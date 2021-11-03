NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 9

NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 9 highlighted by Green Bay at Kansas City, Tennessee at Los Angeles Rams, and Cleveland at Cincinnati.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

Week 9 NFL Expert Picks

Jets at Indy | Cleveland at Cincy

Denver at Dallas | Houston at Miami

Atlanta at New Orleans | Vegas at Giants

New England at Carolina | Buffalo at Jax

Minnesota at Baltimore | Chargers at Phil

Green Bay at KC | Arizona at San Fran

Tennessee at LA Rams | Chicago at Pitt

NFL Picks: Results So Far

CFN Expert Week 10 College Picks

New York Jets at Indianapolis

8:20, FOX/NFL Network

Line: Indianapolis -10.5, o/u: 46.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Indianapolis

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Indianapolis

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Indianapolis*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Indianapolis

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Indianapolis*

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Indianapolis*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Indianapolis*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Indianapolis*

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Indianapolis*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Jets

CONSENSUS PICK: Indianapolis*

Week 9 NFL Expert Picks

Jets at Indy | Cleveland at Cincy

Denver at Dallas | Houston at Miami

Atlanta at New Orleans | Vegas at Giants

New England at Carolina | Buffalo at Jax

Minnesota at Baltimore | Chargers at Phil

Green Bay at KC | Arizona at San Fran

Tennessee at LA Rams | Chicago at Pitt

NFL Picks: Results So Far

CFN Expert Week 10 College Picks

NEXT: Cleveland at Cincinnati Expert Picks, Predictions

Cleveland at Cincinnati

1:00, CBS

Line: Cincinnati -2.5, o/u: 46.5

Story continues

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cleveland

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cincinnati

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Cincinnati

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Cincinnati

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cleveland

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Cincinnati

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati

CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati

Week 9 NFL Expert Picks

Jets at Indy | Cleveland at Cincy

Denver at Dallas | Houston at Miami

Atlanta at New Orleans | Vegas at Giants

New England at Carolina | Buffalo at Jax

Minnesota at Baltimore | Chargers at Phil

Green Bay at KC | Arizona at San Fran

Tennessee at LA Rams | Chicago at Pitt

NFL Picks: Results So Far

CFN Expert Week 10 College Picks

NEXT: Denver at Dallas Expert Picks, Predictions

Denver at Dallas

1:00, FOX

Line: Dallas -9.5, o/u: 49.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Denver

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Dallas

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Dallas*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Dallas

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Dallas*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Dallas*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Dallas*

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Dallas*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Denver

CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas*

Week 9 NFL Expert Picks

Jets at Indy | Cleveland at Cincy

Denver at Dallas | Houston at Miami

Atlanta at New Orleans | Vegas at Giants

New England at Carolina | Buffalo at Jax

Minnesota at Baltimore | Chargers at Phil

Green Bay at KC | Arizona at San Fran

Tennessee at LA Rams | Chicago at Pitt

NFL Picks: Results So Far

CFN Expert Week 10 College Picks

NEXT: Houston at Miami Expert Picks, Predictions

Houston at Miami

1:00, FOX

Line: Miami -6.5, o/u: 46

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miami*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miami

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Miami

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Miami

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Miami

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Miami

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami*

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Miami*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami

CONSENSUS PICK: Miami

NEXT: Atlanta at New Orleans Expert Picks, Predictions

Atlanta at New Orleans

1:00, CBS

Line: New Orleans -6, o/u: 42.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Atlanta

Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New Orleans

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: New Orleans

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Atlanta

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New Orleans

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: New Orleans*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New Orleans

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: New Orleans

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta

CONSENSUS PICK: New Orleans

Week 9 NFL Expert Picks

Jets at Indy | Cleveland at Cincy

Denver at Dallas | Houston at Miami

Atlanta at New Orleans | Vegas at Giants

New England at Carolina | Buffalo at Jax

Minnesota at Baltimore | Chargers at Phil

Green Bay at KC | Arizona at San Fran

Tennessee at LA Rams | Chicago at Pitt

NFL Picks: Results So Far

CFN Expert Week 10 College Picks

NEXT: Las Vegas at New York Giants Expert Picks, Predictions

Las Vegas at New York Giants

1:00, CBS

Line: Las Vegas -3, o/u: 46.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Las Vegas

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Las Vegas

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Las Vegas

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Las Vegas

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Las Vegas

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Las Vegas

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: NY Giants

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: NY Giants

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: NY Giants

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Las Vegas

CONSENSUS PICK: Las Vegas

Week 9 NFL Expert Picks

Jets at Indy | Cleveland at Cincy

Denver at Dallas | Houston at Miami

Atlanta at New Orleans | Vegas at Giants

New England at Carolina | Buffalo at Jax

Minnesota at Baltimore | Chargers at Phil

Green Bay at KC | Arizona at San Fran

Tennessee at LA Rams | Chicago at Pitt

NFL Picks: Results So Far

CFN Expert Week 10 College Picks

NEXT: New England at Carolina Expert Picks, Predictions

New England at Carolina

1:00, CBS

Line: New England -4, o/u: 41.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Carolina

Pete Fiutak, CFN: New England

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New England

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: New England

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: New England

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New England

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: New England

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Carolina

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Carolina

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Carolina

CONSENSUS PICK: New England

Week 9 NFL Expert Picks

Jets at Indy | Cleveland at Cincy

Denver at Dallas | Houston at Miami

Atlanta at New Orleans | Vegas at Giants

New England at Carolina | Buffalo at Jax

Minnesota at Baltimore | Chargers at Phil

Green Bay at KC | Arizona at San Fran

Tennessee at LA Rams | Chicago at Pitt

NFL Picks: Results So Far

CFN Expert Week 10 College Picks

NEXT: Buffalo at Jacksonville Expert Picks, Predictions

Buffalo at Jacksonville

1:00, CBS

Line: Buffalo -14.5, o/u: 48.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Buffalo

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Buffalo

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Buffalo

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Buffalo

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buffalo*

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Buffalo*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo

CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo

NEXT: Minnesota at Baltimore Expert Picks, Predictions

Minnesota at Baltimore

1:00, FOX

Line: Baltimore -5.5, o/u: 49.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Baltimore*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Baltimore

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Baltimore

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Baltimore*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baltimore

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Baltimore

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Minnesota

CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore

Week 9 NFL Expert Picks

Jets at Indy | Cleveland at Cincy

Denver at Dallas | Houston at Miami

Atlanta at New Orleans | Vegas at Giants

New England at Carolina | Buffalo at Jax

Minnesota at Baltimore | Chargers at Phil

Green Bay at KC | Arizona at San Fran

Tennessee at LA Rams | Chicago at Pitt

NFL Picks: Results So Far

CFN Expert Week 10 College Picks

NEXT: Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia Expert Picks, Predictions

Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia

4:05, CBS

Line: LA Chargers -1.5, o/u: 50

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: LA Chargers

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Chargers

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Chargers

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: LA Chargers

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Philadelphia

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Philadelphia

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Philadelphia

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers

Week 9 NFL Expert Picks

Jets at Indy | Cleveland at Cincy

Denver at Dallas | Houston at Miami

Atlanta at New Orleans | Vegas at Giants

New England at Carolina | Buffalo at Jax

Minnesota at Baltimore | Chargers at Phil

Green Bay at KC | Arizona at San Fran

Tennessee at LA Rams | Chicago at Pitt

NFL Picks: Results So Far

CFN Expert Week 10 College Picks

NEXT: Green Bay at Kansas City Expert Picks, Predictions

Green Bay at Kansas City

4:25, FOX

Line: PICK, o/u: 54.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Green Bay

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Green Bay

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Green Bay

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Kansas City

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Green Bay

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Green Bay

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Kansas City

CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay

Week 9 NFL Expert Picks

Jets at Indy | Cleveland at Cincy

Denver at Dallas | Houston at Miami

Atlanta at New Orleans | Vegas at Giants

New England at Carolina | Buffalo at Jax

Minnesota at Baltimore | Chargers at Phil

Green Bay at KC | Arizona at San Fran

Tennessee at LA Rams | Chicago at Pitt

NFL Picks: Results So Far

CFN Expert Week 10 College Picks

NEXT: Arizona at San Francisco Expert Picks, Predictions

Arizona at San Francisco

4:25, FOX

Line: Arizona -2.5, o/u: 45

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Francisco

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Arizona

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Arizona

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Arizona

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Arizona

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Francisco

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: San Francisco

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arizona

CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona

Week 9 NFL Expert Picks

Jets at Indy | Cleveland at Cincy

Denver at Dallas | Houston at Miami

Atlanta at New Orleans | Vegas at Giants

New England at Carolina | Buffalo at Jax

Minnesota at Baltimore | Chargers at Phil

Green Bay at KC | Arizona at San Fran

Tennessee at LA Rams | Chicago at Pitt

NFL Picks: Results So Far

CFN Expert Week 10 College Picks

NEXT: Tennessee at Los Angeles Rams Expert Picks, Predictions

Tennessee at Los Angeles Rams

8:20, NBC

Line: LA Rams -7.5, o/u: 53.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: LA Rams

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Rams

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Rams

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: LA Rams*

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Rams

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: LA Rams

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tennessee

CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams

Week 9 NFL Expert Picks

Jets at Indy | Cleveland at Cincy

Denver at Dallas | Houston at Miami

Atlanta at New Orleans | Vegas at Giants

New England at Carolina | Buffalo at Jax

Minnesota at Baltimore | Chargers at Phil

Green Bay at KC | Arizona at San Fran

Tennessee at LA Rams | Chicago at Pitt

NFL Picks: Results So Far

CFN Expert Week 10 College Picks

NEXT: Chicago at Pittsburgh Expert Picks, Predictions

Chicago at Pittsburgh

8:15, ESPN

Line: Pittsburgh -6.5, o/u: 40

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Pittsburgh

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Pittsburgh

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Pittsburgh

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Pittsburgh

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Chicago

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Pittsburgh

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Pittsburgh

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Pittsburgh

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Pittsburgh

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Chicago

CONSENSUS PICK: Pittsburgh

Week 9 NFL Expert Picks

Jets at Indy | Cleveland at Cincy

Denver at Dallas | Houston at Miami

Atlanta at New Orleans | Vegas at Giants

New England at Carolina | Buffalo at Jax

Minnesota at Baltimore | Chargers at Phil

Green Bay at KC | Arizona at San Fran

Tennessee at LA Rams | Chicago at Pitt

NFL Picks: Results So Far

CFN Expert Week 10 College Picks

NEXT: NFL Expert Picks Results So Far

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander, VSIN

SU: 53 – 38 ATS: 46 – 45

Jeff Feyerer, CFN

SU: 72 – 47 ATS: 63 – 49

Pete Fiutak, CFN

SU: 74 – 48 ATS: 57 – 65

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

SU: 74 – 48 ATS: 59 – 63

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

SU: 78 – 31 ATS: 58 – 51

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com

SU: 79 – 36 ATS: 66 – 49

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com

SU: 75 – 46 ATS: 61 – 60

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

SU: 77 – 42 ATS: 74 – 48

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com

SU: 72 – 48 ATS: 55 – 65

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

SU: 52 – 38 ATS: 37 – 53

John Williams, SoonersWire.com

SU: 50 – 27 ATS: 42 – 35

Clucko the Chicken, CFN

SU: 59 – 76 ATS: 64 – 71

CONSENSUS PICK

SU: 70 – 52 ATS: 57 – 65

Week 9 NFL Expert Picks

Jets at Indy | Cleveland at Cincy

Denver at Dallas | Houston at Miami

Atlanta at New Orleans | Vegas at Giants

New England at Carolina | Buffalo at Jax

Minnesota at Baltimore | Chargers at Phil

Green Bay at KC | Arizona at San Fran

Tennessee at LA Rams | Chicago at Pitt

NFL Picks: Results So Far

CFN Expert Week 10 College Picks