NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 8

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 8 highlighted by Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, Green Bay at Buffalo, New York Giants at Seattle

NFL Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 8

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay

Line: Baltimore -1.5, o/u: 45

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Tampa Bay

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Baltimore

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Baltimore

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Baltimore

E, CFN Baltimore

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Baltimore

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Baltimore

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baltimore

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baltimore

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Tampa Bay

CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore

Denver at Jacksonville

Line: Jacksonville -3, o/u: 39.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Jacksonville

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Jacksonville

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Jacksonville

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Jacksonville

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Denver

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Jacksonville

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Jacksonville

E, CFN Jacksonville

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Jacksonville

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Jacksonville

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Jacksonville

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Jacksonville

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Denver

CONSENSUS PICK: Jacksonville

Carolina at Atlanta

Line: Atlanta -5, o/u: 42

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Atlanta*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Atlanta*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Atlanta*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Carolina

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Atlanta

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Atlanta*

E, CFN Atlanta*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Atlanta

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com:

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Atlanta*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Atlanta

CONSENSUS PICK: Atlanta*

Chicago at Dallas

Line: Dallas -10.5, o/u: 42.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Dallas*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Dallas

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Dallas*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Dallas

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Dallas*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Dallas*

E, CFN Dallas*

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Dallas*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Dallas

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Dallas*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Dallas*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Chicago

CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas*

Miami at Detroit

Line: Miami -3, o/u: 50.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Miami

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Detroit

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Miami

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Detroit

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Miami

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Miami

E, CFN Miami

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Miami

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Miami

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Miami

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Miami

CONSENSUS PICK: Miami

Arizona at Minnesota

Line: Minnesota -3.5, o/u: 49

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Minnesota

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arizona

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Minnesota*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Minnesota

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: MInnesota

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Minnesota

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Arizona

E, CFN Arizona

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Arizona

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Minnesota

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Arizona

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Minnesota

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Arizona

CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota*

Las Vegas at New Orleans

Line: Las Vegas -2, o/u: 48

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Las Vegas

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Las Vegas

Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Las Vegas

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New Orleans

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Las Vegas

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Las Vegas

E, CFN Las Vegas

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Las Vegas

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Las Vegas

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Las Vegas

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Las Vegas

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Las Vegas

CONSENSUS PICK: Las Vegas

New England at New York Jets

Line: New England -2.5, o/u: 41

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: New England

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NY Jets

Pete Fiutak, CFN: NY Jets

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: New England

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New England

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com NY Jets

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN New England

E, CFN NY Jets

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com NY Jets

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com NY Jets

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: NY Jets

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: NY Jets

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: New England

CONSENSUS PICK: NY Jets

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

Line: Philadelphia -10.5, o/u: 43.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Philadelphia*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Philadelphia

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Philadelphia*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Philadelphia*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Philadelphia*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Philadelphia*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Philadelphia

E, CFN Philadelphia

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Philadelphia*

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Philadelphia

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Philadelphia*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Philadelphia*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Pittsburgh

CONSENSUS PICK: Philadelphia*

Tennessee at Houston

Line: Tennessee -1.5, o/u: 40.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Tennessee

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tennessee

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Houston

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Tennessee

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Tennessee

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Tennessee

E, CFN Tennessee

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Tennessee

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Tennessee

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Tennessee

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tennessee

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Tennessee

CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee

Washington at Indianapolis

Line: Indianapolis -3, o/u: 40

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Washington

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Washington

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Washington

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Washington

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Indianapolis

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Washington

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Washington

E, CFN Washington

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Washington

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Indianapolis

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Washington

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Indianapolis*

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Indianapolis

CONSENSUS PICK: Washington

San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams

Line: San Francisco -1.5, o/u: 43

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: San Francisco

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: San Francisco

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com LA Rams

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN LA Rams

E, CFN San Francisco

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com LA Rams

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com San Francisco

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Rams

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: San Francisco

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: LA Rams

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams

New York Giants at Seattle

Line: Seattle -3, o/u: 45

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: NY Giants

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NY Giants

Pete Fiutak, CFN: NY Giants

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: NY Giants

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Seattle

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com LA Rams

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Seattle

E, CFN NY Giants

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com LA Rams

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Seattle

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Rams

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Seattle

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: NY Giants

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams

Green Bay at Buffalo

Line: Buffalo -10.5, o/u: 47.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Buffalo*

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo*

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Buffalo

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Buffalo

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Buffalo

E, CFN Buffalo

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Buffalo

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Buffalo

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buffalo*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Buffalo

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Green Bay

CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo*

Cincinnati at Cleveland

Line: Cincinnati -3, o/u: 47.5

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com: Cincinnati

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cincinnati

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cincinnati

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com: Cincinnati

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cincinnati

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com Cincinnati

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Cincinnati

E, CFN Cincinnati

Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com Cincinnati

Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com Cincinnati

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cincinnati

Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN: Cleveland

CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati

Expert Picks So Far

Evan Bredeson, CornhuskersWire.com

SU 49-41-1 ATS 43-46-1

Jeff Feyerer, CFN

SU 54-53-1 ATS 55-52-1

Pete Fiutak, CFN

SU 56-51-1 ATS 58-49-1

Cami Griffin, LonghornsWire.com

SU 66-41-1 ATS 57-50-1

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com SU 49-58-1 ATS 49-58-1



Joey Ickes, AggiesWire.com

SU 16-15-1, ATS 15-17



Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

SU 58-49-1 ATS 52-55-1

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

SU 59-48-1 ATS 64-43-1



E, CFN

SU 58-49-1 ATS 61-46-1



Tyler Nettuno, LSUTigerswire.com

SU 49-41-1 ATS 43-46-1



Zack Pearson, TarHeelswire.com

SU 50-43-1 ATS 54-39-1



Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

SU 60-47-1 ATS 52-55-1



Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

SU 55-52-1 ATS 58-48-1



Clucko the Chicken (a coin flip), CFN

SU 51-56-1 ATS 57-50-1



CONSENSUS PICK

SU 63-44-1 ATS 58-49-1

