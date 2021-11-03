NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 9
NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 9 highlighted by Green Bay at Kansas City, Tennessee at Los Angeles Rams, and Cleveland at Cincinnati.
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Week 9 NFL Expert Picks
NFL Picks: Results So Far
CFN Expert Week 10 College Picks
New York Jets at Indianapolis
8:20, FOX/NFL Network
Line: Indianapolis -10.5, o/u: 46.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Indianapolis
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Indianapolis
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Indianapolis*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Indianapolis
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Indianapolis*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Indianapolis*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Indianapolis*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Indianapolis*
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Indianapolis*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Jets
CONSENSUS PICK: Indianapolis*
Cleveland at Cincinnati
1:00, CBS
Line: Cincinnati -2.5, o/u: 46.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cleveland
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cincinnati
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Cincinnati
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Cincinnati
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Cleveland
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Cincinnati
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Cincinnati
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Cincinnati
CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati
Denver at Dallas
1:00, FOX
Line: Dallas -9.5, o/u: 49.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Denver
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Dallas
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Dallas*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Dallas
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Dallas*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Dallas*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Dallas*
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Dallas*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Denver
CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas*
Houston at Miami
1:00, FOX
Line: Miami -6.5, o/u: 46
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Miami*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Miami*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Miami
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Miami
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Miami
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Miami
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Miami
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Miami*
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Miami*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami
CONSENSUS PICK: Miami
Atlanta at New Orleans
1:00, CBS
Line: New Orleans -6, o/u: 42.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Atlanta
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New Orleans
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: New Orleans
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Atlanta
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New Orleans
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: New Orleans*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: New Orleans
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: New Orleans
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta
CONSENSUS PICK: New Orleans
Las Vegas at New York Giants
1:00, CBS
Line: Las Vegas -3, o/u: 46.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Las Vegas
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Las Vegas
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Las Vegas
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Las Vegas
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Las Vegas
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Las Vegas
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: NY Giants
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: NY Giants
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: NY Giants
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Las Vegas
CONSENSUS PICK: Las Vegas
New England at Carolina
1:00, CBS
Line: New England -4, o/u: 41.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Carolina
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New England
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New England
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: New England
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: New England
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New England
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: New England
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Carolina
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Carolina
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Carolina
CONSENSUS PICK: New England
Buffalo at Jacksonville
1:00, CBS
Line: Buffalo -14.5, o/u: 48.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Buffalo
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Buffalo
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Buffalo
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Buffalo
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Buffalo*
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Buffalo*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo
CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo
Minnesota at Baltimore
1:00, FOX
Line: Baltimore -5.5, o/u: 49.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Baltimore*
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Baltimore
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Baltimore
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Baltimore*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Baltimore
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Baltimore
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Minnesota
CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore
Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia
4:05, CBS
Line: LA Chargers -1.5, o/u: 50
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Chargers
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Chargers
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Chargers
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: LA Chargers
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Chargers
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Chargers
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: LA Chargers
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Philadelphia
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Philadelphia
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Philadelphia
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Chargers
Green Bay at Kansas City
4:25, FOX
Line: PICK, o/u: 54.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Green Bay
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Green Bay
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Green Bay
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Kansas City
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Green Bay
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Green Bay
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Kansas City
CONSENSUS PICK: Green Bay
Arizona at San Francisco
4:25, FOX
Line: Arizona -2.5, o/u: 45
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Francisco
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Arizona
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Arizona
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Arizona
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Arizona
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: San Francisco
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: San Francisco
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arizona
CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona
Tennessee at Los Angeles Rams
8:20, NBC
Line: LA Rams -7.5, o/u: 53.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: LA Rams
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: LA Rams
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: LA Rams
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: LA Rams
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: LA Rams
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: LA Rams*
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: LA Rams
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: LA Rams
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tennessee
CONSENSUS PICK: LA Rams
Chicago at Pittsburgh
8:15, ESPN
Line: Pittsburgh -6.5, o/u: 40
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Pittsburgh
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Pittsburgh
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Pittsburgh
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Pittsburgh
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Chicago
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Pittsburgh
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Pittsburgh
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Pittsburgh
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Pittsburgh
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Chicago
CONSENSUS PICK: Pittsburgh
Experts, Results So Far …
Gill Alexander, VSIN
SU: 53 – 38 ATS: 46 – 45
Jeff Feyerer, CFN
SU: 72 – 47 ATS: 63 – 49
Pete Fiutak, CFN
SU: 74 – 48 ATS: 57 – 65
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com
SU: 74 – 48 ATS: 59 – 63
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com
SU: 78 – 31 ATS: 58 – 51
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com
SU: 79 – 36 ATS: 66 – 49
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com
SU: 75 – 46 ATS: 61 – 60
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN
SU: 77 – 42 ATS: 74 – 48
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com
SU: 72 – 48 ATS: 55 – 65
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com
SU: 52 – 38 ATS: 37 – 53
John Williams, SoonersWire.com
SU: 50 – 27 ATS: 42 – 35
Clucko the Chicken, CFN
SU: 59 – 76 ATS: 64 – 71
CONSENSUS PICK
SU: 70 – 52 ATS: 57 – 65
