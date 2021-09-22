NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 3

NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 3 highlighted by Tampa Bay at Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia at Dallas, and Green Bay at San Francisco.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Carolina at Houston

8:20, NFL

Line: Carolina -7.5, o/u: 44

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Carolina

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Carolina

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Carolina*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Carolina

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Carolina

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Carolina

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Carolina*

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Carolina*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston

CONSENSUS PICK: Carolina

Washington at Buffalo

1:00, FOX

Line: Buffalo -9, o/u: 46

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Buffalo

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Buffalo

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Buffalo*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Buffalo*

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Buffalo*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo

CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo

Chicago at Cleveland

1:00, FOX

Line: Cleveland -7.5, o/u: 46.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cleveland

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cleveland

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Cleveland*

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Cleveland*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cleveland*

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Cleveland*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Chicago

CONSENSUS PICK: Cleveland*

Baltimore at Detroit

1:00, CBS

Line: Baltimore -9, o/u: 49.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Baltimore

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Baltimore*

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Baltimore

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baltimore

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Baltimore

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit

CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore

Indianapolis at Tennessee

1:00, CBS

Line: Tennessee -5.5, o/u: 48

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tennessee

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee*

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tennessee

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tennessee

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tennessee

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tennessee

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Tennessee

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tennessee

CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City

1:00, CBS

Line: Kansas City -6.5, o/u: 55.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas City

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Kansas City

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Kansas City

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas City*

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Kansas City*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: LA Chargers

CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City

New Orleans at New England

1:00, FOX

Line: New England -3, o/u: 43

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New England

Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New Orleans

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: New Orleans

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: New Orleans

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New England

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: New England

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: New England

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: New England

CONSENSUS PICK: New England

Atlanta at New York Giants

1:00, FOX

Line: New York Giants, -3, o/u: 48

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NY Giants

Pete Fiutak, CFN: NY Giants

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Atlanta

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Atlanta

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Atlanta

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: NY Giants

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: NY Giants

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: NY Giants

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta

CONSENSUS PICK: NY Giants

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

1:00, CBS

Line: Pittsburgh -4.5, o/u: 44.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Pittsburgh

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Pittsburgh

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Pittsburgh

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cincinnati

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Pittsburgh

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Pittsburgh

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Pittsburgh

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Pittsburgh

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Pittsburgh

CONSENSUS PICK: Pittsburgh

Arizona at Jacksonville

1:00, FOX

Line: Arizona -7, o/u: 52.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arizona*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arizona

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Arizona

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Arizona

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Arizona

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Arizona

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Arizona

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arizona

CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona

New York Jets at Denver

4:05, CBS

Line: Denver -11, o/u: 41

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Denver*

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Denver*

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Denver

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Denver

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Denver

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Denver*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Denver*

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Denver*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Jets

CONSENSUS PICK: Denver*

Miami at Las Vegas

4:05, CBS

Line: Las Vegas -4, o/u: 45.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Las Vegas

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Las Vegas

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Las Vegas

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Las Vegas

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Las Vegas

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Las Vegas

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Las Vegas

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Las Vegas

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami

CONSENSUS PICK: Las Vegas

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles Raiders

4:25, CBS

Line: PICK, o/u: 54.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: LA Rams

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tampa Bay

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tampa Bay

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Rams

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Tampa Bay

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tampa Bay

CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay

Seattle at Minnesota

4:25, FOX

Line: Seattle -1.5, o/u: 55.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Seattle

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Seattle

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Seattle

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Seattle

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Seattle

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Seattle

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Minnesota

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Minnesota

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Seattle

CONSENSUS PICK: Seattle

Green Bay at San Francisco

8:20, NBC

Line: San Francisco -3.5, o/u: 47.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Francisco

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: San Francisco

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: San Francisco*

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Green Bay

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Green Bay

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: San Francisco

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Green Bay

CONSENSUS PICK: San Francisco*

Philadelphia at Dallas

8:15, ESPN

Line: Dallas -4, o/u: 51.5

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Dallas

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Dallas

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Dallas

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Dallas

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Dallas

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Dallas

John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Dallas

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Philadelphia

CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander, VSIN: SU: 9-7 ATS: 9-7

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: SU: 9-7 ATS: 8-8

Pete Fiutak, CFN: SU: 8-8 ATS: 7-9

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: SU: 12-4 ATS: 11-5

Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: SU: 10-6 ATS: 7-9

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: SU: 8-8 ATS: 8-8

Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: SU: 7-9 ATS: 7-9

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN SU: 7-9 ATS: 6-10

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: SU: 9-7 ATS: 8-8

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: SU: 0-0 ATS: 0-0

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: SU: 6-10 ATS: 8-8

CONSENSUS PICK: SU: 7-9 ATS: 8-8

