NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 16
NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 16 highlighted by San Francisco at Tennessee, Buffalo at New England, and Baltimore at Cincinnati
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
– NFL Schedule & Game Previews
– Bowl Schedule & Predictions
San Francisco at Tennessee
8:20, FOX/NFL Network
Line: San Francisco -3.5, o/u: 44.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tennessee
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: San Francisco
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: San Francisco
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tennessee
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: San Francisco
CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee
NEXT: Cleveland at Green Bay
Cleveland at Green Bay
4:30, FOX/NFL Network
Line: Green Bay -7, o/u: 44.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Green Bay
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Green Bay
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Green Bay
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Green Bay
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cleveland
CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay
NEXT: Indianapolis at Arizona
Indianapolis at Arizona
8:15, NFL Network
Line: PICK, o/u: 49.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Indianapolis
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arizona
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Indianapolis
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Indianapolis
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Arizona
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Indianapolis
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arizona
CONSENSUS PICK: Indianapolis
NEXT: Detroit at Atlanta
Detroit at Atlanta
1:00, FOX
Line: Atlanta -6, o/u: 42.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Atlanta
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Atlanta
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Atlanta
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Atlanta*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Detroit
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Detroit
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Atlanta
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit
CONSENSUS PICK: Atlanta
NEXT: Baltimore at Cincinnati
Baltimore at Cincinnati
1:00, CBS
Line: Cincinnati -2.5, o/u: 44.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Baltimore
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Cincinnati
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Cincinnati
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Baltimore
CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati
NEXT: Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota
Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota
1:00, FOX
Line: Los Angeles Rams -3, o/u: 49
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Minnesota
Pete Fiutak, CFN: MInnesota
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: LA Rams
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Rams
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Rams
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Rams
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Minnesota
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams
NEXT: Buffalo at New England
Buffalo at New England
1:00, CBS
Line: New England -2.5, o/u: 43.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New England
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: New England
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Buffalo
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New England
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: New England
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo
CONSENSUS PICK: New England
NEXT: Jacksonville at New York Jets
Jacksonville at New York Jets
1:00, CBS
Line: New York Jets -2.5, o/u: 41.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NY Jets
Pete Fiutak, CFN: NY Jets
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: NY Jets
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: NY Jets
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Jacksonville
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: NY Jets
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: NY Jets
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Jacksonville
CONSENSUS PICK: NY Jets
NEXT: New York Giants at Philadelphia
New York Giants at Philadelphia
1:00, FOX
Line: Philadelphia -10, o/u: 41.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Philadelphia*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Philadelphia*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Philadelphia*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Philadelphia*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Philadelphia*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Philadelphia*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Giants
CONSENSUS PICK: Philadelphia*
NEXT: Tampa Bay at Carolina
Tampa Bay at Carolina
1:00, FOX
Line: Tampa Bay -11, o/u: 44.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tampa Bay
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tampa Bay
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tampa Bay
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tampa Bay
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Carolina
CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay
NEXT: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston
Los Angeles Chargers at Houston
4:05, CBS
Line: Los Angeles Chargers -9.5, o/u: 45.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: LA Chargers
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Chargers*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Chargers
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Chargers*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers*
NEXT: Chicago at Seattle
Chicago at Seattle
4:05, FOX
Line: Seattle -7, o/u: 44
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Seattle
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Seattle*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Seattle
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Seattle
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Chicago
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Seattle*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Seattle*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Chicago
CONSENSUS PICK: Seattle*
NEXT: Pittsburgh at Kansas City
Pittsburgh at Kansas City
4:25, CBS
Line: Kansas City -10, o/u: 46
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Pittsburgh
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas City*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Kansas City
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Kansas City*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas City*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Kansas City
CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City*
NEXT: Denver at Las Vegas
Denver at Las Vegas
4:25, CBS
Line: Las Vegas -1, o/u: 41.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Denver
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Denver
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Las Vegas
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Las Vegas
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Denver
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Denver
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Las Vegas
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Las Vegas
CONSENSUS PICK: Denver
NEXT: Washington at Dallas
Washington at Dallas
8:20, NBC
Line: Dallas -10.5, o/u: 47
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Dallas*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Dallas*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Dallas
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Dallas*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Dallas*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Dallas*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Dallas
CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas*
NEXT: Miami at New Orleans
Miami at New Orleans
8:15, ESPN
Line: New Orleans -3, o/u: 38.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miami
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New Orleans
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: New Orleans
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: New Orleans
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Miami
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: New Orleans
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami
CONSENSUS PICK: New Orleans
NEXT: NFL Expert Picks Results So Far
Experts, Results So Far …
Gill Alexander, VSIN
SU: 71-50 ATS: 57-64
Jeff Feyerer, CFN
SU: 137-83 ATS: 101-99
Pete Fiutak, CFN
SU: 140-77 ATS: 105-105
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com
SU: 129-79 ATS: 110-99
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
SU: 123-67 ATS: 104-91
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com
SU: 127-73 ATS: 105-96
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com
SU: 131-88 ATS: 115-120
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
SU: 126-67 ATS: 113-83
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com
SU: 124-84 ATS: 103-105
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
SU: 106-72 ATS: 77-101
Clucko the Chicken, CFN
SU: 92-131 ATS: 105-118
CONSENSUS PICK
SU: 127-83 ATS: 100-110
Week 16 NFL Expert Picks
San Fran at Tenn | Clev at Green Bay
Indy at Arizona | Detroit at Atlanta
Balt at Cincinnati | LA Rams at Minn
Buffalo at NE | Jacksonville at Jets
Giants at Phil | Tampa Bay at Carolina
Chargers at Houston | Chicago at Seattle
Pitt at Kansas City | Denver at Las Vegas
Wash at Dallas | Miami at New Orleans
Results So Far | NFL Schedule Predictions
Expert Bowl Picks: CFP & NY6
Dec 17-27 Bowls | Dec 28-Jan 4