC at Baltimore | Detroit at GB
Experts Picks So Far
NEXT: Cincinnati at Chicago Expert Picks, Predictions
Cincinnati at Chicago
1:00, FOX
Line: Chicago -3, o/u: 45
Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Chicago
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Cincinnati
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Cincinnati
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Chicago
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati
CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati
Week 2 NFL Expert Picks
Giants at Wash | Cin at Chicago
Houston at Clev | Rams at Indy
Buffalo at Miami | NE at Jets
SF at Phil | Vegas at Pitt
NO at Carolina | Denver at Jax
Minn at Arizona | Atlanta at TB
Dallas at Chargers | Tenn at Seattle
KC at Baltimore | Detroit at GB
Experts Picks So Far
NEXT: Houston at Cleveland Expert Picks, Predictions
Houston at Cleveland
1:00, CBS
Line: Cleveland -12.5, o/u: 48
Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cleveland
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Cleveland*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Cleveland
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cleveland
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Cleveland
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cleveland*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston
CONSENSUS PICK: Cleveland
Week 2 NFL Expert Picks
Giants at Wash | Cin at Chicago
Houston at Clev | Rams at Indy
Buffalo at Miami | NE at Jets
SF at Phil | Vegas at Pitt
NO at Carolina | Denver at Jax
Minn at Arizona | Atlanta at TB
Dallas at Chargers | Tenn at Seattle
KC at Baltimore | Detroit at GB
Experts Picks So Far
NEXT: Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Expert Picks, Predictions
Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis
1:00, FOX
Line: Los Angeles Rams -4, o/u: 47.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Indianapolis
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: LA Rams
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Rams
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LA Rams
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Rams
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Indianapolis
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Indianapolis
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams
Week 2 NFL Expert Picks
Giants at Wash | Cin at Chicago
Houston at Clev | Rams at Indy
Buffalo at Miami | NE at Jets
SF at Phil | Vegas at Pitt
NO at Carolina | Denver at Jax
Minn at Arizona | Atlanta at TB
Dallas at Chargers | Tenn at Seattle
KC at Baltimore | Detroit at GB
Experts Picks So Far
NEXT: Buffalo at Miami Expert Picks, Predictions
Buffalo at Miami
1:00, FOX
Line: Buffalo -3.5, o/u: 47.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miami
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miami
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Buffalo
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Buffalo*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Miami
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Buffalo*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami
CONSENSUS PICK: Miami
Week 2 NFL Expert Picks
Giants at Wash | Cin at Chicago
Houston at Clev | Rams at Indy
Buffalo at Miami | NE at Jets
SF at Phil | Vegas at Pitt
NO at Carolina | Denver at Jax
Minn at Arizona | Atlanta at TB
Dallas at Chargers | Tenn at Seattle
KC at Baltimore | Detroit at GB
Experts Picks So Far
NEXT: New England at New York Jets Expert Picks, Predictions
New England at New York Jets
1:00, CBS
Line: New England -5, o/u: 43
Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New England
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New England
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New England
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: New England
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: New England
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN New England
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: New England
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: New England
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Jets
CONSENSUS PICK: New England
Week 2 NFL Expert Picks
Giants at Wash | Cin at Chicago
Houston at Clev | Rams at Indy
Buffalo at Miami | NE at Jets
SF at Phil | Vegas at Pitt
NO at Carolina | Denver at Jax
Minn at Arizona | Atlanta at TB
Dallas at Chargers | Tenn at Seattle
KC at Baltimore | Detroit at GB
Experts Picks So Far
NEXT: San Francisco at Philadelphia Expert Picks, Predictions
San Francisco at Philadelphia
1:00, FOX
Line: San Francisco -3.5, o/u: 50
Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia
Pete Fiutak, CFN: San Francisco
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Philadelphia
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: San Francisco
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: San Francisco
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN San Francisco
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Philadelphia
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Philadelphia
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: San Francisco
CONSENSUS PICK: San Francisco
Week 2 NFL Expert Picks
Giants at Wash | Cin at Chicago
Houston at Clev | Rams at Indy
Buffalo at Miami | NE at Jets
SF at Phil | Vegas at Pitt
NO at Carolina | Denver at Jax
Minn at Arizona | Atlanta at TB
Dallas at Chargers | Tenn at Seattle
KC at Baltimore | Detroit at GB
Experts Picks So Far
NEXT: Las Vegas at Pittsburgh Expert Picks, Predictions
Las Vegas at Pittsburgh
1:00, CBS
Line: Pittsburgh -6 o/u: 47.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Pittsburgh*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Pittsburgh
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Pittsburgh*
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Pittsburgh
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Pittsburgh*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Las Vegas
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Pittsburgh
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Pittsburgh*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Las Vegas
CONSENSUS PICK: Pittsburgh*
Week 2 NFL Expert Picks
Giants at Wash | Cin at Chicago
Houston at Clev | Rams at Indy
Buffalo at Miami | NE at Jets
SF at Phil | Vegas at Pitt
NO at Carolina | Denver at Jax
Minn at Arizona | Atlanta at TB
Dallas at Chargers | Tenn at Seattle
KC at Baltimore | Detroit at GB
Experts Picks So Far
NEXT: New Orleans at Carolina Expert Picks, Predictions
New Orleans at Carolina
1:00, FOX
Line: New Orleans -3, o/u: 45
Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Carolina
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Carolina
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: New Orleans
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: New Orleans
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN New Orleans
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: New Orleans
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Carolina
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: New Orleans
CONSENSUS PICK: New Orleans
Week 2 NFL Expert Picks
Giants at Wash | Cin at Chicago
Houston at Clev | Rams at Indy
Buffalo at Miami | NE at Jets
SF at Phil | Vegas at Pitt
NO at Carolina | Denver at Jax
Minn at Arizona | Atlanta at TB
Dallas at Chargers | Tenn at Seattle
KC at Baltimore | Detroit at GB
Experts Picks So Far
NEXT: Denver at Jacksonville Expert Picks, Predictions
Denver at Jacksonville
1:00, CBS
Line: Denver -6, o/u: 45.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Denver*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Denver
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Denver*
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Denver
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Denver
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Denver
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Denver
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Denver
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Jacksonville
CONSENSUS PICK: Denver
Week 2 NFL Expert Picks
Giants at Wash | Cin at Chicago
Houston at Clev | Rams at Indy
Buffalo at Miami | NE at Jets
SF at Phil | Vegas at Pitt
NO at Carolina | Denver at Jax
Minn at Arizona | Atlanta at TB
Dallas at Chargers | Tenn at Seattle
KC at Baltimore | Detroit at GB
Experts Picks So Far
NEXT: Minnesota at Arizona Expert Picks, Predictions
Minnesota at Arizona
4:05, FOX
Line: Arizona -4, o/u: 51
Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arizona
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arizona
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Arizona
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Arizona
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Arizona
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Arizona
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Arizona
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arizona
CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona
NEXT: Atlanta at Tampa Bay Expert Picks, Predictions
Atlanta at Tampa Bay
4:05, FOX
Line: Tampa Bay -13, o/u: 52
Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Tampa Bay
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tampa Bay*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tampa Bay
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Tampa Bay
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tampa Bay*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta
CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay
Week 2 NFL Expert Picks
Giants at Wash | Cin at Chicago
Houston at Clev | Rams at Indy
Buffalo at Miami | NE at Jets
SF at Phil | Vegas at Pitt
NO at Carolina | Denver at Jax
Minn at Arizona | Atlanta at TB
Dallas at Chargers | Tenn at Seattle
KC at Baltimore | Detroit at GB
Experts Picks So Far
NEXT: Dallas at Los Angeles Chargers Expert Picks, Predictions
Dallas at Los Angeles Chargers
4:25, CBS
Line: Los Angeles Chargers -3, o/u: 55
Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Dallas
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Dallas
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LA Chargers
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Dallas
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Chargers
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: LA Chargers
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers
Week 2 NFL Expert Picks
Giants at Wash | Cin at Chicago
Houston at Clev | Rams at Indy
Buffalo at Miami | NE at Jets
SF at Phil | Vegas at Pitt
NO at Carolina | Denver at Jax
Minn at Arizona | Atlanta at TB
Dallas at Chargers | Tenn at Seattle
KC at Baltimore | Detroit at GB
Experts Picks So Far
NEXT: Tennessee at Seattle Expert Picks, Predictions
Tennessee at Seattle
4:25, CBS
Line: Seattle -5.5, o/u: 54
Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tennessee
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Seattle
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Seattle
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Seattle
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Seattle
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Seattle
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Seattle
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tennessee
CONSENSUS PICK: Seattle
NEXT: Kansas City at Baltimore Expert Picks, Predictions
Kansas City at Baltimore
8:20, NBC
Line: Kansas City -3, o/u: 55.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Kansas City
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Kansas City
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Kansas City
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Kansas City
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas City
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Baltimore
CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City
Week 2 NFL Expert Picks
Giants at Wash | Cin at Chicago
Houston at Clev | Rams at Indy
Buffalo at Miami | NE at Jets
SF at Phil | Vegas at Pitt
NO at Carolina | Denver at Jax
Minn at Arizona | Atlanta at TB
Dallas at Chargers | Tenn at Seattle
KC at Baltimore | Detroit at GB
Experts Picks So Far
NEXT: Detroit at Green Bay Expert Picks, Predictions
Detroit at Green Bay
8:15, ESPN
Line: Green Bay -10.5, o/u: 48.5
Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: Green Bay
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Green Bay*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Green Bay
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: Green Bay
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Green Bay
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit
CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay
NEXT: Results So Far
Experts, Results So Far …
Gill Alexander, VSIN: SU: 9-7 ATS: 9-7
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: SU: 9-7 ATS: 8-8
Pete Fiutak, CFN: SU: 8-8 ATS: 7-9
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: SU: 12-4 ATS: 11-5
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: SU: 10-6 ATS: 7-9
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: SU: 8-8 ATS: 8-8
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN SU: 7-9 ATS: 6-10
Nick Shepkowski, @Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com: SU: 9-7 ATS: 8-8
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: SU: 0-0 ATS: 0-0
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: SU: 6-10 ATS: 8-8
CONSENSUS PICK: SU: 7-9 ATS: 8-8
Week 2 NFL Expert Picks
Giants at Wash | Cin at Chicago
Houston at Clev | Rams at Indy
Buffalo at Miami | NE at Jets
SF at Phil | Vegas at Pitt
NO at Carolina | Denver at Jax
Minn at Arizona | Atlanta at TB
Dallas at Chargers | Tenn at Seattle
KC at Baltimore | Detroit at GB