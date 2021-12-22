NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 16

CollegeFootballNews.com
·13 min read
In this article:
NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 16 highlighted by San Francisco at Tennessee, Buffalo at New England, and Baltimore at Cincinnati

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

NFL Schedule & Game Previews
Bowl Schedule & Predictions

San Francisco at Tennessee

8:20, FOX/NFL Network
Line: San Francisco -3.5, o/u: 44.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tennessee
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: San Francisco
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: San Francisco
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tennessee
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: San Francisco
CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee

NEXT: Cleveland at Green Bay

Cleveland at Green Bay

4:30, FOX/NFL Network
Line: Green Bay -7, o/u: 44.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Green Bay
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Green Bay
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Green Bay
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Green Bay
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Green Bay
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Green Bay
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cleveland
CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay

NEXT: Indianapolis at Arizona

Indianapolis at Arizona

8:15, NFL Network
Line: PICK, o/u: 49.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Indianapolis
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arizona
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Indianapolis
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Indianapolis
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Arizona
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Indianapolis
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arizona
CONSENSUS PICK: Indianapolis

NEXT: Detroit at Atlanta

Detroit at Atlanta

1:00, FOX
Line: Atlanta -6, o/u: 42.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Atlanta
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Atlanta
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Atlanta
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Atlanta*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Detroit
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Detroit
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Atlanta
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit
CONSENSUS PICK: Atlanta

NEXT: Baltimore at Cincinnati

Baltimore at Cincinnati

1:00, CBS
Line: Cincinnati -2.5, o/u: 44.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Baltimore
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Cincinnati
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Cincinnati
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Baltimore
CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati

NEXT: Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota

1:00, FOX
Line: Los Angeles Rams -3, o/u: 49

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Minnesota
Pete Fiutak, CFN: MInnesota
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: LA Rams
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Rams
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Rams
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Rams
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Minnesota
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams

NEXT: Buffalo at New England

Buffalo at New England

1:00, CBS
Line: New England -2.5, o/u: 43.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New England
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: New England
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Buffalo
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New England
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: New England
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo
CONSENSUS PICK: New England

NEXT: Jacksonville at New York Jets

Jacksonville at New York Jets

1:00, CBS
Line: New York Jets -2.5, o/u: 41.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NY Jets
Pete Fiutak, CFN: NY Jets
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: NY Jets
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: NY Jets
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Jacksonville
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: NY Jets
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: NY Jets
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Jacksonville
CONSENSUS PICK: NY Jets

NEXT: New York Giants at Philadelphia

New York Giants at Philadelphia

1:00, FOX
Line: Philadelphia -10, o/u: 41.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Philadelphia*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Philadelphia*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Philadelphia*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Philadelphia*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Philadelphia*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Philadelphia*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Giants
CONSENSUS PICK: Philadelphia*

NEXT: Tampa Bay at Carolina

Tampa Bay at Carolina

1:00, FOX
Line: Tampa Bay -11, o/u: 44.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tampa Bay*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tampa Bay
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tampa Bay
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tampa Bay
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tampa Bay
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Carolina
CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay

NEXT: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston

4:05, CBS
Line: Los Angeles Chargers -9.5, o/u: 45.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: LA Chargers
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Chargers*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Chargers
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Chargers*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers*

NEXT: Chicago at Seattle

Chicago at Seattle

4:05, FOX
Line: Seattle -7, o/u: 44

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Seattle
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Seattle*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Seattle
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Seattle
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Chicago
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Seattle*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Seattle*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Chicago
CONSENSUS PICK: Seattle*

NEXT: Pittsburgh at Kansas City

Pittsburgh at Kansas City

4:25, CBS
Line: Kansas City -10, o/u: 46

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Pittsburgh
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas City*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Kansas City
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Kansas City*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas City*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Kansas City
CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City*

NEXT: Denver at Las Vegas

Denver at Las Vegas

4:25, CBS
Line: Las Vegas -1, o/u: 41.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Denver
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Denver
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Las Vegas
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Las Vegas
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Denver
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Denver
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Las Vegas
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Las Vegas
CONSENSUS PICK: Denver

NEXT: Washington at Dallas

Washington at Dallas

8:20, NBC
Line: Dallas -10.5, o/u: 47

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Dallas*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Dallas*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Dallas
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Dallas*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Dallas*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Dallas*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Dallas
CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas*

NEXT: Miami at New Orleans

Miami at New Orleans

8:15, ESPN
Line: New Orleans -3, o/u: 38.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miami
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New Orleans
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: New Orleans
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: New Orleans
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Miami
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: New Orleans
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami
CONSENSUS PICK: New Orleans

NEXT: NFL Expert Picks Results So Far

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander, VSIN
SU: 71-50 ATS: 57-64
Jeff Feyerer, CFN
SU: 137-83 ATS: 101-99
Pete Fiutak, CFN
SU: 140-77 ATS: 105-105
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com
SU: 129-79 ATS: 110-99
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
SU: 123-67 ATS: 104-91
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com
SU: 127-73 ATS: 105-96
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com
SU: 131-88 ATS: 115-120
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
SU: 126-67 ATS: 113-83
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com
SU: 124-84 ATS: 103-105
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
SU: 106-72 ATS: 77-101
Clucko the Chicken, CFN
SU: 92-131 ATS: 105-118
CONSENSUS PICK
SU: 127-83 ATS: 100-110

