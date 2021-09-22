NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 3
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 3 highlighted by Tampa Bay at Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia at Dallas, and Green Bay at San Francisco.
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
Week 3 NFL Expert Picks
Carolina at Houston | Wash at Buffalo
Chicago at Cleveland | Balt at Detroit
Indy at Tenn | LA Chargers at KC
New Orleans at NE | Atlanta at Giants
Cincinnati at Pitt | Arizona at Jax
Jets at Denver | Miami at Las Vegas
Tampa Bay at Raiders | Seattle at Minn
Green Bay at SF | Phil at Dallas
Experts Picks So Far
CFN Experts College Picks Week 4
Carolina at Houston
8:20, NFL
Line: Carolina -7.5, o/u: 44
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Carolina
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Carolina
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Carolina*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Carolina
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Carolina
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Carolina
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Carolina*
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Carolina*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Houston
CONSENSUS PICK: Carolina
Week 3 NFL Expert Picks
Carolina at Houston | Wash at Buffalo
Chicago at Cleveland | Balt at Detroit
Indy at Tenn | LA Chargers at KC
New Orleans at NE | Atlanta at Giants
Cincinnati at Pitt | Arizona at Jax
Jets at Denver | Miami at Las Vegas
Tampa Bay at Raiders | Seattle at Minn
Green Bay at SF | Phil at Dallas
Experts Picks So Far
CFN Experts College Picks Week 4
NEXT: Washington at Buffalo Expert Picks, Predictions
Washington at Buffalo
1:00, FOX
Line: Buffalo -9, o/u: 46
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Buffalo*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Buffalo
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Buffalo
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Buffalo
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Buffalo
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Buffalo*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Buffalo*
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Buffalo*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Buffalo
CONSENSUS PICK: Buffalo
Week 3 NFL Expert Picks
Carolina at Houston | Wash at Buffalo
Chicago at Cleveland | Balt at Detroit
Indy at Tenn | LA Chargers at KC
New Orleans at NE | Atlanta at Giants
Cincinnati at Pitt | Arizona at Jax
Jets at Denver | Miami at Las Vegas
Tampa Bay at Raiders | Seattle at Minn
Green Bay at SF | Phil at Dallas
Experts Picks So Far
CFN Experts College Picks Week 4
NEXT: Chicago at Cleveland Expert Picks, Predictions
Chicago at Cleveland
1:00, FOX
Line: Cleveland -7.5, o/u: 46.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Cleveland
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Cleveland*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Cleveland
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cleveland
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Cleveland*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Cleveland*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Cleveland*
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Cleveland*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Chicago
CONSENSUS PICK: Cleveland*
Week 3 NFL Expert Picks
Carolina at Houston | Wash at Buffalo
Chicago at Cleveland | Balt at Detroit
Indy at Tenn | LA Chargers at KC
New Orleans at NE | Atlanta at Giants
Cincinnati at Pitt | Arizona at Jax
Jets at Denver | Miami at Las Vegas
Tampa Bay at Raiders | Seattle at Minn
Green Bay at SF | Phil at Dallas
Experts Picks So Far
CFN Experts College Picks Week 4
NEXT: Baltimore at Detroit Expert Picks, Predictions
Baltimore at Detroit
1:00, CBS
Line: Baltimore -9, o/u: 49.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Baltimore*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Baltimore
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Baltimore
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Baltimore
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Baltimore*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Baltimore
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Baltimore
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Baltimore
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Detroit
CONSENSUS PICK: Baltimore
Week 3 NFL Expert Picks
Carolina at Houston | Wash at Buffalo
Chicago at Cleveland | Balt at Detroit
Indy at Tenn | LA Chargers at KC
New Orleans at NE | Atlanta at Giants
Cincinnati at Pitt | Arizona at Jax
Jets at Denver | Miami at Las Vegas
Tampa Bay at Raiders | Seattle at Minn
Green Bay at SF | Phil at Dallas
Experts Picks So Far
CFN Experts College Picks Week 4
NEXT: Indianapolis at Tennessee Expert Picks, Predictions
Indianapolis at Tennessee
1:00, CBS
Line: Tennessee -5.5, o/u: 48
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Tennessee
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tennessee
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tennessee*
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Tennessee
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tennessee
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tennessee
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Tennessee
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Tennessee
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tennessee
CONSENSUS PICK: Tennessee
NEXT: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Expert Picks, Predictions
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City
1:00, CBS
Line: Kansas City -6.5, o/u: 55.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Kansas City*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Kansas City
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Kansas City
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Kansas City
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Kansas City
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Kansas City
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Kansas City*
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Kansas City*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: LA Chargers
CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas City
Week 3 NFL Expert Picks
Carolina at Houston | Wash at Buffalo
Chicago at Cleveland | Balt at Detroit
Indy at Tenn | LA Chargers at KC
New Orleans at NE | Atlanta at Giants
Cincinnati at Pitt | Arizona at Jax
Jets at Denver | Miami at Las Vegas
Tampa Bay at Raiders | Seattle at Minn
Green Bay at SF | Phil at Dallas
Experts Picks So Far
CFN Experts College Picks Week 4
NEXT: New Orleans at New England Expert Picks, Predictions
New Orleans at New England
1:00, FOX
Line: New England -3, o/u: 43
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: New England
Pete Fiutak, CFN: New Orleans
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: New Orleans
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: New Orleans
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: New Orleans
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: New England
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: New England
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: New England
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: New England
CONSENSUS PICK: New England
Week 3 NFL Expert Picks
Carolina at Houston | Wash at Buffalo
Chicago at Cleveland | Balt at Detroit
Indy at Tenn | LA Chargers at KC
New Orleans at NE | Atlanta at Giants
Cincinnati at Pitt | Arizona at Jax
Jets at Denver | Miami at Las Vegas
Tampa Bay at Raiders | Seattle at Minn
Green Bay at SF | Phil at Dallas
Experts Picks So Far
CFN Experts College Picks Week 4
NEXT: Atlanta at New York Giants Expert Picks, Predictions
Atlanta at New York Giants
1:00, FOX
Line: New York Giants, -3, o/u: 48
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NY Giants
Pete Fiutak, CFN: NY Giants
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Atlanta
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Atlanta
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Atlanta
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: NY Giants
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: NY Giants
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: NY Giants
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Atlanta
CONSENSUS PICK: NY Giants
Week 3 NFL Expert Picks
Carolina at Houston | Wash at Buffalo
Chicago at Cleveland | Balt at Detroit
Indy at Tenn | LA Chargers at KC
New Orleans at NE | Atlanta at Giants
Cincinnati at Pitt | Arizona at Jax
Jets at Denver | Miami at Las Vegas
Tampa Bay at Raiders | Seattle at Minn
Green Bay at SF | Phil at Dallas
Experts Picks So Far
CFN Experts College Picks Week 4
NEXT: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh Expert Picks, Predictions
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
1:00, CBS
Line: Pittsburgh -4.5, o/u: 44.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Pittsburgh
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Pittsburgh
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Pittsburgh
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Cincinnati
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Pittsburgh
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Pittsburgh
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Pittsburgh
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Pittsburgh
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Pittsburgh
CONSENSUS PICK: Pittsburgh
Week 3 NFL Expert Picks
Carolina at Houston | Wash at Buffalo
Chicago at Cleveland | Balt at Detroit
Indy at Tenn | LA Chargers at KC
New Orleans at NE | Atlanta at Giants
Cincinnati at Pitt | Arizona at Jax
Jets at Denver | Miami at Las Vegas
Tampa Bay at Raiders | Seattle at Minn
Green Bay at SF | Phil at Dallas
Experts Picks So Far
CFN Experts College Picks Week 4
NEXT: Arizona at Jacksonville Expert Picks, Predictions
Arizona at Jacksonville
1:00, FOX
Line: Arizona -7, o/u: 52.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Arizona*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Arizona
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Arizona
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Arizona
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Arizona
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Arizona
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Arizona
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Arizona
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arizona
CONSENSUS PICK: Arizona
Week 3 NFL Expert Picks
Carolina at Houston | Wash at Buffalo
Chicago at Cleveland | Balt at Detroit
Indy at Tenn | LA Chargers at KC
New Orleans at NE | Atlanta at Giants
Cincinnati at Pitt | Arizona at Jax
Jets at Denver | Miami at Las Vegas
Tampa Bay at Raiders | Seattle at Minn
Green Bay at SF | Phil at Dallas
Experts Picks So Far
CFN Experts College Picks Week 4
NEXT: New York Jets at Denver Expert Picks, Predictions
New York Jets at Denver
4:05, CBS
Line: Denver -11, o/u: 41
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Denver*
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Denver*
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Denver
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Denver
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Denver
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Denver*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Denver*
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Denver*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: NY Jets
CONSENSUS PICK: Denver*
Week 3 NFL Expert Picks
Carolina at Houston | Wash at Buffalo
Chicago at Cleveland | Balt at Detroit
Indy at Tenn | LA Chargers at KC
New Orleans at NE | Atlanta at Giants
Cincinnati at Pitt | Arizona at Jax
Jets at Denver | Miami at Las Vegas
Tampa Bay at Raiders | Seattle at Minn
Green Bay at SF | Phil at Dallas
Experts Picks So Far
CFN Experts College Picks Week 4
NEXT: Miami at Las Vegas Expert Picks, Predictions
Miami at Las Vegas
4:05, CBS
Line: Las Vegas -4, o/u: 45.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Las Vegas
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Las Vegas
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Las Vegas
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Las Vegas
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Las Vegas
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Las Vegas
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Las Vegas
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Las Vegas
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Miami
CONSENSUS PICK: Las Vegas
Week 3 NFL Expert Picks
Carolina at Houston | Wash at Buffalo
Chicago at Cleveland | Balt at Detroit
Indy at Tenn | LA Chargers at KC
New Orleans at NE | Atlanta at Giants
Cincinnati at Pitt | Arizona at Jax
Jets at Denver | Miami at Las Vegas
Tampa Bay at Raiders | Seattle at Minn
Green Bay at SF | Phil at Dallas
Experts Picks So Far
CFN Experts College Picks Week 4
NEXT: Tampa Bay at Los Angeles Raiders Expert Picks, Predictions
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles Raiders
4:25, CBS
Line: PICK, o/u: 54.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: LA Rams
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Tampa Bay
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Tampa Bay
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: LA Rams
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Tampa Bay
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Tampa Bay
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: LA Rams
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Tampa Bay
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tampa Bay
CONSENSUS PICK: Tampa Bay
Week 3 NFL Expert Picks
Carolina at Houston | Wash at Buffalo
Chicago at Cleveland | Balt at Detroit
Indy at Tenn | LA Chargers at KC
New Orleans at NE | Atlanta at Giants
Cincinnati at Pitt | Arizona at Jax
Jets at Denver | Miami at Las Vegas
Tampa Bay at Raiders | Seattle at Minn
Green Bay at SF | Phil at Dallas
Experts Picks So Far
CFN Experts College Picks Week 4
NEXT: Seattle at Minnesota Expert Picks, Predictions
Seattle at Minnesota
4:25, FOX
Line: Seattle -1.5, o/u: 55.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Seattle
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Seattle
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Seattle
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Seattle
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Seattle
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Seattle
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Minnesota
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Minnesota
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Seattle
CONSENSUS PICK: Seattle
Week 3 NFL Expert Picks
Carolina at Houston | Wash at Buffalo
Chicago at Cleveland | Balt at Detroit
Indy at Tenn | LA Chargers at KC
New Orleans at NE | Atlanta at Giants
Cincinnati at Pitt | Arizona at Jax
Jets at Denver | Miami at Las Vegas
Tampa Bay at Raiders | Seattle at Minn
Green Bay at SF | Phil at Dallas
Experts Picks So Far
CFN Experts College Picks Week 4
NEXT: Green Bay at San Francisco Expert Picks, Predictions
Green Bay at San Francisco
8:20, NBC
Line: San Francisco -3.5, o/u: 47.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: San Francisco
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Green Bay
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: San Francisco
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: San Francisco
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: San Francisco*
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Green Bay
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Green Bay
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: San Francisco
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Green Bay
CONSENSUS PICK: San Francisco*
Week 3 NFL Expert Picks
Carolina at Houston | Wash at Buffalo
Chicago at Cleveland | Balt at Detroit
Indy at Tenn | LA Chargers at KC
New Orleans at NE | Atlanta at Giants
Cincinnati at Pitt | Arizona at Jax
Jets at Denver | Miami at Las Vegas
Tampa Bay at Raiders | Seattle at Minn
Green Bay at SF | Phil at Dallas
Experts Picks So Far
CFN Experts College Picks Week 4
NEXT: Philadelphia at Dallas Expert Picks, Predictions
Philadelphia at Dallas
8:15, ESPN
Line: Dallas -4, o/u: 51.5
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Dallas
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Dallas
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Dallas
Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Dallas
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Dallas
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: Dallas
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Dallas
John Williams, SoonersWire.com: Dallas
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Philadelphia
CONSENSUS PICK: Dallas
Week 3 NFL Expert Picks
Carolina at Houston | Wash at Buffalo
Chicago at Cleveland | Balt at Detroit
Indy at Tenn | LA Chargers at KC
New Orleans at NE | Atlanta at Giants
Cincinnati at Pitt | Arizona at Jax
Jets at Denver | Miami at Las Vegas
Tampa Bay at Raiders | Seattle at Minn
Green Bay at SF | Phil at Dallas
Experts Picks So Far
CFN Experts College Picks Week 4
NEXT: NFL Expert Picks Results So Far
Experts, Results So Far …
Gill Alexander, VSIN: SU: 9-7 ATS: 9-7
Jeff Feyerer, CFN: SU: 9-7 ATS: 8-8
Pete Fiutak, CFN: SU: 8-8 ATS: 7-9
Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: SU: 12-4 ATS: 11-5
Jeremy Mauss, , MWwire.com: SU: 10-6 ATS: 7-9
Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: SU: 8-8 ATS: 8-8
Tyler Nettuno, GatorsWire.com: SU: 7-9 ATS: 7-9
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN SU: 7-9 ATS: 6-10
Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: SU: 9-7 ATS: 8-8
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: SU: 0-0 ATS: 0-0
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: SU: 6-10 ATS: 8-8
CONSENSUS PICK: SU: 7-9 ATS: 8-8
Week 3 NFL Expert Picks
Carolina at Houston | Wash at Buffalo
Chicago at Cleveland | Balt at Detroit
Indy at Tenn | LA Chargers at KC
New Orleans at NE | Atlanta at Giants
Cincinnati at Pitt | Arizona at Jax
Jets at Denver | Miami at Las Vegas
Tampa Bay at Raiders | Seattle at Minn
Green Bay at SF | Phil at Dallas
Experts Picks So Far
CFN Experts College Picks Week 4