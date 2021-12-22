NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 16

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 16 highlighted by San Francisco at Tennessee, Buffalo at New England, and Baltimore at Cincinnati

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

San Francisco at Tennessee

8:20, FOX/NFL Network

Line: San Francisco -3.5, o/u: 44.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tennessee

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: San Francisco

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: San Francisco

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tennessee

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: San Francisco

CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee

Cleveland at Green Bay

4:30, FOX/NFL Network

Line: Green Bay -7, o/u: 44.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Green Bay

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Green Bay

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Green Bay

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Green Bay

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cleveland

CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay

Indianapolis at Arizona

8:15, NFL Network

Line: PICK, o/u: 49.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Indianapolis

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arizona

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Indianapolis

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Indianapolis

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Arizona

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Indianapolis

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arizona

CONSENSUS PICK: Indianapolis

Detroit at Atlanta

1:00, FOX

Line: Atlanta -6, o/u: 42.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Atlanta

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Atlanta

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Atlanta

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Atlanta*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Detroit

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Detroit

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Atlanta

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit

CONSENSUS PICK: Atlanta

Baltimore at Cincinnati

1:00, CBS

Line: Cincinnati -2.5, o/u: 44.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Baltimore

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Cincinnati

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Cincinnati

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Baltimore

CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota

1:00, FOX

Line: Los Angeles Rams -3, o/u: 49

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Minnesota

Pete Fiutak, CFN: MInnesota

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: LA Rams

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Rams

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Rams

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Rams

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Minnesota

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams

Buffalo at New England

1:00, CBS

Line: New England -2.5, o/u: 43.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo

Pete Fiutak, CFN: New England

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: New England

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Buffalo

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New England

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: New England

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo

CONSENSUS PICK: New England

Jacksonville at New York Jets

1:00, CBS

Line: New York Jets -2.5, o/u: 41.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NY Jets

Pete Fiutak, CFN: NY Jets

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: NY Jets

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: NY Jets

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Jacksonville

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: NY Jets

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: NY Jets

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Jacksonville

CONSENSUS PICK: NY Jets

New York Giants at Philadelphia

1:00, FOX

Line: Philadelphia -10, o/u: 41.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Philadelphia*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Philadelphia*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Philadelphia*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Philadelphia*

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Philadelphia*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Philadelphia*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Giants

CONSENSUS PICK: Philadelphia*

Tampa Bay at Carolina

1:00, FOX

Line: Tampa Bay -11, o/u: 44.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tampa Bay

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tampa Bay

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tampa Bay

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tampa Bay

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Carolina

CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston

4:05, CBS

Line: Los Angeles Chargers -9.5, o/u: 45.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: LA Chargers

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Chargers*

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Chargers

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Chargers*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers*

Chicago at Seattle

4:05, FOX

Line: Seattle -7, o/u: 44

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Seattle

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Seattle*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Seattle

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Seattle

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Chicago

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Seattle*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Seattle*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Chicago

CONSENSUS PICK: Seattle*

Pittsburgh at Kansas City

4:25, CBS

Line: Kansas City -10, o/u: 46

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Pittsburgh

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas City*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Kansas City

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Kansas City*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas City*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Kansas City

CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City*

Denver at Las Vegas

4:25, CBS

Line: Las Vegas -1, o/u: 41.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Denver

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Denver

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Las Vegas

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Las Vegas

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Denver

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Denver

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Las Vegas

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Las Vegas

CONSENSUS PICK: Denver

Washington at Dallas

8:20, NBC

Line: Dallas -10.5, o/u: 47

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Dallas*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Dallas*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Dallas

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Dallas*

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Dallas*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Dallas*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Dallas

CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas*

Miami at New Orleans

8:15, ESPN

Line: New Orleans -3, o/u: 38.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miami

Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New Orleans

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: New Orleans

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: New Orleans

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Miami

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: New Orleans

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami

CONSENSUS PICK: New Orleans

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander, VSIN

SU: 71-50 ATS: 57-64

Jeff Feyerer, CFN

SU: 137-83 ATS: 101-99

Pete Fiutak, CFN

SU: 140-77 ATS: 105-105

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

SU: 129-79 ATS: 110-99

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

SU: 123-67 ATS: 104-91

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com

SU: 127-73 ATS: 105-96

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com

SU: 131-88 ATS: 115-120

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

SU: 126-67 ATS: 113-83

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

SU: 124-84 ATS: 103-105

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

SU: 106-72 ATS: 77-101

Clucko the Chicken, CFN

SU: 92-131 ATS: 105-118

CONSENSUS PICK

SU: 127-83 ATS: 100-110

